Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 24, 2024 / 9:30 AM

Coffee, tea may offer protection from some cancers, study indicates

By Dennis Thompson, HealhDay News
A new evidence review says that coffee and tea consumption are linked to a lower risk of cancers of the mouth, throat, and head and neck, according to study results published in the journal Cancer. Adobe Stock
A new evidence review says that coffee and tea consumption are linked to a lower risk of cancers of the mouth, throat, and head and neck, according to study results published in the journal Cancer. Adobe Stock

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- That morning cup of coffee or afternoon spot of tea might be protecting you from cancer.

A new evidence review says that coffee and tea consumption are linked to a lower risk of cancers of the mouth, throat, and head and neck, per the results published in the journal Cancer.

Advertisement

"Even decaffeinated coffee had some positive impact," senior researcher Yuan-Chin Amy Lee, an epidemiologist with the University of Utah School of Medicine, said in a news release from the journal's publisher.

Head and neck cancer is the seventh most common cancer worldwide, with approximately 745,000 new cases and 364,000 deaths in 2020 alone, researchers said in background notes.

Related

For the study, researchers pooled data from 14 prior studies involving more than 9,500 people with head and neck cancer and nearly 16,000 healthy folks.

They found that people who drank more than four cups of coffee a day, compared with folks who don't drink coffee, had 17% lower odds of head and neck cancer; 30% lower odds of mouth cancer; and 22% lower odds of throat cancer.

Drinking three to four cups of coffee a day was tied to a 41% lower risk of hypopharyngeal cancer, a type of cancer that occurs at the bottom of the throat, researchers found. Tea drinking lowered the odds of this cancer by 29%.

Advertisement

And caffeine didn't appear to be the only driver in these lowered risk -- drinking decaf coffee was associated with a 25% lower risk of mouth cancer, results show.

Previous studies have found that coffee drinking suppresses biological activity that can support cancer, researchers added.

Drinking one cup of tea or less a day lowered risk of head and neck cancer by 9% overall, researchers found.

However, more than one cup of tea daily was associated with 38% higher odds of throat cancer, the paper states.

This increased risk might be caused by tea promoting acid reflux in those who imbibe. Reflux has been associated with a higher risk of throat cancer.

"Coffee and tea habits are fairly complex, and these findings support the need for more data and further studies around the impact that coffee and tea can have on reducing cancer risk," Lee said.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on coffee and cancer.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA approves weight-loss drug Zepbound to treat sleep apnea
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves weight-loss drug Zepbound to treat sleep apnea
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Zepbound, the new GLP-1 weight-loss drug from Eli Lilly & Co., has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Missouri judge partially blocks enforcement of state's abortion ban
Health News // 2 days ago
Missouri judge partially blocks enforcement of state's abortion ban
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A state judge on Friday ruled Missouri's nearly total abortion ban violates the state's Constitution as amended by voters on Nov. 5 and partially blocked enforcement of the abortion law.
Tainted cucumbers linked to 100 cases of salmonella in 23 states
Health News // 3 days ago
Tainted cucumbers linked to 100 cases of salmonella in 23 states
An outbreak of salmonella linked to cucumbers has now been tied to 100 known cases of the illness across 23 states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported.
CDC: Norovirus sickens over 300 on cruise ships in December
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC: Norovirus sickens over 300 on cruise ships in December
Just over 300 people have been sickened in norovirus outbreaks on three different cruise ships in December, new government data shows.
Sleep apnea might change brain, speed aging
Health News // 4 days ago
Sleep apnea might change brain, speed aging
Sleep apnea is known to wreak havoc on the body and also appears to have direct effects on brain health, a new study shows.
Report: 1 in 5 adults with Long COVID struggle with daily activities
Health News // 4 days ago
Report: 1 in 5 adults with Long COVID struggle with daily activities
Millions of American adults are struggling with Long COVID, and a fifth have symptoms so debilitating they interfere with daily activities, a new report finds.
FDA says shortage of GLP-1 drug tirzepatide is over
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA says shortage of GLP-1 drug tirzepatide is over
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reissued a decision first made by the agency in October that a shortage of the diabetes/weight-loss med tirzepatide is over.
Cold weather deaths rising among Americans
Health News // 4 days ago
Cold weather deaths rising among Americans
An uptick in cold snaps, along with other possible factors, has been linked to a doubling of U.S. deaths from freezing temperatures since 1999, according to new research.
California declares public health emergency as bird flu spreads in cows
Health News // 4 days ago
California declares public health emergency as bird flu spreads in cows
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a public health emergency on Wednesday as bird flu continues to spread among the state's dairy cattle.
U.S. lifespans up from pandemic lows, in part due to fewer fatal overdoses
Health News // 4 days ago
U.S. lifespans up from pandemic lows, in part due to fewer fatal overdoses
After years of decline, U.S. life expectancy is finally on the rise again for the first time since 2019, new government research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves weight-loss drug Zepbound to treat sleep apnea
FDA approves weight-loss drug Zepbound to treat sleep apnea
Tainted cucumbers linked to 100 cases of salmonella in 23 states
Tainted cucumbers linked to 100 cases of salmonella in 23 states
Dark chocolate might help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Dark chocolate might help ward off Type 2 diabetes
CDC: Norovirus sickens over 300 on cruise ships in December
CDC: Norovirus sickens over 300 on cruise ships in December
Sleep apnea might change brain, speed aging
Sleep apnea might change brain, speed aging
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement