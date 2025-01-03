Trending
Health News
Jan. 3, 2025 / 11:29 AM

Ready-to-eat broccoli recalled from Walmart over Listeria concerns

By India Edwards, HealthDay Reporter
Wal-mart has issued a recall of the 12-ounce bags in 20 states after testing uncovered listeria bacteria in one sample. Photo courtesy of FDA
Wal-mart has issued a recall of the 12-ounce bags in 20 states after testing uncovered listeria bacteria in one sample. Photo courtesy of FDA

If you've picked up a bag of Marketside Broccoli Florets from Walmart recently, check your fridge or freezer.

The company has issued a recall of the 12-ounce bags in 20 states after testing uncovered listeria bacteria in one sample.

According to an announcement recently released by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the affected bags were sourced from Braga Fresh, a California-based company, and sold at over 1,000 Walmarts across the following states:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

The broccoli bags are past their "best by" date of Dec. 10, 2024, but Braga Fresh is warning customers who may have frozen the product for later use.

The contamination was discovered during random testing at a Texas store, according to the recall notice.

While no illnesses have been reported, the FDA is urging anyone with the affected product to throw it out immediately.

How to check if your broccoli is part of the recall: Look for the lot code BFFG327A6 on the front of the bag and the UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on the back.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious health issues, especially for older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

For questions, folks can call Braga Fresh at 877-456-7445 (Monday through Friday, 8 P.M. to 4 P.M. PT) or email [email protected].

No other Braga Fresh products are part of this recall.

More information

The FDA has more on Listeria.

SOURCE: U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), announcement, Dec. 31, 2024; CBS News

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

