Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 4, 2025 / 11:06 AM / Updated at 12:00 PM

Viruses spiking in the United States as peak season arrives in winter

By Allen Cone
Photo by Luisella Planeta/Pixabay
Photo by Luisella Planeta/Pixabay

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Several viruses -- seasonal respiratory flu, stomach flu, COVID-19 and RSV -- are surging in the United States and are expected to spike during the winter months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Seasonal flu activity is elevated across the Untied States, including a rise in emergency visits, according to the CDC in its weekly update Friday.

Advertisement

The CDC said "the amount of acute respiratory illness causing people to seek healthcare is at a high level and continues to increase nationally."

Seasonal influenza "activity continues to increase and is elevated across most of the country, the CDC said.

Related

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 5.3 million illnesses, 63,000 hospitalizations, and 2,700 deaths from flu so far this season. Last year there were 470,000 hospitalizations and 28,000 deaths last year from the flu.

Advertisement

During Week 52, of the 1,254 viruses reported by public health laboratories, 1,234 were influenza A and 20 were influenza B.

Nationally, influenza test positivity increased to 18.7%, according to the CDC.

On a five-point color level, the highest are in Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and New Hampshire. The lowest levels are in North Dakota, Vermont and Maine.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual influenza vaccine.

"It is clearly the season," Dr. Eduardo Azziz-Baumgartner, a medical epidemiologist in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Influenza Division, told USA TODAY.

This season's wave of flu cases is arriving later than it has in the past two years, CBS News reported. After the COVID-19 pandemic, influenza during the colder months increased weeks earlier than they had during many pre-pandemic seasons.

Flu trends look to be closely in line with the 2019 to 2020 season, which also reached peak levels around the New Year.

"You can see that in Dec. 2022, we also had a very large spike in flu cases, but this year has been significantly higher than last year," said Sara Hottman, a spokesperson for Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, in an email.

Advertisement

"In 2022, the combination of RSV, flu and COVID led to a public health emergency and crisis standards of care among hospitals in the region. We have not experienced that, and do not currently expect to, this year."

That is known as a "tripledemic."

According to the CDC, "COVID-19 activity is increasing in most areas of the country" and "RSV activity is very high in many areas of the country, particularly in young children."

COVID-19 test positivity has increased to 7.1%. RSV test positivity rose to 12.8%.

COVID-19 is determined by wastewater levels and increasing emergency department visits and laboratory percent positivity.

The CDC no longer tracks total COIVD-19 cases though some state reports data. And states that collect data don't include most at-home tests.

"Based on CDC modeled estimates of epidemic growth, we predict COVID-19 illness will continue to increase in the coming weeks as it usually does in the winter," the CDC said.

The CDC said experts believe the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine will work well for currently circulating variants.

The CDC last estimated that most COVID infections are from the XEC variant, which officials have said is closely related to previous strains.

Nationally, wastewater viral activity levels for COVID-19, influenza A, and RSV are at moderate levels.

Advertisement

Also, the CDC is reporting a spike in norovirus, which is more commonly known as the stomach flu, and is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea from inflammation of the stomach and intestines, or gastroenteritis, according to the CDC.

The virus is also the No. 1 cause of foodborne illness in the U.S. and causes 58% of the illnesses acquired, according to the CDC.

Each year, about 2,500 reported norovirus outbreaks are reported in the United States, according to the CDC. Most norovirus outbreaks happen when infected people spread the virus to others through direct contact, including cruise ships.

And the CDC has been watching the Type A H5N1 version of bird flu. Sixty-six human U.S. cases, including 37 in California, were reported last year.

Latest Headlines

Ready-to-eat broccoli recalled from Walmart over listeria concerns
Health News // 1 day ago
Ready-to-eat broccoli recalled from Walmart over listeria concerns
Wal-mart has issued a recall of the 12-ounce bags in 20 states after testing uncovered listeria bacteria in one sample.
HHS to award $306 million for bird flu monitoring, preparedness
Health News // 21 hours ago
HHS to award $306 million for bird flu monitoring, preparedness
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday it will award $306 million in additional funding to monitor H5N1 Asian Flu and for regional, state and local preparedness programs.
Surgeon General: Two alcoholic drinks a day increases risks for seven types of cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgeon General: Two alcoholic drinks a day increases risks for seven types of cancer
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Friday that two alcoholic drinks a day increases the risk for seven types of cancer, calling for cancer warning labels on alcohol.
Screening for physical inactivity can cut risk of chronic illness, study suggests
Health News // 2 days ago
Screening for physical inactivity can cut risk of chronic illness, study suggests
NEW YORK, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Encouraging primary care physicians to screen patients for physical inactivity with a simple questionnaire can help identify people at risk for many chronic diseases, a new study suggests.
Quick, simple nasal swab helps diagnose type of asthma in children
Health News // 1 day ago
Quick, simple nasal swab helps diagnose type of asthma in children
A new quick-and-easy nasal swab test for kids can diagnose the specific immune system drivers behind their asthma, potentially opening the door to better treatments, researchers say.
Cases of 'rabbit fever' increase over last decade
Health News // 2 days ago
Cases of 'rabbit fever' increase over last decade
Cases of a bacterial infection called "rabbit fever" have been increasing during the past decade, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Study suggests estrogen may trigger binge drinking
Health News // 4 days ago
Study suggests estrogen may trigger binge drinking
In a new study, the female hormone estrogen appeared to promote binge drinking in women.
TNF inhibitors might help prevent serious complications in kids with Crohn's Disease
Health News // 1 week ago
TNF inhibitors might help prevent serious complications in kids with Crohn's Disease
A specific class of anti-inflammatory drugs can help children avoid a debilitating complication of Crohn's disease, a new study shows.
FDA proposes rule to target asbestos in talc cosmetic products
Health News // 1 week ago
FDA proposes rule to target asbestos in talc cosmetic products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed a new rule to require standardized testing of talc-containing cosmetics for asbestos, a known carcinogen linked to serious illnesses.
Health risks from wildfire smoke linger 3 years after Marshall Fire
Health News // 1 week ago
Health risks from wildfire smoke linger 3 years after Marshall Fire
In a new study, researchers examined the health effects people experienced when they returned to still-standing homes after the Marshall Fire outside Boulder, Colo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surgeon General: Two alcoholic drinks a day increases risks for seven types of cancer
Surgeon General: Two alcoholic drinks a day increases risks for seven types of cancer
Cases of 'rabbit fever' increase over last decade
Cases of 'rabbit fever' increase over last decade
Ready-to-eat broccoli recalled from Walmart over listeria concerns
Ready-to-eat broccoli recalled from Walmart over listeria concerns
Screening for physical inactivity can cut risk of chronic illness, study suggests
Screening for physical inactivity can cut risk of chronic illness, study suggests
HHS to award $306 million for bird flu monitoring, preparedness
HHS to award $306 million for bird flu monitoring, preparedness
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement