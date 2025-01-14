Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 14, 2025 / 10:23 AM

Dementia cases in United States expected to double by 2060, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay New
That dementia risk translates into an estimated half-million cases this year, and will increase to 1 million new cases annually by 2060, researchers said. Photo by RDNE Stock project/Pexels
That dementia risk translates into an estimated half-million cases this year, and will increase to 1 million new cases annually by 2060, researchers said. Photo by RDNE Stock project/Pexels

Seniors' risk of dementia is more than double what was previously thought.

The risk of developing dementia after age 55 is more than 42% among Americans, researchers reported in a study published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine.

Advertisement

That's more than twice the risk reported by older studies.

"Our study results forecast a dramatic rise in the burden from dementia in the United States over the coming decades, with one in two Americans expected to experience cognitive difficulties after age 55," senior investigator Dr. Josef Coresh, founding director of the Optimal Aging Institute at NYU Langone Health, said in a news release.

Related

That dementia risk translates into an estimated half-million cases this year, and will increase to 1 million new cases annually by 2060, researchers said.

This increase is directly tied to the aging of the U.S. population, along with a better understanding of other factors related to dementia -- genetics, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, unhealthy diet, lack of exercise and poor mental health.

For the study, researchers examined data from an ongoing study that has tracked heart health and brain function among nearly 16,000 participants as they age.

Advertisement

Between 1987 and 2020, more than 3,200 participants were diagnosed with dementia, researchers said.

That translates to an overall lifetime dementia risk of 42% -- 35% for men and 48% for women.

Women live longer than men on average, and thus are more likely to develop dementia during their lifetimes, researchers said.

Further, the lifetime risk of dementia increases to more than 50% for people older than 75.

Results also showed a higher risk among Black people, as well as in those who carry a mutation of the APOE4 gene that's been previously linked to Alzheimer's disease risk.

The APOE4 mutation is considered the single biggest genetic risk factor for developing late-onset Alzheimer's, researchers noted.

These findings place added emphasis on the need for policies aimed at preventing dementia.

"The pending population boom in dementia cases poses significant challenges for health policymakers, in particular, who must refocus their efforts on strategies to minimize the severity of dementia cases, as well as plans to provide more health care services for those with dementia," Coresh said.

For example, previous studies have shown that preventing heart disease and diabetes should also slow brain decline.

Loss of hearing among seniors has also been linked to an increased risk of dementia, researchers added. However, only a third of Americans with hearing loss use hearing aids.

Advertisement

More monitoring of hearing loss, and programs to make hearing aids more widely available, could help stem the coming tide of dementia, Coresh said.

Resources also are needed to address racial inequities in health care.

While dementia is expected to double among white people during the next four decades, it's expected to triple among Black seniors, Coresh concluded. Efforts to improve childhood education and nutrition in Black communities now could stave off cognitive decline later.

More information

The National Institute on Aging has more about dementia.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Holistic, integrated health approaches may aid smoking cessation
Health News // 27 minutes ago
Holistic, integrated health approaches may aid smoking cessation
A new study published recently in JAMA Internal Medicine shows that smokers had a nearly doubled success rate quitting when supported by an integrated approach that included medication and personal counseling.
Telling new mothers of color to calm down can raise postpartum hypertension, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Telling new mothers of color to calm down can raise postpartum hypertension, study finds
The words "calm down" are worse than unhelpful -- they actually can increase blood pressure among new mothers of color, a study has found.
Robotic puppy, shown at electronics trade show, seen as boon for mental health
Health News // 4 days ago
Robotic puppy, shown at electronics trade show, seen as boon for mental health
NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Tombot has designed a robotic puppy to aid individuals, families and communities in dealing with health adversities. It was introduced at the CES this week in Las Vegas.
Artificial intelligence could make IVF more successful, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Artificial intelligence could make IVF more successful, study says
Artificial intelligence might be able to boost the success rates of in vitro fertilization among hopeful families.
Airport, aircraft noise can harm the heart, study says
Health News // 5 days ago
Airport, aircraft noise can harm the heart, study says
Folks who live near airports are used to the regular roar of jet airliners taking off and landing. But they most likely don't know that all this ruckus could be harming their heart health, a new study says.
Drinking coffee in the morning cuts risk of premature death, study indicates
Health News // 6 days ago
Drinking coffee in the morning cuts risk of premature death, study indicates
New research published Wednesday in the European Heart Journal suggests that when you enjoy your cup of Joe might be just as important as how much you drink.
Caregivers face increasing physical, mental health risks, study says
Health News // 6 days ago
Caregivers face increasing physical, mental health risks, study says
More and more adults are stuck in the middle of their families, caring not only for their children, but also for aging parents and other older family members.
Levels of fluoride higher than in drinking water may be linked to lower IQs
Health News // 6 days ago
Levels of fluoride higher than in drinking water may be linked to lower IQs
Fluoride exposure appears to slightly decrease IQ scores in children, a new federal meta-analysis has concluded -- but not at the low levels recommended for U.S. drinking water.
DoxyPEP cuts rate of sexually transmitted infections, study suggests
Health News // 6 days ago
DoxyPEP cuts rate of sexually transmitted infections, study suggests
Worried about the risky sex you had last night?
First bird flu patient in U.S. dies in Louisiana
Health News // 1 week ago
First bird flu patient in U.S. dies in Louisiana
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The first patient hospitalized with avian influenza in the United States has died in Louisiana, the state's department of health announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robotic puppy, shown at electronics trade show, seen as boon for mental health
Robotic puppy, shown at electronics trade show, seen as boon for mental health
Telling new mothers of color to calm down can raise postpartum hypertension, study finds
Telling new mothers of color to calm down can raise postpartum hypertension, study finds
Artificial intelligence could make IVF more successful, study says
Artificial intelligence could make IVF more successful, study says
Caregivers face increasing physical, mental health risks, study says
Caregivers face increasing physical, mental health risks, study says
Drinking coffee in the morning cuts risk of premature death, study indicates
Drinking coffee in the morning cuts risk of premature death, study indicates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement