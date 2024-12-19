Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 19, 2024 / 4:02 PM

Report: 1 in 5 adults with Long COVID struggle with daily activities

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Millions of American adults are struggling with Long COVID, and a fifth have symptoms so debilitating they interfere with daily activities, a new report finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Millions of American adults are struggling with Long COVID, and a fifth have symptoms so debilitating they interfere with daily activities, a new report finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Millions of American adults are struggling with Long COVID, and a fifth have symptoms so debilitating they interfere with daily activities, a new report finds.

"Frequently reported symptoms include fatigue that interferes with daily life, difficulty thinking or concentrating, cough and heart palpitations," explained a team of researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

According to the CDC, Long COVID can include "a wide range of ongoing symptoms," such as fatigue, brain fog, feeling exhausted after exercise, coughing, shortness of breath, sleep troubles, depression/anxiety, joint pain, gastro issues and more.

"Most people with Long COVID symptoms see significant improvement after 3 months, while others may see improvement up to 6 months after symptoms first appear," the CDC noted.

Related

Just how widespread is Long COVID?

In the new study, researchers led by Nicole Ford of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases looked at 2023 federal data surveying American adults.

They found that about 1 in every 16 adults (6.4%) surveyed said that they were currently suffering from Long COVID, which was defined as having persistent symptoms last 3 months or more after a bout of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Of those with Long COVID, 19.8% "reported significant activity limitations due to their symptoms," Ford's group reported.

That meant that everyday home and work activities like walking, exercise, shopping, housework and the like were curtailed "a lot" by ongoing Long COVID symptoms, the authors said.

All of this means many Americans with Long COVID "might require additional supports to aid recovery, such as health care resources and workplace accommodations," the CDC team said.

Of course, the best way to avoid Long COVID is to not get COVID (or a severe case of COVID) in the first place.

"These findings support the ongoing importance of tools to reduce the risk for Long COVID, including vaccination," Ford and colleagues stressed.

The findings were published Thursday in the CDC's journal Morbidity and Mortality Report.

More information

Find out more about Long COVID at the Cleveland Clinic.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Sleep apnea might change brain, speed aging
Health News // 2 hours ago
Sleep apnea might change brain, speed aging
Sleep apnea is known to wreak havoc on the body and also appears to have direct effects on brain health, a new study shows.
FDA says shortage of GLP-1 drug tirzepatide is over
Health News // 2 hours ago
FDA says shortage of GLP-1 drug tirzepatide is over
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reissued a decision first made by the agency in October that a shortage of the diabetes/weight-loss med tirzepatide is over.
Cold weather deaths rising among Americans
Health News // 3 hours ago
Cold weather deaths rising among Americans
An uptick in cold snaps, along with other possible factors, has been linked to a doubling of U.S. deaths from freezing temperatures since 1999, according to new research.
California declares public health emergency as bird flu spreads in cows
Health News // 3 hours ago
California declares public health emergency as bird flu spreads in cows
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a public health emergency on Wednesday as bird flu continues to spread among the state's dairy cattle.
U.S. lifespans up from pandemic lows, in part due to fewer fatal overdoses
Health News // 6 hours ago
U.S. lifespans up from pandemic lows, in part due to fewer fatal overdoses
After years of decline, U.S. life expectancy is finally on the rise again for the first time since 2019, new government research shows.
Adding cereal to baby's milk might cause weight gain
Health News // 7 hours ago
Adding cereal to baby's milk might cause weight gain
The common practice of adding cereal to a baby's bottle to help introduce solid foods might cause rapid weight gain in some infants.
New test might diagnose painful 'wear-and-tear' arthritis
Health News // 7 hours ago
New test might diagnose painful 'wear-and-tear' arthritis
Knee arthritis could become easier to detect and diagnose thanks to a new test involving the lubricating fluid inside the joint.
Delaware agrees to corrective actions following federal disability rights complaint
Health News // 18 hours ago
Delaware agrees to corrective actions following federal disability rights complaint
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Delaware has agreed to better enforce federal disability rights laws after a recent complaint claimed the state failed to provide medical equipment and support services so a person with disabilities could live at home.
FDA issues black box warning for hot flash drug Veozah
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA issues black box warning for hot flash drug Veozah
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a black-box warning for Veozah, the first hormone-free medication for hot flashes.
Study: Non-heterosexual women report better sexual functioning in middle age
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Non-heterosexual women report better sexual functioning in middle age
In a new study, non-heterosexual women were significantly more likely to remain sexually active and less likely to report pain during sexual activity compared to heterosexual women.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In new study, team sports improve executive function in kids
In new study, team sports improve executive function in kids
Pricey weight loss drugs lose some disciples in 2024
Pricey weight loss drugs lose some disciples in 2024
FDA issues black box warning for hot flash drug Veozah
FDA issues black box warning for hot flash drug Veozah
Many experience 'techno-strain' from demands of working online
Many experience 'techno-strain' from demands of working online
Delaware agrees to corrective actions following federal disability rights complaint
Delaware agrees to corrective actions following federal disability rights complaint
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement