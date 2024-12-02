Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 2, 2024 / 9:25 AM

Switching from animal to plant proteins can boost heart health

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Moving away from meat to plants as a main source of protein will do wonders for your heart, new research finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Moving away from meat to plants as a main source of protein will do wonders for your heart, new research finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Moving away from meat to plants as a main source of protein will do wonders for your heart, new research finds.

The 30-year study found that folks with the highest ratio of plant-based protein to animal-based protein cut their odds of developing cardiovascular disease by 19%. They also had a 27% lower risk for coronary heart disease.

Advertisement

"Most of us need to begin shifting our diets toward plant-based proteins," said study senior author Dr. Frank Hu, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard University. "We can do so by cutting down on meat, especially red and processed meats, and eating more legumes and nuts. Such a dietary pattern is beneficial not just for human health but also the health of our planet."

Is there a "sweet spot" for plant-versus-meat intake?

Related

The authors believe that a move to a wholly plant-based diet might work best when it comes to reducing risks for coronary heart disease (CHD), but benefits for cardiovascular disease (CVD) plateau at about a 1:2 ratio of plant to animal protein.

"The average American eats a 1:3 plant to animal protein ratio," said lead author Andrea Glenn, who did the research as a visiting scientist at Harvard's department of nutrition. "Our findings suggest a ratio of at least 1:2 is much more effective in preventing CVD. For CHD prevention, a ratio of 1:1.3 or higher should come from plants." Glenn is now an assistant professor of nutrition and food studies at New York University.

Advertisement

The new findings were based on three decades of follow-up on 203,000 men and women enrolled in the Nurses' Health Studies I and II and the Health Professionals' Follow-up Study. Participants were surveyed every four years about their diets, including protein.

Over the study period, more 16,100 CVD cases, including more than 10,000 CHD cases and more than 6,000 stroke cases, were documented.

The Harvard team confirmed that a move to plant sources of protein cut the odds for both forms of heart disease. Those with the highest amounts of plant-based protein in their diets had a 28% lower risk of CVD and a 36% lower risk of CHD, the researchers reported.

The findings were published Monday in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

As the research team explained, when meat is replaced by nuts and beans as a prime source of protein, this appears to help lower blood fats, improve blood pressure and ease inflammation. Plant-based foods also tend to have high amounts of fiber, antioxidant vitamins, minerals and healthy fats, all of which help reduce risk factors for heart disease.

More information

Find out more about the value of a plant-based diet at the American Heart Association.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Deep belly fat could predict Alzheimer's disease decades ahead of symptoms
Health News // 4 hours ago
Deep belly fat could predict Alzheimer's disease decades ahead of symptoms
NEW YORK, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- People who are obese and harbor deep belly fat are at higher risk for developing Alzheimer's disease-specific proteins in the brain up to 20 years before the earliest dementia symptoms, a new study suggests.
Narcan vending machines help communities save fentanyl users' lives
Health News // 2 days ago
Narcan vending machines help communities save fentanyl users' lives
NEW YORK, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- New vending machines have been cropping up around the country as innovative public health tools to combat overdose deaths from fentanyl -- a potent synthetic opioid, or painkiller, that can be extremely addictive.
CDC, FDA probe tainted cucumbers that sickened 68 people in 19 states
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC, FDA probe tainted cucumbers that sickened 68 people in 19 states
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Federal and state health officials said Friday they are working to track down more information about a Salmonella outbreak traced to Mexican-grown cucumbers that sickened 68 people in 19 states.
Costco brand eggs due to salmonella danger recalled in five states
Health News // 3 days ago
Costco brand eggs due to salmonella danger recalled in five states
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Handsome Brooks Farms on Wednesday recalled its 24-count Kirkland Signature organic pasture-raised eggs due to potential salmonella contamination in five states.
Irregular sleep might increase risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 4 days ago
Irregular sleep might increase risk of heart attack, stroke
Folks with irregular sleep patterns might have an increased risk of a heart attack or stroke, a new study says.
Ultra-processed foods might be psoriasis trigger
Health News // 4 days ago
Ultra-processed foods might be psoriasis trigger
Ultra-processed foods have been linked to a myriad of health issues, and a new study suggests that the autoimmune skin disease psoriasis might be added to that list.
Study: Men with heart trouble face brain decline sooner than women
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Men with heart trouble face brain decline sooner than women
Men with heart risk factors tend to lose their brain health more quickly than women with similar heart risks, a new study finds.
Soccer 'headers' might pose danger to players' brains
Health News // 4 days ago
Soccer 'headers' might pose danger to players' brains
Bouncing a soccer ball off the head during play could be doing real damage to the brain, a new study suggests.
Nerve stimulation device might ease symptoms of long COVID
Health News // 4 days ago
Nerve stimulation device might ease symptoms of long COVID
A painless nerve-zapping device called Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) might work to ease the fatigue and pain that can come with long COVID.
Lungs might hold clues to long COVID brain fog
Health News // 5 days ago
Lungs might hold clues to long COVID brain fog
The "brain fog" of long COVID might be due to impaired lung function following a person's infection, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Free at-home colon cancer test program tripled number of participants
Free at-home colon cancer test program tripled number of participants
Deep belly fat could predict Alzheimer's disease decades ahead of symptoms
Deep belly fat could predict Alzheimer's disease decades ahead of symptoms
CDC, FDA probe tainted cucumbers that sickened 68 people in 19 states
CDC, FDA probe tainted cucumbers that sickened 68 people in 19 states
Costco brand eggs due to salmonella danger recalled in five states
Costco brand eggs due to salmonella danger recalled in five states
Narcan vending machines help communities save fentanyl users' lives
Narcan vending machines help communities save fentanyl users' lives
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement