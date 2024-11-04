Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 4, 2024 / 10:37 AM

History of concussion might raise new mom's odds of mental health issues

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Women who've had concussions are more likely to suffer severe mental health problems following childbirth, a new study shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Women who've had concussions are more likely to suffer severe mental health problems following childbirth, a new study shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Women who've had concussions are more likely to suffer severe mental health problems following childbirth, a new study shows.

A history of concussion increased a new mother's risk of severe mental illness by 25%, after adjusting for other factors, Canadian researchers reported.

Advertisement

"We found that individuals with a history of concussion were significantly more likely to experience serious mental health challenges, such as psychiatric emergency department visits or self-harm, in the years following childbirth," said lead researcher Samantha Krueger, a registered midwife and doctoral candidate in health research methodology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. She conducted the study while at the the University of Toronto's Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation.

For the study, researchers analyzed data on more than 750,000 pregnant women in Ontario between 2007 and 2017. These women's mental health outcomes were tracked for up to 14 years following delivery.

Related

Among women with a history of concussion, 11% experienced severe mental illness. Only 7% of those without prior concussions developed severe mental disorders.

The findings, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, were particularly striking among women with no prior history of mental health problems. A history of concussion increased their risk of severe mental illness following delivery by 33%.

Advertisement

"This association was especially strong for people with no prior mental health history, meaning that concussion may be an important but overlooked risk factor during pregnancy and postpartum care," Krueger said.

The physical and emotional demands of parenting might exacerbate the lingering brain effects of concussion, said senior researcher Hilary Brown, an adjunct scientist at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences in Toronto.

"Sleep is critical to recovery after a head injury, but sleep deprivation is a reality for many new parents," Brown explained in an institute news release. "Cognitive impairments, sensitivities to light and noise and the stress of caring for a newborn can all intensify concussion symptoms, which in turn may raise the risk of mental health issues over time."

Given these results, the researchers said doctors should routinely screen expecting moms for concussion history, to make sure they get the help they need during pregnancy and following delivery.

"Our study points to a critical need for healthcare providers to take concussion history into account when supporting new parents," Krueger added. "Early identification and long-term support could make a real difference in preventing serious psychiatric outcomes."

More information

The National Alliance on Mental Health has more on mental health and new parents.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Text-messaging program helps parents prevent obesity in young children
Health News // 12 minutes ago
Text-messaging program helps parents prevent obesity in young children
Kids had a healthier weight-for-height growth curve during their first two years if parents were offered electronic feedback on feeding habits, playtime and exercise, researchers found.
Final phase for polio vaccinations resumes in northern Gaza
Health News // 1 day ago
Final phase for polio vaccinations resumes in northern Gaza
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The third and final phase of polio vaccinations is underway in the northern Gaza strip after being postponed due to a lack of access and safety concerns, UNICEF announced on Friday.
Ozempic, Wegovy might help ease knee arthritis pain
Health News // 2 days ago
Ozempic, Wegovy might help ease knee arthritis pain
The GLP-1 drug semaglutide can help obese people manage debilitating knee arthritis, a new trial has found.
Have chronic low back pain? Try virtual yoga, study suggests
Health News // 3 days ago
Have chronic low back pain? Try virtual yoga, study suggests
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Virtual yoga can be a successful and accessible way to manage chronic low back pain -- a common ailment with major consequences, a new study suggests.
Quitting smoking after cancer diagnosis may boost survival up to 26%
Health News // 2 days ago
Quitting smoking after cancer diagnosis may boost survival up to 26%
Smokers are 22% to 26% less likely to die if they quit following a cancer diagnosis, researchers found.
Study advises seniors to delay elective surgeries after heart attack
Health News // 3 days ago
Study advises seniors to delay elective surgeries after heart attack
Seniors who've had a heart attack should probably delay any elective surgeries for three to six months, a new study advises.
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Health News // 3 days ago
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Folks with more money and better education are at less risk for developing dementia as they grow older, a new study shows.
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
Health News // 3 days ago
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The nation's depleted supply of IV solutions is recovering after a North Carolina facility recently resumed production after Hurricane Helene temporarily put it out of business.
N.Y. doctors report first U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm
Health News // 3 days ago
N.Y. doctors report first U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm
Doctors in New York City are describing the first known U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm, which can cause a nasty rash that can take months to bring under control.
Study: Americans still spending more time at home since COVID-19
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Americans still spending more time at home since COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have created a nation of homebodies in the United States. People are spending nearly an hour less each day doing activities outside the home, researchers reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study advises seniors to delay elective surgeries after heart attack
Study advises seniors to delay elective surgeries after heart attack
Muscles can bounce back despite weeks-long weight training breaks
Muscles can bounce back despite weeks-long weight training breaks
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
CDC confirms onions caused McDonald's E. coli outbreak
CDC confirms onions caused McDonald's E. coli outbreak
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement