First bird flu patient in U.S. dies in Louisiana

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The first patient hospitalized with avian influenza in the United States has died in Louisiana, the state's department of health announced Monday. The Louisiana Department of Health said the patient, who has not been identified, was over the age of 65 and was "reported to have underlying medical conditions." The health department reassured residents that the general public health risk from H5N1 "remains low." Advertisement

"LDH's extensive public health investigation has identified no additional H5N1 cases, nor evidence of person-to-person transmission. This patient remains the only human case of H5N1 in Louisiana," the health department said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the human case of bird flu on Dec. 18, after the patient was believed to have been exposed to sick and dead birds on their property.

"The best way to protect yourself and your family from H5N1 is to avoid sources of exposure," according to the Louisiana Department of Health. "That means avoiding direct contact with wild birds and other animals infected with or suspected to be infected with bird flu viruses."

The CDC is warning all Americans to avoid touching sick or dead animals and their droppings. The agency is also warning against eating uncooked or undercooked food, including poultry and eggs, and unpasteurized raw milk or cheeses associated with sick animals.

"If you have been exposed to sick or dead birds or other animals or work on a farm where avian influenza has been detected, watch for respiratory symptoms or conjunctivitis," Louisiana's health department warned.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms within 10 days of exposure to sick or dead animals is also urged to contact a doctor.

On Monday, the CDC issued a statement, calling the death tragic but reiterating that the threat to public health "is low."

"CDC has carefully studied the available information about the person who died in Louisiana and continues to assess that the risk to the general public remains low," the statement said.

"Additionally, there are no concerning virologic changes actively spreading in wild birds, poultry or cows that would raise the risk to human health."