Flavored vapes drive big surge in U.S. e-cigarette sales

E-cigarettes flew off store shelves between 2019 and 2023, and 80% were in youth-friendly flavors like fruit, candy, mint and menthol. In all, e-cigarette sales rose 47% over the period, according to a new report from the CDC Foundation and Truth Initiative that called on more states to restrict sales of flavored vapes. Advertisement

The report noted that sales restrictions and enforcement measures in Massachusetts reduced sales of flavored e-cigarettes by more than 98% in retail stores. California and New York have made similar efforts to curb sales.

"While the latest data from the CDC Foundation and Truth Initiative show a dangerous rise in sales of e-cigarettes, they also reveal a notable decline in sales where strong policies restricting flavored e-cigarettes are implemented," said Dr. Kelly Henning, of the Bloomberg Philanthropies.

"The progress in states with strong policies underscores the urgent need for more action to swiftly and successfully combat the flavored e-cigarette epidemic among youth across the United States," she added in a news release from the CDC Foundation and the Truth Initiative.

Drawing from an array of studies, the report noted that:

Sales of disposable e-cigarettes, the type most often used by young people, rose more than 500% between 2019 and 2023.

Of the more than 1.6 million young people who reported using vapes during the past month, nearly 9 in 10 used a flavored variety.

Sales of menthol-flavored vapes rose more than 175%.

Sales of e-cigarettes that are unflavored but contain menthol or other synthetic coolants soared 872% between 2020 and 2023. These products are often labeled "clear," "naked" or "unflavored," the report noted.

Nicotine levels in disposable vapes can be similar to several cartons of cigarettes, the report said, with average nicotine strength rising 294% over a five-year span.

The rise in sales of high nicotine e-cigarettes dovetailed with a surge in youth reporting frequent use. Nearly 30% of high schoolers who vape do so daily.

"Today's e-cigarettes are available in a vast array of enticing flavors and feature sleek, colorful designs," noted Kathy Crosby, CEO and president of the Truth Initiative. "They're also bigger, stronger and cheaper than previous devices, which only heightens their appeal."

Even more worrisome, she said, more than 80% of e-cigarettes are on the market illegally.

"While enforcement is vital to ending the youth e-cigarette crisis, retailers must also do the right thing, take responsibility to protect their young consumers and remove all illegal products from store shelves," Crosby added.

Reacting to the report, Yolonda Richardson, head of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids called for "urgent action" at local, state and federal levels to eliminate flavored e-cigarettes.

"To date, the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] FDA has authorized the sale of only 34 e-cigarette products," Richardson noted in a statement. "Recent research by Truth Initiative found that these 34 products represent just 13.7% of e-cigarette sales at retail outlets, so more than 86% of e-cigarette sales are for illegal products."

She also criticized e-cigarette makers for introducing products with "enticing flavors, super-sized levels of nicotine and even built-in video games."

"Some products contain as much nicotine as several cartons of cigarettes, putting kids at risk of rapid and severe addiction," Richardson said. "Policymakers at all levels must stand up to this industry and act to protect our kids."

