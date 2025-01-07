Caregivers face increasing physical, mental health risks, study says

More adults are caring not only for their children, but also for aging parents and other older family members, and the mental and physical health of these people with "sandwich careers" is more likely to deteriorate over time, a new study published in the journal Public Health says.

More and more adults are stuck in the middle of their families, caring not only for their children, but also for aging parents and other older family members. The mental and physical health of these "sandwich carers" is more likely to deteriorate over time, a new study published in the journal Public Health says. Advertisement

"These individuals, who balance the demands of caring for both their children and aging parents, often experience a decline in their well-being," lead researcher Baowen Xue, a lecturer in social epidemiology with the University College London, said in a news release from the school.

"It's crucial that we recognize and support the unique needs of this growing group to ensure their health and resilience," Xue added.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from about 2,000 sandwich carers, comparing them with 2,000 other people who only care for a child younger than 16.

All participants were provided a pair of questionnaires aimed at assessing their mental and physical health.

Results show that parents' psychological distress increased significantly when they also had to care for an older relative, and even more if they spent over 20 hours a week providing care.

Advertisement

Sandwich carers also suffered a faster decline in their physical health if they spent more than 20 hours a week in caregiving, researchers found.

These folks must manage not only the constant demands of their dual roles as parent and offspring, but also the emotional toll of watching their older loved ones growing more infirm, researchers said.

"Our findings suggest a need for targeted mental health interventions and regular health monitoring for sandwich carers, particularly those providing intensive care," the research team concluded in their paper.

"By identifying these risks early and providing broader support and respite care, policies can be designed to reduce stress among sandwich carers and enhance overall population health."

Future research should focus on how sandwich carers might be helped by social support networks, access to respite care, and workplace flexibility, researchers concluded.

More information

The Institute on Aging has more on the importance of caregiver support.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.