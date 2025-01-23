Trending
Jan. 23, 2025 / 10:50 AM

Seniors who are children of divorce face greater stroke risk, study finds

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Seniors have a 61% higher risk of stroke if their parents divorced when they were children or teenagers, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One. Adobe stock/HealthDay
A broken home seems to set a ticking time bomb in the brains of some children of divorce.

Seniors have a 61% higher risk of stroke if their parents divorced when they were children or teenagers, researchers reported in a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.

The level of added risk is on par with that posed by two other well-established risk factors for stroke, diabetes and depression, researchers said.

"Even after taking into account most of the known risk factors associated with stroke -- including smoking, physical inactivity, lower income and education, diabetes, depression, and low social support -- those whose parents had divorced still had 61% higher odds of having a stroke," lead researcher Mary Kate Schilke, a lecturer in psychology at Tyndale University in Ontario, Canada, said in a news release.

For the study, researchers analyzed data on more than 13,200 seniors 65 and older collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2022 as part of an annual survey of American health.

More than 7% of older Americans included in the study had suffered a stroke, and nearly 14% were children of divorce, researchers said.

The study specifically excluded people who had suffered childhood abuse.

"We found that even when people hadn't experienced childhood physical and sexual abuse and had at least one adult who made them feel safe in their childhood home, they still were more likely to have a stroke if their parents had divorced," researcher Philip Baiden, an associate professor of social work at the University of Texas at Arlington, said in a news release.

Researchers found no significant added stroke risk from other forms of childhood adversity, including emotional abuse, neglect, household mental illness or substance abuse, and exposure to parental domestic violence.

It's not clear why divorce would create an increased risk of stroke so much later in life, researchers said. They theorized that both biological and social factors could be at play.

"From a biological embedding perspective, having your parents split up during childhood could lead to sustained high levels of stress hormones," senior author Esme Fuller-Thomson, director of the University of Toronto Institute of Life Course and Aging, said in a news release.

"Experiencing this as a child could have lasting influences on the developing brain and a child's ability to respond to stress," she added.

Previous research also has found that parental divorce can influence other stroke risk factors, including high blood pressure and sleep disorders, researchers said.

"We need to shed light on the mechanisms that may contribute to this association," Fuller-Thomson said.

More information

The Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies has more on helping children cope with divorce.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Pregnancy raises risks to mental health in MS patients, study says
Health News // 30 minutes ago
Pregnancy raises risks to mental health in MS patients, study says
Pregnancy seems to increase the risk of mental illness among women with multiple sclerosis.
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
Health News // 1 day ago
Massive study looks at benefits, risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs
NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- As demand for weight-loss injections sold under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy continues to soar, a study has uncovered neurological and behavioral health benefits amid risks for pancreatitis and kidney disease.
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves Spravato, first monotherapy nasal spray to treat depression
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first-ever stand-alone nasal spray to treat drug-resistant depression. Johnson & Johnson's Spravato was approved to treat a major depressive disorder, or MDD, in adults.
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
Health News // 4 days ago
Georgia halts poultry sales; HHS allocates $590M for flu vaccines
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Georgia officials halted all in-state poultry sales, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $590 million to Moderna to develop vaccines to protect people from flu strains in birds
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
Health News // 5 days ago
National Institutes of Health director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli quits
The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, announced that she will step down Friday, 14 months after she took the position on Nov. 9, 2023.
Latest Medicare price drug negotiations includes Ozempic, Wegovy
Health News // 6 days ago
Latest Medicare price drug negotiations includes Ozempic, Wegovy
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Drugs used to treat cancer, diabetes and other chronic conditions are among 15 picked for negotiations that could result in lower prices for patients, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Friday.
CDC wants more, faster testing for bird flu as outbreak grows
Health News // 6 days ago
CDC wants more, faster testing for bird flu as outbreak grows
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging health care workers to accelerate bird flu testing for patients hospitalized with flu symptoms.
Teen stress drags down U.S. economy, study concludes
Health News // 6 days ago
Teen stress drags down U.S. economy, study concludes
Stressed-out teenagers appear to be dragging down the U.S. economy, a new study says.
Gallup: Many Americans skeptical about Trump helping lower cost of healthcare
Health News // 6 days ago
Gallup: Many Americans skeptical about Trump helping lower cost of healthcare
President-elect Donald Trump faces deep skepticism that his administration's policies will make health care more affordable, a new Gallup poll says.
Unregulated, harmful contaminants found in vast amount of U.S. drinking water
Health News // 1 week ago
Unregulated, harmful contaminants found in vast amount of U.S. drinking water
Nearly a third of Americans have been exposed to unregulated contaminants in their drinking water that might affect their health.
