Health News
Dec. 27, 2024 / 9:29 AM

FDA proposes rule to target asbestos in talc cosmetic products

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed a new rule to require standardized testing of talc-containing cosmetics for asbestos, a known carcinogen linked to serious illnesses. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed a new rule to require standardized testing of talc-containing cosmetics for asbestos, a known carcinogen linked to serious illnesses such as lung and ovarian cancers.

According to an FDA report, the proposed rule would mandate that manufacturers test each batch of talc-containing cosmetic products using advanced microscopy techniques, including polarized light and transmission electron microscopy.

Failure to comply with these testing or record-keeping requirements would result in the products being classified as adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Asbestos contamination in talc-based cosmetics has been a long-standing health concern.

The FDA emphasized there is no safe level of asbestos exposure, and this rule aims to reduce harmful exposure and protect consumers from potential health risks.

The FDA's announcement comes as Johnson & Johnson faces lawsuits from over 62,000 claimants alleging asbestos in its talc products caused cancer.

The company has denied the allegations, calling its products safe, and is working to resolve claims through a $10 billion settlement in bankruptcy.

The proposed rule is now open for public and industry comments for 90 days before being finalized, according to a news release from CNN.

More information

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has more on asbestos.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

