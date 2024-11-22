Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 22, 2024 / 3:41 PM

COPD patient receives world's first robotic double lung transplant

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
A 57-year-old woman with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has received the world's first fully robotic double lung transplant. Photo by NYU Langone Health/HealthDay News
A 57-year-old woman with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has received the world's first fully robotic double lung transplant. Photo by NYU Langone Health/HealthDay News

A 57-year-old woman with COPD has received the world's first fully robotic double lung transplant.

The breakthrough surgery was performed in October at NYU Langone Health in New York City by Dr. Stephanie Chang. Just a month before, Chang performed a fully robotic single lung transplant -- the nation's first.

Advertisement

"This latest innovation is a watershed moment in lung transplantation surgery worldwide and just the beginning of a new era in patient care," said Dr. Ralph Mosca, chair of cardiothoracic surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, in New York City.

Chang and her team use a da Vinci Xi robot to perform the minimally invasive transplants.

Related

They make small incisions between the ribs, then use the robot to remove and replace the damaged lungs.

The groundbreaking double transplant was performed on Oct. 22, four days after patient Cheryl Mehrkar was added to the transplant list after months of careful evaluation.

"For a long time, I was told I wasn't sick enough for a transplant," she recalled in an NYU news release.

"I'm so grateful to the donor and their family for giving me another chance at life," Mehrkar added. "And I'm so grateful to the doctors and nurses here for giving me hope."

Advertisement

Mehrkar, a volunteer emergency medical technician with the Union Vale Fire Department in Dutchess County, N.Y., inherited a genetic risk for lung disease.

She was 43 when she was diagnosed with COPD in 2010. A bout with COVID-19 in 2022 made her COPD worse.

Until her health relegated her to the sidelines, Mehrkar traveled the world as a scuba divemaster and, with her husband, Shahin, earned a black belt in karate. For many years, they owned a dojo, where she taught martial arts.

Mehrkar said she looks forward to being more active once again and praised her transplant team for making her quality of life a priority.

Surgical director of the lung transplant program at NYU Langone Transplant Institute, Chang was assisted in performing the double transplant by Dr. Travis Geraci and Dr. Eugene Grossi.

"It is one of the greatest privileges to be able to help patients return to a healthy quality of life," Chang said. "By using these robotic systems, we aim to reduce the impact this major surgery has on patients, limit their postoperative pain and give them the best possible outcome."

More information

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more about lung transplantation.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Health inequalities create '10 Americas' with different life expectancies
Health News // 5 hours ago
Health inequalities create '10 Americas' with different life expectancies
How long Americans can expect to live varies dramatically -- and the gap continues to widen. A new report says health inequalities have, in essence, created 10 Americas.
Flavored vapes drive big surge in U.S. e-cigarette sales
Health News // 8 hours ago
Flavored vapes drive big surge in U.S. e-cigarette sales
E-cigarettes flew off store shelves between 2019 and 2023, and 80% were in youth-friendly flavors like fruit, candy, mint and menthol.
Study: Weight-loss meds like Ozempic might increase food waste
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Weight-loss meds like Ozempic might increase food waste
America's kitchen trash bins are receiving more unwanted food as appetites falter among people taking GLP-1 weight-loss meds, a new study shows.
Uterine fibroids, endometriosis linked to shorter life spans
Health News // 9 hours ago
Uterine fibroids, endometriosis linked to shorter life spans
Fibroids and endometriosis, two conditions common during women's childbearing years, may increase their odds for serious illness and premature death, a new study shows.
Survey: 1 in 3 Americans report being harmed by another's drinking, drug use
Health News // 1 day ago
Survey: 1 in 3 Americans report being harmed by another's drinking, drug use
In a new survey, 1 in 3 participants said they have been harmed by a loved one's drug or alcohol use.
Weight-loss drug Zepbound might help manage heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight-loss drug Zepbound might help manage heart failure
Zepbound, a drug used to help patients lose weight and manage diabetes, may also help those with heart failure, a new trial shows.
New technique might better treat hematoma brain bleeds
Health News // 1 day ago
New technique might better treat hematoma brain bleeds
A new treatment combines standard hematoma surgery with an embolization (blocking) of the brain's middle meningeal artery, with the goal of avoiding repeat surgeries.
Researchers develop skin patch to measure blood pressure
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers develop skin patch to measure blood pressure
A wearable patch the size of a postage stamp that can monitor blood pressure continuously could soon help people manage their hypertension.
Calif. child tests positive for bird flu, is recovering
Health News // 2 days ago
Calif. child tests positive for bird flu, is recovering
A child in California has tested positive for bird flu, despite having no known contact with infected animals, state officials reported Tuesday.
Report: U.S. postpartum depression diagnoses doubled in 10 years
Health News // 2 days ago
Report: U.S. postpartum depression diagnoses doubled in 10 years
Rates of postpartum depression have more than doubled in little over a decade among American women, a new analysis shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Researchers develop skin patch to measure blood pressure
Researchers develop skin patch to measure blood pressure
New technique might better treat hematoma brain bleeds
New technique might better treat hematoma brain bleeds
Excessive daytime sleepiness can lead to dementia, study indicates
Excessive daytime sleepiness can lead to dementia, study indicates
Survey: 1 in 3 Americans report being harmed by another's drinking, drug use
Survey: 1 in 3 Americans report being harmed by another's drinking, drug use
Study: Weight-loss meds like Ozempic might increase food waste
Study: Weight-loss meds like Ozempic might increase food waste
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement