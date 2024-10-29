Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 10:43 AM

Muscles can bounce back despite weeks-long weight training breaks

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
New Finnish research finds that even weeks-long interruptions in training won't hamper muscle-building efforts. Adobe stock/HealthDay
New Finnish research finds that even weeks-long interruptions in training won't hamper muscle-building efforts. Adobe stock/HealthDay

For many reasons, bodybuilders and others involved in weight training might have to take a break from the gym.

However, new Finnish research finds that even weeks-long interruptions in training won't hamper muscle-building efforts.

Advertisement

"Of course, the break slows progress some, but it is comforting to know that it is possible to reach the pre-break level surprisingly quickly," said study lead author Eeli Halonen. He's a doctoral student in sport and health sciences at the University of Jyväskylä.

Halonen and his colleagues published their findings recently in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports.

Related

In the new study, 42 adults (just over half were males) took part in one of two 20-week weight-training regimens.

In one group, folks engaged in weight-training sessions (exercises included leg presses and biceps curls) for the whole 20 weeks without interruption.

The second group exercised for 10 weeks, then took a 10-week break, then resumed exercise for another 10 weeks.

"Results for maximum strength and muscle size development were similar in both groups," the researchers concluded in a university news release.

For the 20 people that took the 10-week break midway, all measures of muscle improvement bounced back quickly, Halonen's group said.

Advertisement

"During the first few weeks after the break, progress was very rapid and after only five weeks of re-training, the pre-break level had already been reached," Halonen noted.

That's probably due to a phenomenon known as "muscle memory," he said.

Meanwhile, "for the group training continuously for 20 weeks, progress clearly slowed after the first ten weeks," Halonen said. "This meant that there was ultimately no difference in muscle size or strength development between the groups."

What exactly is muscle memory?

"The physiological mechanisms of muscle memory are not yet fully understood," said senior study authors Juha Hulmi and Juha Ahtiainen. They are a professor and an associate professor of sport and health sciences, respectively, at the university.

They added that "our next step is to study in more depth the cellular and molecular changes in muscles that could potentially explain this phenomenon."

More information

There are tips to safe, effective weightlifting at Harvard Health.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Being overweight or underweight as a kid can impair lung function, study warns
Health News // 1 hour ago
Being overweight or underweight as a kid can impair lung function, study warns
Here's another good reason to help your child reach and maintain a healthy weight: A new study warns that kids who are either too skinny or too fat are at risk for impaired lung function.
Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
Health News // 18 hours ago
Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
NEW YORK, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- New blood tests screen for colorectal cancer in a much less invasive way than colonoscopy, but deaths will increase if many people choose this alternative, a new study indicates.
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Health News // 21 hours ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Smoking marijuana during pregnancy may quell your morning sickness, but it could also harm your child's development, a new study warns.
Rapid defibrillator use saves lives from cardiac arrest, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Rapid defibrillator use saves lives from cardiac arrest, study finds
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Every minute spent waiting for a first shock from a defibrillator cuts the odds of surviving cardiac arrest by 6%, a new Dutch study finds.
Weight-loss surgeries decline 25% as GLP-1 drugs grow in popularity
Health News // 3 days ago
Weight-loss surgeries decline 25% as GLP-1 drugs grow in popularity
As the popularity of GLP-1 meds like Wegovy and Zepbound grows, fewer Americans are turning to weight-loss surgeries to trim their waistlines, a new report finds.
Brain scans may help detect if injury pain will become chronic
Health News // 4 days ago
Brain scans may help detect if injury pain will become chronic
Brain scans can provide early warning of who will develop chronic pain following a whiplash injury, a new study finds.
CDC: Some people may need extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC: Some people may need extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Some Americans should get more than one shot of the updated COVID-19 vaccines because their age or certain health conditions make them more vulnerable to severe infections, U.S. health officials advised this week.
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Health News // 4 days ago
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
A heart-pounding workout suppresses a person's hunger levels better than less strenuous exercises like a brisk walk or active yoga, a new study shows.
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
NEW YORK, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Discrimination -- prejudiced actions toward people based on their identity -- may cause stress that impairs gut health and lead to the growth of unhealthy bacteria that promote inflammation, a new study has found.
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Health News // 4 days ago
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
People over 50 who can stand on one leg for 30 seconds are aging gracefully, particularly if it's not their strong leg, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement