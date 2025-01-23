Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 23, 2025 / 3:59 PM

Controlling infections might reduce risk of dementia, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Vaccines, antibiotics, antiviral medications and anti-inflammatory drugs are all associated with a reduced risk of dementia, researchers reported in a study published Tuesday. Photo by RF._.studio/Pexels
Vaccines, antibiotics, antiviral medications and anti-inflammatory drugs are all associated with a reduced risk of dementia, researchers reported in a study published Tuesday. Photo by RF._.studio/Pexels

Preventing or treating infections could be a key means of warding off dementia, a new evidence review says.

Vaccines, antibiotics, antiviral medications and anti-inflammatory drugs are all associated with a reduced risk of dementia, researchers reported in a study published Tuesday in the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions.

Advertisement

These results support the notion that common dementias might be triggered by infections.

"Viral and bacterial infectious causes of common dementias have been proposed, supported by epidemiological data linking infection to dementia risk," wrote the research team led by Dr. Benjamin Underwood, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Cambridge.

Related

"Antiviral drugs have been identified as some of the most promising repurposed drugs for dementia, and there is increasing interest in vaccination as being generally protective," the researchers added.

For their review, researchers examined 14 studies involving more than 130 million people and 1 million cases of dementia, to see if any existing drugs could be repurposed to help treat dementia.

Advertisement

"We urgently need new treatments to slow the progress of dementia, if not to prevent it," Underwood said. "If we can find drugs that are already licensed for other conditions, then we can get them into trials and -- crucially -- may be able to make them available to patients much, much faster than we could do for an entirely new drug."

The team found conflicting evidence regarding several classes of drugs like blood pressure meds, antidepressants and diabetes medication. Some studies associated these drugs with a lower risk of dementia, while others showed a higher risk.

But the pooled evidence revealed an unexpected association between a reduced risk of dementia and the use of antibiotics, antivirals and vaccines, researchers said.

Anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen also appeared to lower risk of dementia, researchers said.

"Inflammation is increasingly being seen to be a significant contributor to a wide range of diseases, and its role in dementia is supported by the fact that some genes that increase the risk of dementia are part of inflammatory pathways," researchers said in a news release.

However, they noted that these studies can't prove a true cause-and-effect link between these drugs and dementia.

"Because a particular drug is associated with an altered risk of dementia, it doesn't necessarily mean that it causes or indeed helps in dementia," researcher Illianna Lourida, a research fellow with the University of Exeter, said in a news release.

Advertisement

"We know that diabetes increases your risk of dementia, for example, so anyone on medication to manage their glucose levels would naturally also be at a higher risk of dementia -- but that doesn't mean the drug increases your risk," she said.

Lourida said it's important to keep in mind that all drugs have benefits and risks.

"You should never change your medicine without discussing this first with your doctor, and you should speak to them if you have any concerns," she said.

More research is needed both to prove the effectiveness of these drugs against dementia and to find more drugs that can help, researchers concluded.

More information

The Alzheimer's Society has more about infections and dementia risk.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Pregnancy raises risks to mental health in MS patients, study says
Health News // 4 hours ago
Pregnancy raises risks to mental health in MS patients, study says
Pregnancy seems to increase the risk of mental illness among women with multiple sclerosis.
Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Seniors have a 61% higher risk of stroke if their parents divorced when they were children or teenagers, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
Health News // 1 day ago
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- As demand for weight-loss injections sold under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy continues to soar, a study has uncovered neurological and behavioral health benefits amid risks for pancreatitis and kidney disease.
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first-ever stand-alone nasal spray to treat drug-resistant depression. Johnson & Johnson's Spravato was approved to treat a major depressive disorder, or MDD, in adults.
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
Health News // 5 days ago
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Georgia officials halted all in-state poultry sales, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $590 million to Moderna to develop vaccines to protect people from flu strains in birds
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
Health News // 6 days ago
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, announced that she will step down Friday, 14 months after she took the position on Nov. 9, 2023.
Latest Medicare price drug negotiations includes Ozempic, Wegovy
Health News // 6 days ago
Latest Medicare price drug negotiations includes Ozempic, Wegovy
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Drugs used to treat cancer, diabetes and other chronic conditions are among 15 picked for negotiations that could result in lower prices for patients, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Friday.
CDC wants more, faster testing for bird flu as outbreak grows
Health News // 6 days ago
CDC wants more, faster testing for bird flu as outbreak grows
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging health care workers to accelerate bird flu testing for patients hospitalized with flu symptoms.
Teen stress drags down U.S. economy, study concludes
Health News // 6 days ago
Teen stress drags down U.S. economy, study concludes
Stressed-out teenagers appear to be dragging down the U.S. economy, a new study says.
Gallup: Many Americans skeptical about Trump helping lower cost of healthcare
Health News // 1 week ago
Gallup: Many Americans skeptical about Trump helping lower cost of healthcare
President-elect Donald Trump faces deep skepticism that his administration's policies will make health care more affordable, a new Gallup poll says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement