Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 16, 2025 / 1:13 PM

Gallup: Many Americans skeptical about Trump helping lower cost of healthcare

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
As might be expected, feelings in the Gallup poll about the direction of health care fall largely along partisan lines. Adobe stock/HealthDay
As might be expected, feelings in the Gallup poll about the direction of health care fall largely along partisan lines. Adobe stock/HealthDay

President-elect Donald Trump faces deep skepticism that his administration's policies will make health care more affordable, a new Gallup poll says.

Nearly half the U.S. public (46%) says the country is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to Trump's proposals to lower the cost of health care, the results show.

Advertisement

And 48% said they doubt Trump and Congress will enact policies to bring down the costs of health care and prescription drugs, compared with 32% who are optimistic.

"The average U.S. adult is pessimistic about the new administration's healthcare policies aimed at reducing cost," Gallup concluded in its report on the new survey.

Related

Specifically, the survey found that:

* 56% of Americans think the Trump administration will not prioritize protecting Medicare and Social Security.

* 63% said little will be done to increase access to mental health care.

Advertisement

* 57% believe there will be little action on lowering prescription drug costs.

* 58% don't think insulin costs will be capped at $35 for everyone.

* 60% don't think Medicare's ability to negotiate with pharma companies on drug prices will be expanded.

As might be expected, these feelings about the direction of health care fall largely along partisan lines.

Democrats are overwhelmingly pessimistic (84%), along with nearly half of independents (48%).

More than half of independents (54%) say they're pessimistic that the Trump administration will reduce health care costs, and 49% don't think drug prices will drop.

Overall, more than nine in 10 Democrats and at least six in 10 independents do not think the Trump administration will prioritize health care or prescription drug costs.

On the other hand, nearly three-quarters (73%) of Republicans think the country is headed in the right direction when it comes to health care, the poll found.

More than three-quarters of Republicans are optimistic Trump and Congress will lower health care costs (76%) and prescription drug prices (78%).

"Despite the political divide, Americans experience the consequences of a high-priced healthcare system in similar ways," the Gallup report says.

Prior research has shown that a third or more of Republicans, Democrats and independents worry their household will be unable to pay for needed healthcare, Gallup said.

Advertisement

Middle-aged folks of all political stripes also are worried about the future of Medicare as well. About 71% of Democrats, 66% of independents and 62% of Republicans under age 65 are worried or extremely worried Medicare will no longer be available when they become eligible.

Republicans and Democrats also agree that mental health care and substance-abuse treatment should be covered by insurers, and that Medicare should cover home care, Gallup says.

"Americans may be divided on who they believe will best lead the country toward an improved healthcare system, yet they remain united in their desire for better policies that tackle the challenge of affording and accessing needed care in the country today," the poll report says.

Gallup conducted this poll in partnership with West Health, a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations focused on health care and aging.

The poll took place Nov. 11-18 and included 3,583 adults 18 or older. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

More information

KFF has more about potential health care policies during the second Trump administration.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Unregulated, harmful contaminants found in vast amount of U.S. drinking water
Health News // 2 hours ago
Unregulated, harmful contaminants found in vast amount of U.S. drinking water
Nearly a third of Americans have been exposed to unregulated contaminants in their drinking water that might affect their health.
Red meat blamed for increased cognitive decline in study
Health News // 21 hours ago
Red meat blamed for increased cognitive decline in study
NEW YORK, Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Eating greater amounts of red meat -- especially processed bacon, sausage and bologna -- increases the likelihood of cognitive decline and dementia, a new study suggests.
Drinking alcohol, even moderately, can cut your life short, U.S. report says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Drinking alcohol, even moderately, can cut your life short, U.S. report says
A new federal report warns that drinking alcohol could raise your risk of dying early.
U.S. to ban the long-used Red No. 3 dye in food products by 2028
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. to ban the long-used Red No. 3 dye in food products by 2028
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The federal government is banning the long-used synthetic food dye Red No. 3 after further linkage to cancer in test study animals, according to new information.
FDA calls for lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes to non-addictive levels
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA calls for lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes to non-addictive levels
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a proposed rule would limit the level of nicotine in cigarettes and certain other tobacco products if finalized, the agency said on Wednesday.
International panel offers new ways to define obesity
Health News // 1 day ago
International panel offers new ways to define obesity
The way obesity is diagnosed needs to become more sophisticated, an international commission has concluded.
Holistic, integrated health approaches may aid smoking cessation
Health News // 2 days ago
Holistic, integrated health approaches may aid smoking cessation
A new study published recently in JAMA Internal Medicine shows that smokers had a nearly doubled success rate quitting when supported by an integrated approach that included medication and personal counseling.
Dementia cases in United States expected to double by 2060, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Dementia cases in United States expected to double by 2060, study says
Seniors' risk of dementia is more than double what was previously thought.
Telling new mothers of color to calm down can raise postpartum hypertension, study finds
Health News // 6 days ago
Telling new mothers of color to calm down can raise postpartum hypertension, study finds
The words "calm down" are worse than unhelpful -- they actually can increase blood pressure among new mothers of color, a study has found.
Robotic puppy, shown at electronics trade show, seen as boon for mental health
Health News // 6 days ago
Robotic puppy, shown at electronics trade show, seen as boon for mental health
NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Tombot has designed a robotic puppy to aid individuals, families and communities in dealing with health adversities. It was introduced at the CES this week in Las Vegas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Red meat blamed for increased cognitive decline in study
Red meat blamed for increased cognitive decline in study
Holistic, integrated health approaches may aid smoking cessation
Holistic, integrated health approaches may aid smoking cessation
Drinking alcohol, even moderately, can cut your life short, U.S. report says
Drinking alcohol, even moderately, can cut your life short, U.S. report says
U.S. to ban the long-used Red No. 3 dye in food products by 2028
U.S. to ban the long-used Red No. 3 dye in food products by 2028
Dementia cases in United States expected to double by 2060, study says
Dementia cases in United States expected to double by 2060, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement