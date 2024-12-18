Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 18, 2024 / 4:10 PM

FDA issues black box warning for hot flash drug Veozah

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a black-box warning for Veozah, the first hormone-free medication for hot flashes. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a black-box warning for Veozah, the first hormone-free medication for hot flashes. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued its most serious warning -- a black-box warning -- for Veozah, a medication used to relieve hot flashes in menopausal women, due to rare but potentially severe liver risks.

In new communication issued Tuesday, the FDA advised that women taking Veozah should undergo regular blood testing to monitor liver health.

Advertisement

Warning signs of liver injury can include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, light-colored stool, or yellowing of the skin or eyes, a news release says.

Patients experiencing these symptoms should immediately stop taking the medication and consult with their doctor.

Related

"It's important to note that the overall benefit-risk of Veozah has not changed and remains positive, but we want to further ensure that patients and health care providers are aware of the potential side effects," as well as recommended lab testing, Astellas Pharma, the manufacturer of the drug, said in a statement.

Veozah was approved in 2023. At the time, it was the first non-hormonal prescription option for treating hot flashes.

The medication works by blocking neurokinin B, a receptor involved in the brain's regulation of body temperature.

Advertisement

Since its approval, the drug's popularity has grown steadily, with nearly 29,000 prescriptions filled in May 2024 alone, according to FDA data.

The FDA's heightened warning comes after reviewing a recent case where a patient developed elevated liver markers after taking Veozah for about 40 days.

The patient's symptoms resolved, and liver function normalized after stopping the medication.

To minimize risk, the FDA recommends monthly blood tests for liver markers during the first three months of Veozah treatment and follow-up tests at months six and nine.

Because medication effects can vary widely due to health, genetics, and other factors, the FDA emphasized that it is difficult to predict who might develop liver issues.

More information

The Menopause Society has more on treatments for hot flashes during menopause.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Non-heterosexual women report better sexual functioning in middle age
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Non-heterosexual women report better sexual functioning in middle age
In a new study, non-heterosexual women were significantly more likely to remain sexually active and less likely to report pain during sexual activity compared to heterosexual women.
Drinking wine in small amounts might benefit heart
Health News // 6 hours ago
Drinking wine in small amounts might benefit heart
A little wine every day can protect your heart health, a new study suggests.
Drug, alcohol use remains low among U.S. teens
Health News // 7 hours ago
Drug, alcohol use remains low among U.S. teens
Rates of vaping, drug and alcohol use among American teens plummeted during the pandemic and have remained at relatively low levels ever since, new statistics show.
In new study, team sports improve executive function in kids
Health News // 1 day ago
In new study, team sports improve executive function in kids
In a new study, children participating in team sports showed superior executive function than participants in individual sports.
U.S. woman in good health after kidney transplant from pig
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. woman in good health after kidney transplant from pig
An Alabama woman is "living healthily" more than a month after receiving a gene-edited kidney obtained from a pig.
Many experience 'techno-strain' from demands of working online
Health News // 1 day ago
Many experience 'techno-strain' from demands of working online
In a new study, workers reported often feeling overwhelmed by digital technology and the need to always be connected online.
Stuffy nose from allergies may stem from fungi
Health News // 1 day ago
Stuffy nose from allergies may stem from fungi
People with allergy sniffles and asthma have different fungal colonies in their noses than folks who don't suffer respiratory allergies, researchers report.
Taxi, ambulance drivers might be less vulnerable to Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Taxi, ambulance drivers might be less vulnerable to Alzheimer's
Taxi and ambulance drivers need to have quick wits and nimble reflexes to cut through traffic effectively. Turns out that these traits might also protect them from Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study.
For Black youth with autism, encounters with police might bring special dangers
Health News // 1 day ago
For Black youth with autism, encounters with police might bring special dangers
In a new study, parents of Black teens with autism expressed worry that their kids' condition might put them at greater risk during interactions with police.
Increasing daily steps might help depression
Health News // 2 days ago
Increasing daily steps might help depression
A new global review of data found that "increasing the number of daily steps, even at modest levels, was associated with a reduction in depressive symptoms."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many experience 'techno-strain' from demands of working online
Many experience 'techno-strain' from demands of working online
Increasing daily steps might help depression
Increasing daily steps might help depression
Dark chocolate might help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Dark chocolate might help ward off Type 2 diabetes
Eating more fruits, veggies might help ward off colon cancer
Eating more fruits, veggies might help ward off colon cancer
Study: Non-heterosexual women report better sexual functioning in middle age
Study: Non-heterosexual women report better sexual functioning in middle age
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement