Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 10:00 AM

Being overweight or underweight as a kid can impair lung function, study warns

By Dennis Thompson, HealhDay News
About 1 in 10 children have reduced lung function development in childhood, and as a result they can't achieve maximum lung capacity as adults, researchers explained. Adobe stock/HealthDay
About 1 in 10 children have reduced lung function development in childhood, and as a result they can't achieve maximum lung capacity as adults, researchers explained. Adobe stock/HealthDay

Here's another good reason to help your child reach and maintain a healthy weight: A new study warns that kids who are either too skinny or too fat are at risk for impaired lung function.

However, if their weight can be normalized before they reach adulthood, this impairment can be offset, results showed.

Advertisement

"This highlights how important it is to optimize children's growth both early in life and during their early school years and adolescence," said principal investigator Dr. Erik Melén, a professor of pediatrics with the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

About 1 in 10 children have reduced lung function development in childhood, and as a result they can't achieve maximum lung capacity as adults, researchers explained in background notes.

Related

This increases their risk of serious health problems like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.

For this study, researchers tracked 3,200 children from birth through age 24. During that period, the kids had their BMI measured between four to 14 times.

"In this study, the largest so far, we've been able to follow children from birth all the way to the age of 24, covering the entire period of lung function development," said lead investigator Gang Wang, a postdoctoral researcher in clinical science and education with the Karolinska Institute.

Advertisement

Kids began to become too skinny, normal weight or too fat by the age of 2, researchers found.

Lung function was measured at ages 8, 16 and 24, researchers said, to give an idea of the children's airway development.

Unlike children with normal BMI, those with a high or increasing BMI had impaired lung function as adults, primarily the result of restricted airflow in the lungs, results show.

"Interestingly, we found that in the group with an initially high BMI but a normalized BMI before puberty, lung function was not impaired in adulthood," Melén noted in a Karolinska news release.

Urine samples from the children with high BMI also showed elevated levels of metabolites of the essential amino acid histidine. A similar pattern has been observed in patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"We see here objective biomarkers for the correlation we've found, even if we don't yet know exactly the molecular association between high BMI, histidine and impaired lung development," Melén said.

But low BMI also was linked to reduced lung function, in that case due to inadequate lung growth, researchers found.

"The focus has been on overweight, but we also need to capture children with a low BMI and introduce nutritional measures," Wang said.

Advertisement

The new study was published Monday in the European Respiratory Journal.

More information

The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has more on obesity and asthma.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
Health News // 17 hours ago
Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
NEW YORK, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- New blood tests screen for colorectal cancer in a much less invasive way than colonoscopy, but deaths will increase if many people choose this alternative, a new study indicates.
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Health News // 20 hours ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Smoking marijuana during pregnancy may quell your morning sickness, but it could also harm your child's development, a new study warns.
Rapid defibrillator use saves lives from cardiac arrest, study finds
Health News // 22 hours ago
Rapid defibrillator use saves lives from cardiac arrest, study finds
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Every minute spent waiting for a first shock from a defibrillator cuts the odds of surviving cardiac arrest by 6%, a new Dutch study finds.
Weight-loss surgeries decline 25% as GLP-1 drugs grow in popularity
Health News // 3 days ago
Weight-loss surgeries decline 25% as GLP-1 drugs grow in popularity
As the popularity of GLP-1 meds like Wegovy and Zepbound grows, fewer Americans are turning to weight-loss surgeries to trim their waistlines, a new report finds.
Brain scans may help detect if injury pain will become chronic
Health News // 3 days ago
Brain scans may help detect if injury pain will become chronic
Brain scans can provide early warning of who will develop chronic pain following a whiplash injury, a new study finds.
CDC: Some people may need extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC: Some people may need extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Some Americans should get more than one shot of the updated COVID-19 vaccines because their age or certain health conditions make them more vulnerable to severe infections, U.S. health officials advised this week.
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Health News // 4 days ago
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
A heart-pounding workout suppresses a person's hunger levels better than less strenuous exercises like a brisk walk or active yoga, a new study shows.
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
NEW YORK, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Discrimination -- prejudiced actions toward people based on their identity -- may cause stress that impairs gut health and lead to the growth of unhealthy bacteria that promote inflammation, a new study has found.
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Health News // 4 days ago
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
People over 50 who can stand on one leg for 30 seconds are aging gracefully, particularly if it's not their strong leg, a new study finds.
Genome analysis of newborns spots more health issues than standard screening
Health News // 4 days ago
Genome analysis of newborns spots more health issues than standard screening
DNA analysis of newborns can detect many more preventable or treatable health problems than standard newborn screening does, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement