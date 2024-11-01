Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 11:00 AM

Have chronic low back pain? Try virtual yoga, study suggests

By Susan Kreimer
Surgical, oral medications and injections may not work well or could pose side effects, but low-cost virtual yoga can empower people in managing chronic low back pain, the study indicates. Photo by KoolShooters/Pexels
1 of 2 | Surgical, oral medications and injections may not work well or could pose side effects, but low-cost virtual yoga can empower people in managing chronic low back pain, the study indicates. Photo by KoolShooters/Pexels

NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Virtual yoga can be a successful and accessible way to manage chronic low back pain -- a common ailment with major consequences, a new study suggests.

The study was published Friday in JAMA Network Open.

Advertisement

Chronic low back pain may lead to physical and emotional suffering, while increasing healthcare costs, decreasing productivity and burdening healthcare professionals, according to the study.

Although clinicians first recommend trying nonmedical interventions, such as yoga, obstacles exist to practicing this mind and body technique, researchers said.

Related

"If you have chronic low back pain and your doctor feels it's not urgent that you need surgery, then yoga classes like these may be a safe and effective approach for you," the study's senior author, Dr. Robert Saper, told UPI.

Among the two groups of study participants, those who did yoga had more significant reductions in pain intensity than those who waited to try the intervention.

Advertisement

Pain dropped by 42% in the first group compared to 2% in the comparison group. The ability to do daily activities, such as climbing stairs and carrying groceries, also improved 51% in the yoga group compared to only 11% in the control group, researchers found.

Surgical, oral medications and injections may not work well or could pose side effects, but the low-cost virtual option can empower people in managing low chronic back pain, said Saper, who is chair of the department of wellness and preventive medicine at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

As a family physician, he has studied yoga's benefits for controlling chronic low back pain since 2007.

About 80% to 90% of adults will experience at least one episode of this type of pain, and as many as 20% may suffer from ongoing or recurrent aches, Saper said.

To conduct the study, Saper and his team divided 140 study participants into two groups.

Half engaged in 12 consecutive weekly, 60-minute, virtual, live-streamed hatha yoga group classes, while the other half waited to take the 12-week course.

The wait-list -- or yoga later group -- could pursue the virtual intervention after the study, but without assessments.

Researchers recruited adults ages 18 to 64 years old with chronic low back pain from the self-insured Cleveland Clinic Employee Health Plan.

Advertisement

They included people with a low back pain intensity score of at least 4 on an 11-point numerical rating scale, with higher scores indicating worse pain and daily back pain interference about half or more of the days.

"This study is different than previous ones because we offered the yoga classes virtually," Saper said.

Cleveland Clinic's instructors led the classes using a manual with yoga and breathing exercises designed for people with chronic low back pain, he noted.

"The yoga that we used was designed to be safe, gentle, easy for somebody to do who has never been exposed to yoga," Saper said, adding that participants had access to a handbook and videos to practice at home in between the weekly classes.

Other experts noted that the study demonstrated how well virtual yoga can treat chronic low back pain and improve function, while reducing the need for pain medication and enhancing the quality of sleep.

Dr. Brian Ralston, a family and sports medicine physician at Loyola Medicine in Maywood, Ill., said the study confirmed what he already suspected -- that virtual yoga can decrease chronic low back pain, a common source of suffering. He was not involved in conducting the new research.

Advertisement

Technology has changed how people get and stay fit, said Ralston, who has practiced yoga for more than three decades and now does all types of workouts virtually.

A shift toward virtual fitness has intensified since the COVID-19 pandemic and "has boosted people's awareness and comfort with meeting remotely, and I think that also includes exercise," he said.

The study's publication in a very reputable medical journal adds credibility, said Dr. Ram Alluri, a spine surgeon at Keck Medicine of USC -- the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

"Back pain is one of the leading causes of disability for people in the United States and worldwide," Alluri said.

"Access to yoga virtually shows immense promise as a treatment," he said, because it serves people who can't access a studio or afford in-person classes, which tend to cost more due to overhead expenses.

Virtual yoga can be as effective as in-person practice, said Radha Metro-Midkiff, executive director of Integral Yoga Institute NY in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood.

"Particularly, we find that when people are in their own environment, it can help them relax, be more mindful of their own bodies," Metro-Midkiff she said.

"It prevents them from overdoing it. That's because they have a tendency to not compare themselves to others."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Study advises seniors to delay elective surgeries after heart attack
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study advises seniors to delay elective surgeries after heart attack
Seniors who've had a heart attack should probably delay any elective surgeries for three to six months, a new study advises.
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Health News // 1 hour ago
Money, education help determine risk of dementia
Folks with more money and better education are at less risk for developing dementia as they grow older, a new study shows.
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
Health News // 16 hours ago
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The nation's depleted supply of IV solutions is recovering after a North Carolina facility recently resumed production after Hurricane Helene temporarily put it out of business.
N.Y. doctors report first U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm
Health News // 21 hours ago
N.Y. doctors report first U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm
Doctors in New York City are describing the first known U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm, which can cause a nasty rash that can take months to bring under control.
Study: Americans still spending more time at home since COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Americans still spending more time at home since COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have created a nation of homebodies in the United States. People are spending nearly an hour less each day doing activities outside the home, researchers reported.
Out-of-pocket costs for MS, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's meds keep rising
Health News // 1 day ago
Out-of-pocket costs for MS, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's meds keep rising
Out-of-pocket costs for drugs for neurologic diseases such as MS, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease are climbing sharply, according to new research.
First human case of new mpox virus detected in Britain
Health News // 1 day ago
First human case of new mpox virus detected in Britain
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Health officials in Britain have detected the country's first confirmed human case of a new strain of mpox that has been spreading throughout Africa.
CDC confirms onions caused McDonald's E. coli outbreak
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC confirms onions caused McDonald's E. coli outbreak
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Slivered onions served on McDonald's Quarter Pounders and other menu items caused a recent E. coli outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.
Weight-loss surgery in teens brings long-term health benefits, study concludes
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight-loss surgery in teens brings long-term health benefits, study concludes
NEW YORK, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Weight-loss surgery in adolescents with severe obesity can lead to long-term health benefits, such as more frequent remission of type 2 diabetes than in adults who undergo the same treatment, a large, NIH-funded study.
Brain changes in marijuana users might not stem from cannabis
Health News // 1 day ago
Brain changes in marijuana users might not stem from cannabis
People who regularly use marijuana experience changes in their brain structure and function, but it's not clear that cannabis is the cause, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Muscles can bounce back despite weeks-long weight training breaks
Muscles can bounce back despite weeks-long weight training breaks
CDC confirms onions caused McDonald's E. coli outbreak
CDC confirms onions caused McDonald's E. coli outbreak
Autism diagnoses on the rise among U.S. children, adults
Autism diagnoses on the rise among U.S. children, adults
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
Biden invokes wartime powers to address IV fluids shortage
N.Y. doctors report first U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm
N.Y. doctors report first U.S. cases of sexually transmitted ringworm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement