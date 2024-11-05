Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 5, 2024 / 9:51 AM

Banning menthol cigarettes might drive smokers to try therapies to quit

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Banning menthol cigarettes could help convince smokers quit the habit, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Banning menthol cigarettes could help convince smokers quit the habit, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Banning menthol cigarettes could help convince smokers quit the habit, a new study finds.

People who prefer menthol cigarettes would rather buy nicotine gum or other nicotine replacement therapies than switch to traditional tobacco cigarettes, researchers reported recently in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

Advertisement

In addition, menthol cigarette smokers were less likely to use e-cigarettes as a substitute if menthol vaping products are also restricted, researchers found.

"I think the most important conclusion from this study is that we can improve health outcomes by emphasizing policies that reduce sales of flavored products and increase accessibility of nicotine replacement therapies," said researcher Roberta Freitas-Lemos, an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.

Related

More than 9 million adults -- about 32% of all smokers -- use menthol cigarettes, researchers said in background notes.

Menthol makes smoking easier by reducing the harshness of cigarette smoke and cooling the throat.

The Biden Administration has come under fire for delaying a proposed U.S. Food and Drug Administration ban on menthol cigarettes.

In a September hearing before Congress, FDA leaders said a menthol ban is still in the works.

Advertisement

"It's a priority for us. We followed through rule-making processes and it's presently with the White House and it continues to be a priority for us," Brian King, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, told a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

For the new study, researchers analyzed data from 172 people who smoke cigarettes, including 76 who only smoke menthol cigarettes and 96 who smoke non-menthol cigarettes. They also looked at 91 who use multiple types of tobacco products.

The smokers were asked to use an online account to buy tobacco and nicotine products, which included replacement therapies.

When menthol cigarettes weren't available, smokers who prefer menthol were less willing to buy other types of cigarettes. Instead, they turned to nicotine replacement products like patches or gum.

The study also found higher demand for high-ventilation cigarettes, which feature filter holes for airflow that make the smoke less harsh.

"Cigarettes with ventilation are milder and people think they are less harmful, but it is a false perception," Freitas-Lemos said in a Virginia Tech news release.

Bans of these products could help smokers choose to quit, the researchers concluded.

"It could be that people who smoke ventilated cigarettes are more responsive to one ban than another," Freitas-Lemos said.

Advertisement

More information

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has more on banning menthol cigarettes.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Two additional cases of new mpox strain diagnosed in Britain
Health News // 10 hours ago
Two additional cases of new mpox strain diagnosed in Britain
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Two additional cases of a new strain of mpox have been detected in Britain, national health officials said Monday, less than a week after the first case was announced to the public.
Study tracks Americans' 'stubborn' mistrust of science behind COVID-19 vaccines
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study tracks Americans' 'stubborn' mistrust of science behind COVID-19 vaccines
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A new study indicates what researchers describe as an ongoing "stubborn mistrust" in science among the American public as it relates to COVID-19 vaccines.
Text-messaging program helps parents prevent obesity in young children
Health News // 23 hours ago
Text-messaging program helps parents prevent obesity in young children
Kids had a healthier weight-for-height growth curve during their first two years if parents were offered electronic feedback on feeding habits, playtime and exercise, researchers found.
History of concussion might raise new mom's odds of mental health issues
Health News // 23 hours ago
History of concussion might raise new mom's odds of mental health issues
Women who've had concussions are more likely to suffer severe mental health problems following childbirth, a new study shows.
Final phase for polio vaccinations resumes in northern Gaza
Health News // 2 days ago
Final phase for polio vaccinations resumes in northern Gaza
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The third and final phase of polio vaccinations is underway in the northern Gaza strip after being postponed due to a lack of access and safety concerns, UNICEF announced on Friday.
Ozempic, Wegovy might help ease knee arthritis pain
Health News // 3 days ago
Ozempic, Wegovy might help ease knee arthritis pain
The GLP-1 drug semaglutide can help obese people manage debilitating knee arthritis, a new trial has found.
Have chronic low back pain? Try virtual yoga, study suggests
Health News // 3 days ago
Have chronic low back pain? Try virtual yoga, study suggests
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Virtual yoga can be a successful and accessible way to manage chronic low back pain -- a common ailment with major consequences, a new study suggests.
Quitting smoking after cancer diagnosis may boost survival up to 26%
Health News // 3 days ago
Quitting smoking after cancer diagnosis may boost survival up to 26%
Smokers are 22% to 26% less likely to die if they quit following a cancer diagnosis, researchers found.
Study advises seniors to delay elective surgeries after heart attack
Health News // 3 days ago
Study advises seniors to delay elective surgeries after heart attack
Seniors who've had a heart attack should probably delay any elective surgeries for three to six months, a new study advises.
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Health News // 4 days ago
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Folks with more money and better education are at less risk for developing dementia as they grow older, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Study tracks Americans' 'stubborn' mistrust of science behind COVID-19 vaccines
Study tracks Americans' 'stubborn' mistrust of science behind COVID-19 vaccines
Brain changes in marijuana users might not stem from cannabis
Brain changes in marijuana users might not stem from cannabis
Muscles can bounce back despite weeks-long weight training breaks
Muscles can bounce back despite weeks-long weight training breaks
Two additional cases of new mpox strain diagnosed in Britain
Two additional cases of new mpox strain diagnosed in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement