Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 16, 2025 / 4:47 PM

Teen stress drags down U.S. economy, study concludes

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Teenagers suffering from anxiety or depression are less likely to enter the workforce as young adults, and more likely to earn lower pay when they do, researchers reported in a study published Thursday in the journal, PLOS Medicine. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Teenagers suffering from anxiety or depression are less likely to enter the workforce as young adults, and more likely to earn lower pay when they do, researchers reported in a study published Thursday in the journal, PLOS Medicine. Adobe stock/HealthDay

Stressed-out teenagers appear to be dragging down the U.S. economy, a new study says.

Teenagers suffering from anxiety or depression are less likely to enter the workforce as young adults, and more likely to earn lower pay when they do, researchers reported in a study published Thursday in the journal, PLOS Medicine.

Advertisement

The economic impact is so great that $52 billion in U.S. budget savings could occur over 10 years if efforts are made to help even 10% of teens at risk for stress, researchers estimate.

"Our new research finds that, at the scale of the United States economy, improvements in adolescent mental health may bring many billions of dollars of federal budget benefits over ten years, potentially offsetting the costs of policy change that could cover critical services for young people," lead researcher Nathaniel Counts, chief policy officer for The Kennedy Forum in Brigantine, N.J., said in a news release.

Related

For the new study, researchers analyzed data on more than 3,300 participants in an ongoing Bureau of Labor Statistics study that is following children as they progress into adulthood.

The research team analyzed data gathered in 2000, when participants were 15 to 17, to check their mental health as teenagers. They looked specifically at questions that assessed anxiety and depression among the teens.

Advertisement

Researchers then looked at data gathered a decade later, in 2010, to see how the teens' earlier mental health affected their job prospects as young adults.

Results show that 6% fewer people were holding down a job as a young adult if they suffered from clinically significant anxiety or depression as a teenager.

Young adults who were stressed as teens also earned nearly $5,700 less in annual wages, researchers found.

The researchers then estimated the potential impact on the U.S. budget if a hypothetical policy extended mental health preventive care to 10% of teens at risk of stress.

The added productivity from those teens who avoided stress amounted to $52 billion in additional federal revenue over 10 years.

The results support efforts like a 2023 law passed by Congress investing $60 million annually in U.S. mental health care, researchers said. That policy aims to expand access to mental health care at a rate of about 500 people for every $1 million spent.

"To reach 5 million people (roughly 25% of the adolescent population), the legislature would need to expand this program and invest at least $10 billion," the research team wrote.

"Given the estimated savings of $52 billion over 10 years if the interventions can reach 10% of adolescents who would otherwise go on to develop depression, investments in adolescent mental health at scale will plausibly provide significant offsetting returns," they concluded.

Advertisement

More information

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more on anxiety and stress among teenagers.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Gallup: Many Americans skeptical about Trump helping lower cost of healthcare
Health News // 3 hours ago
Gallup: Many Americans skeptical about Trump helping lower cost of healthcare
President-elect Donald Trump faces deep skepticism that his administration's policies will make health care more affordable, a new Gallup poll says.
Unregulated, harmful contaminants found in vast amount of U.S. drinking water
Health News // 4 hours ago
Unregulated, harmful contaminants found in vast amount of U.S. drinking water
Nearly a third of Americans have been exposed to unregulated contaminants in their drinking water that might affect their health.
Red meat blamed for increased cognitive decline in study
Health News // 1 day ago
Red meat blamed for increased cognitive decline in study
NEW YORK, Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Eating greater amounts of red meat -- especially processed bacon, sausage and bologna -- increases the likelihood of cognitive decline and dementia, a new study suggests.
Drinking alcohol, even moderately, can cut your life short, U.S. report says
Health News // 1 day ago
Drinking alcohol, even moderately, can cut your life short, U.S. report says
A new federal report warns that drinking alcohol could raise your risk of dying early.
U.S. to ban the long-used Red No. 3 dye in food products by 2028
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. to ban the long-used Red No. 3 dye in food products by 2028
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The federal government is banning the long-used synthetic food dye Red No. 3 after further linkage to cancer in test study animals, according to new information.
FDA calls for lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes to non-addictive levels
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA calls for lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes to non-addictive levels
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a proposed rule would limit the level of nicotine in cigarettes and certain other tobacco products if finalized, the agency said on Wednesday.
International panel offers new ways to define obesity
Health News // 1 day ago
International panel offers new ways to define obesity
The way obesity is diagnosed needs to become more sophisticated, an international commission has concluded.
Holistic, integrated health approaches may aid smoking cessation
Health News // 2 days ago
Holistic, integrated health approaches may aid smoking cessation
A new study published recently in JAMA Internal Medicine shows that smokers had a nearly doubled success rate quitting when supported by an integrated approach that included medication and personal counseling.
Dementia cases in United States expected to double by 2060, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Dementia cases in United States expected to double by 2060, study says
Seniors' risk of dementia is more than double what was previously thought.
Telling new mothers of color to calm down can raise postpartum hypertension, study finds
Health News // 6 days ago
Telling new mothers of color to calm down can raise postpartum hypertension, study finds
The words "calm down" are worse than unhelpful -- they actually can increase blood pressure among new mothers of color, a study has found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Red meat blamed for increased cognitive decline in study
Red meat blamed for increased cognitive decline in study
Holistic, integrated health approaches may aid smoking cessation
Holistic, integrated health approaches may aid smoking cessation
Drinking alcohol, even moderately, can cut your life short, U.S. report says
Drinking alcohol, even moderately, can cut your life short, U.S. report says
U.S. to ban the long-used Red No. 3 dye in food products by 2028
U.S. to ban the long-used Red No. 3 dye in food products by 2028
Unregulated, harmful contaminants found in vast amount of U.S. drinking water
Unregulated, harmful contaminants found in vast amount of U.S. drinking water
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement