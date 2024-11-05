Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 5, 2024 / 2:59 PM

Fish oil supplements might help reduce risk of cancer

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in fish oil supplements might help protect people from cancer, a new study claims. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in fish oil supplements might help protect people from cancer, a new study claims. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

The omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in fish oil supplements might help protect people from cancer, a new study claims.

Study participants with higher levels of omega-3s had lower rates of colon, stomach, lung and other digestive tract cancers, researchers found.

Advertisement

Likewise, high omega-6 levels led to lower rates of 14 different cancers, including brain, melanoma, bladder and more, result showed.

"These findings suggest that the average person should focus on getting more of these fatty acids in their diets," said lead researcher Yuchen Zhang, a doctoral student with the University of Georgia's College of Public Health.

Related

The study relied on data from more than 253,000 participants in the UK Biobank research project. As part of that project, participants filled out dietary questionnaires and had their health tracked for decades.

Of those people, nearly 30,000 developed some form of cancer, researchers said.

Importantly, the benefits of high levels of fatty acids were independent of other cancer risk factors like BMI, alcohol use or physical activity.

These fatty acids are present in fatty fish, nuts and plant-based cooking oils, but many people turn to fish oil supplements to make sure they're getting enough.

Advertisement

However, the benefits of these fatty acids aren't universal. The researchers noted that high omega-3 levels could be associated with a slightly higher risk of prostate cancer.

"For women, it's an easy decision: Eat more omega-3," researcher Kaixiong Ye, an associate professor in UGA's Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, said in a university news release.

The new study was published recently in the International Journal of Cancer.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more on the benefits of fish oil.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

22 pesticides linked to increased risk of prostate cancer
Health News // 10 minutes ago
22 pesticides linked to increased risk of prostate cancer
Exposure to any one of 22 pesticides may bring heightened odds of developing prostate cancer, a new analysis suggests.
ER visit often precedes a cancer diagnosis
Health News // 1 hour ago
ER visit often precedes a cancer diagnosis
Researchers have found that about 1 in every 3 people newly diagnosed with cancer experienced at least one emergency department visit sometime during the three months prior to their diagnosis.
Diabetes can damage retinas: An expert explains how
Health News // 3 hours ago
Diabetes can damage retinas: An expert explains how
People with diabetes face a number of health challenges related to their chronic condition, and loss of vision due to retinal damage is one of them.
Medicaid covers GLP-1 weight-loss drugs in just 13 states
Health News // 4 hours ago
Medicaid covers GLP-1 weight-loss drugs in just 13 states
Only 13 states currently allow Medicaid to cover treatment of obesity using glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist (GLP-1) medications, researchers said.
Why treatments can fail patients with 'wet' macular degeneration
Health News // 5 hours ago
Why treatments can fail patients with 'wet' macular degeneration
Current treatments sometimes fail to help people with "wet" age-related macular degeneration -- and researchers now think they know why.
Banning menthol cigarettes might drive smokers to try therapies to quit
Health News // 6 hours ago
Banning menthol cigarettes might drive smokers to try therapies to quit
Banning menthol cigarettes could help convince smokers quit the habit, a new study finds.
Two additional cases of new mpox strain diagnosed in Britain
Health News // 16 hours ago
Two additional cases of new mpox strain diagnosed in Britain
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Two additional cases of a new strain of mpox have been detected in Britain, national health officials said Monday, less than a week after the first case was announced to the public.
Study tracks Americans' 'stubborn' mistrust of science behind COVID-19 vaccines
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study tracks Americans' 'stubborn' mistrust of science behind COVID-19 vaccines
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A new study indicates what researchers describe as an ongoing "stubborn mistrust" in science among the American public as it relates to COVID-19 vaccines.
Text-messaging program helps parents prevent obesity in young children
Health News // 1 day ago
Text-messaging program helps parents prevent obesity in young children
Kids had a healthier weight-for-height growth curve during their first two years if parents were offered electronic feedback on feeding habits, playtime and exercise, researchers found.
History of concussion might raise new mom's odds of mental health issues
Health News // 1 day ago
History of concussion might raise new mom's odds of mental health issues
Women who've had concussions are more likely to suffer severe mental health problems following childbirth, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Study tracks Americans' 'stubborn' mistrust of science behind COVID-19 vaccines
Study tracks Americans' 'stubborn' mistrust of science behind COVID-19 vaccines
Text-messaging program helps parents prevent obesity in young children
Text-messaging program helps parents prevent obesity in young children
Brain changes in marijuana users might not stem from cannabis
Brain changes in marijuana users might not stem from cannabis
Two additional cases of new mpox strain diagnosed in Britain
Two additional cases of new mpox strain diagnosed in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement