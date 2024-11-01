Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 12:03 PM

Quitting smoking after cancer diagnosis may boost survival up to 26%

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Smokers are 22% to 26% less likely to die if they quit following a cancer diagnosis, researchers found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Smokers are 22% to 26% less likely to die if they quit following a cancer diagnosis, researchers found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Smokers diagnosed with cancer often shrug and keep lighting up, figuring a few more butts won't make much difference.

They're very mistaken, a new study finds.

Advertisement

Smokers are 22% to 26% less likely to die if they quit following a cancer diagnosis, researchers found.

The best outcomes occurred in patients who quit within six months of their cancer diagnosis and remained off the butts for at least three months, researchers reported Thursday in the journal JAMA Oncology.

Related

"While smoking cessation is widely promoted across cancer centers for cancer prevention, it remains under-addressed by many oncologists in their routine care," said principal investigator Paul Cinciripini, chair of behavioral science and executive director of the Tobacco Research and Treatment Program at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"Our research underscores the critical role of early smoking cessation as a key clinical intervention for patients undergoing cancer treatment," Cinciripini added in an MD Anderson news release.

For the study, researchers followed more than 4,500 smokers who had been diagnosed with cancer and were in a quit smoking program at MD Anderson. Nearly all of the quit support was provided via telemedicine.

Advertisement

Cancer patients who successfully abstained from smoking had an average survival of four years, compared with two years for those who couldn't quit, results show.

"This is a call to action for experts, regulatory bodies and institutions to prioritize smoking cessation as an integral part of first-line cancer care," Cinciripini said.

Quitting smoking can translate to a better quality of life and a longer life for those who can stay away from tobacco, Cinciripini said.

"The earlier the engagement in tobacco cessation treatment, the greater impact on a patient's lifespan," he said.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on quitting smoking.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study advises seniors to delay elective surgeries after heart attack
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study advises seniors to delay elective surgeries after heart attack
Seniors who've had a heart attack should probably delay any elective surgeries for three to six months, a new study advises.
Have chronic low back pain? Try virtual yoga, study suggests
Health News // 2 hours ago
Have chronic low back pain? Try virtual yoga, study suggests
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Virtual yoga can be a successful and accessible way to manage chronic low back pain -- a common ailment with major consequences, a new study suggests.
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Health News // 2 hours ago
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Folks with more money and better education are at less risk for developing dementia as they grow older, a new study shows.
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
Health News // 17 hours ago
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The nation's depleted supply of IV solutions is recovering after a North Carolina facility recently resumed production after Hurricane Helene temporarily put it out of business.
N.Y. doctors report first U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm
Health News // 23 hours ago
N.Y. doctors report first U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm
Doctors in New York City are describing the first known U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm, which can cause a nasty rash that can take months to bring under control.
Study: Americans still spending more time at home since COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Americans still spending more time at home since COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have created a nation of homebodies in the United States. People are spending nearly an hour less each day doing activities outside the home, researchers reported.
Out-of-pocket costs for MS, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's meds keep rising
Health News // 1 day ago
Out-of-pocket costs for MS, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's meds keep rising
Out-of-pocket costs for drugs for neurologic diseases such as MS, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease are climbing sharply, according to new research.
First human case of new mpox virus detected in Britain
Health News // 1 day ago
First human case of new mpox virus detected in Britain
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Health officials in Britain have detected the country's first confirmed human case of a new strain of mpox that has been spreading throughout Africa.
CDC confirms onions caused McDonald's E. coli outbreak
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC confirms onions caused McDonald's E. coli outbreak
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Slivered onions served on McDonald's Quarter Pounders and other menu items caused a recent E. coli outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.
Weight-loss surgery in teens brings long-term health benefits, study concludes
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight-loss surgery in teens brings long-term health benefits, study concludes
NEW YORK, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Weight-loss surgery in adolescents with severe obesity can lead to long-term health benefits, such as more frequent remission of type 2 diabetes than in adults who undergo the same treatment, a large, NIH-funded study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Muscles can bounce back despite weeks-long weight training breaks
Muscles can bounce back despite weeks-long weight training breaks
CDC confirms onions caused McDonald's E. coli outbreak
CDC confirms onions caused McDonald's E. coli outbreak
N.Y. doctors report first U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm
N.Y. doctors report first U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm
Autism diagnoses on the rise among U.S. children, adults
Autism diagnoses on the rise among U.S. children, adults
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement