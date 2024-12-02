Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 2, 2024 / 5:00 AM

Deep belly fat could predict Alzheimer's disease decades ahead of symptoms

By Susan Kreimer
This comparison of cerebral blood flow in 65 cognitively normal midlife individuals showed that those with obesity and high visceral adipose tissue have reduced blood flow in the temporal and parietal regions of the brain. Image courtesy of the Radiological Society of North America and Dr. Mahsa Dolatshahi
1 of 2 | This comparison of cerebral blood flow in 65 cognitively normal midlife individuals showed that those with obesity and high visceral adipose tissue have reduced blood flow in the temporal and parietal regions of the brain. Image courtesy of the Radiological Society of North America and Dr. Mahsa Dolatshahi

NEW YORK, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- People who are obese and harbor deep belly fat are at higher risk for developing Alzheimer's disease-specific proteins in the brain up to 20 years before the earliest dementia symptoms, a new study suggests.

The study was to be presented Monday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America in Chicago.

Advertisement

Researchers said the findings emerged from their investigation of Alzheimer's disease pathology as early as midlife -- in the 40s and 50s - when it's at the initial stages.

They noted that this also is when potential behavioral changes, such as losing weight and reducing fat that lies between abdominal organs, are more effective in preventing or delaying the onset of this neurodegenerative disease.

Related

"Midlife obesity is recognized as the top modifiable risk factor for Alzheimer's disease in the United States," lead author Dr. Mahsa Dolatshahi told UPI.

Advertisement

However, a healthy diet, physical activity and anti-obesity drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration can mitigate this risk, said Dolatshahi, a postdoctoral research associate in the Raji Brain Health Imaging Lab at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology within Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

"This points to the importance of lifestyle modifications for better late-life brain health," she said.

Unlike fat in other areas of the body, deep belly fat is linked to reduced blood flow to the brain and the accumulation of Alzheimer's disease-specific proteins, known as beta-amyloid and tau.

However, having a higher level of the good cholesterol -- high-density lipoprotein -- lessens belly fat's impact on these abnormal proteins in the brain, the researchers noted.

While deep belly fat constitutes a smaller percentage of body fat and is hidden, it does more harm to brain function at levels that are not detectable years before symptoms begin, they said.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 6.9 million Americans ages 65 and older are living with the disease. The association projects that this number could swell to 12.7 million by 2050, unless scientists discover ways to prevent or cure Alzheimer's.

In this study, researchers followed a total of 80 cognitively normal midlife people with an average age of 49.4 years and 62.5% female. About 58% of participants were obese, and the average body mass index was 32.31.

Advertisement

Participants underwent brain positron emission tomography, body MRI and metabolic assessment, as well testing for lipids in the blood. They also consented to MRI scans of the abdomen to measure the volume of fat under the skin and deep hidden fat surrounding the abdominal organs.

The findings showed that higher levels of deep belly fat correlated with increased beta-amyloid, accounting for 77% of the effect of high BMI on accumulation of this protein that is toxic to nerve cells in the brain, the researchers said.

Other experts highlighted that these findings emphasize the significant role that deep belly fat can play in the development of a brain disorder that causes a progressive decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills.

"This is an interesting and comprehensive imaging-related study that highlights the importance of visceral [deep] fat as a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease," said Dr. James Mastrianni, a professor of neurology and director of the Center for Comprehensive Care and Research on Memory Disorders at the University of Chicago Medicine. He was not involved in the study.

"It provides readers with the knowledge that they can control a significant risk factor for Alzheimer's disease by modifying their lifestyle and diet," Mastrianni said.

Advertisement

The overall message of the study is not surprising, said Dr. Douglas Scharre, a professor of clinical neurology and psychiatry and director of the Center for Cognitive and Memory Disorders at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

"It adds to what we have known previously about the association between cholesterol, obesity and Alzheimer's disease," Scharre said.

Nonetheless, an association does not prove causation, said Dr. Kyan Younes, a clinical assistant professor of neurology and neurological sciences at Stanford Medicine in Palo Alto, Calif.

More than half of the study's participants were obese, so they may have been sicker in general, and other pathways could have contributed to their beta-amyloid and tau accumulation, Younes said.

"It would be interesting to see if these findings hold up in non-obese individuals," he said.

Latest Headlines

Narcan vending machines help communities save fentanyl users' lives
Health News // 2 days ago
Narcan vending machines help communities save fentanyl users' lives
NEW YORK, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- New vending machines have been cropping up around the country as innovative public health tools to combat overdose deaths from fentanyl -- a potent synthetic opioid, or painkiller, that can be extremely addictive.
CDC, FDA probe tainted cucumbers that sickened 68 people in 19 states
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC, FDA probe tainted cucumbers that sickened 68 people in 19 states
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Federal and state health officials said Friday they are working to track down more information about a Salmonella outbreak traced to Mexican-grown cucumbers that sickened 68 people in 19 states.
Costco brand eggs due to salmonella danger recalled in five states
Health News // 3 days ago
Costco brand eggs due to salmonella danger recalled in five states
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Handsome Brooks Farms on Wednesday recalled its 24-count Kirkland Signature organic pasture-raised eggs due to potential salmonella contamination in five states.
Irregular sleep might increase risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 4 days ago
Irregular sleep might increase risk of heart attack, stroke
Folks with irregular sleep patterns might have an increased risk of a heart attack or stroke, a new study says.
Ultra-processed foods might be psoriasis trigger
Health News // 4 days ago
Ultra-processed foods might be psoriasis trigger
Ultra-processed foods have been linked to a myriad of health issues, and a new study suggests that the autoimmune skin disease psoriasis might be added to that list.
Study: Men with heart trouble face brain decline sooner than women
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Men with heart trouble face brain decline sooner than women
Men with heart risk factors tend to lose their brain health more quickly than women with similar heart risks, a new study finds.
Soccer 'headers' might pose danger to players' brains
Health News // 4 days ago
Soccer 'headers' might pose danger to players' brains
Bouncing a soccer ball off the head during play could be doing real damage to the brain, a new study suggests.
Nerve stimulation device might ease symptoms of long COVID
Health News // 4 days ago
Nerve stimulation device might ease symptoms of long COVID
A painless nerve-zapping device called Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) might work to ease the fatigue and pain that can come with long COVID.
Lungs might hold clues to long COVID brain fog
Health News // 5 days ago
Lungs might hold clues to long COVID brain fog
The "brain fog" of long COVID might be due to impaired lung function following a person's infection, a new study says.
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs might help protect kidneys
Health News // 5 days ago
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs might help protect kidneys
New research shows Wegovy and other GLP-1 medications may also shield your kidneys from harm.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Narcan vending machines help communities save fentanyl users' lives
Narcan vending machines help communities save fentanyl users' lives
CDC, FDA probe tainted cucumbers that sickened 68 people in 19 states
CDC, FDA probe tainted cucumbers that sickened 68 people in 19 states
Costco brand eggs due to salmonella danger recalled in five states
Costco brand eggs due to salmonella danger recalled in five states
Common thyroid medicine might weaken bones
Common thyroid medicine might weaken bones
CDC confirms first child in United States infected with bird flu
CDC confirms first child in United States infected with bird flu
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement