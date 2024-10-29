Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 12:01 PM

Artificial intelligence might detect heart murmurs in dogs, study finds

By Dennis Thompson, HealhDay News
The AI program detected heart murmurs in canines with 90% accuracy, similar to the accuracy of expert cardiologists, researchers report. Photo by Jacqueline Garget/HealthDay
The AI program detected heart murmurs in canines with 90% accuracy, similar to the accuracy of expert cardiologists, researchers report. Photo by Jacqueline Garget/HealthDay

Artificial intelligence can accurately detect heart murmurs in dogs, a new study finds.

The AI program detects heart murmurs in canines with 90% accuracy, similar to the accuracy of expert cardiologists, researchers report.

Advertisement

And in more than half the cases tested, the AI completely agreed with a cardiologist's assessment of the murmur's seriousness.

These heart murmurs are a key indicator of heart valve disease, the most common heart condition in adult dogs, researchers said.

Related

About 1 in every 30 dogs seen by a vet has a heart murmur, researchers said in background notes. The condition is higher in small breed dogs and older dogs.

Early detection is crucial, as timely medication can extend their lives, researchers said.

"Heart disease in humans is a huge health issue, but in dogs it's an even bigger problem," said lead investigator Andrew McDonald, a research associate in stethoscope acoustics with the University of Cambridge Department of Engineering.

Advertisement

"Most smaller dog breeds will have heart disease when they get older, but obviously dogs can't communicate in the same way that humans can, so it's up to primary care vets to detect heart disease early enough so it can be treated."

For the study, researchers started with a database of heart sounds gathered from about 1,000 patients using a digital stethoscope. They developed an AI program to check for heart murmur, then adapted it so it could be used on dogs.

"As far as we're aware, there are no existing databases of heart sounds in dogs, which is why we started out with a database of heart sounds in humans," said researcher Anurag Agarwal, a professor of acoustics and biomedical technology at the University of Cambridge.

"Mammalian hearts are fairly similar, and when things go wrong, they tend to go wrong in similar ways."

The team then tested the AI on nearly 800 dogs undergoing routine heart exams at four vet clinics in the U.K.

"Mitral valve disease mainly affects smaller dogs, but to test and improve our algorithm, we wanted to get data from dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages," explained researcher Dr. Jose Novo Matos, a teaching professor of small animal cardiology with Cambridge's Department of Veterinary Medicine.

Advertisement

"The more data we have to train it, the more useful our algorithm will be, both for vets and for dog owners."

The researchers fine-tuned the AI so it could detect and grade heart murmurs based on digital recordings, differentiating between murmurs caused by mild heart disease and those stemming from advanced disease.

The AI agreed with an expert cardiologist's assessment in more than half of the cases tested, researchers report. About 90% of the time, the AI's judgment was within a single grade of the cardiologist's judgment.

The new study was published Monday in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine.

"The grade of heart murmur is a useful differentiator for determining next steps and treatments, and we've automated that process," McDonald said in a Cambridge news release.

"For vets and nurses without as much stethoscope skill, and even those who are incredibly skilled with a stethoscope, we believe this algorithm could be a highly valuable tool."

There are drugs available to help dogs with heart valve disease, whereas in humans the only available treatment is surgery, the researchers noted.

"Knowing when to medicate is so important, in order to give dogs the best quality of life possible for as long as possible," Agarwal said. "We want to empower vets to help make those decisions."

Advertisement

"So many people talk about AI as a threat to jobs, but for me, I see it as a tool that will make me a better cardiologist," Novo Matos said. "We can't perform heart scans on every dog in this country -- we just don't have enough time or specialists to screen every dog with a murmur.

"But tools like these could help vets and owners, so we can quickly identify those dogs who are most in need of treatment."

More information

The American Kennel Club has more about heart disease in dogs.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Childhood attention issues linked to risk for psychosis, schizophrenia later
Health News // 2 minutes ago
Childhood attention issues linked to risk for psychosis, schizophrenia later
A new study finds poor attention spans in childhood, plus certain genes, could play a role in raising the risk for psychosis, schizophrenia.
Muscles can bounce back despite weeks-long weight training breaks
Health News // 2 hours ago
Muscles can bounce back despite weeks-long weight training breaks
New Finnish research finds that even weeks-long interruptions in training won't hamper muscle-building efforts.
Being overweight or underweight as a kid can impair lung function, study warns
Health News // 3 hours ago
Being overweight or underweight as a kid can impair lung function, study warns
Here's another good reason to help your child reach and maintain a healthy weight: A new study warns that kids who are either too skinny or too fat are at risk for impaired lung function.
Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
Health News // 20 hours ago
Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
NEW YORK, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- New blood tests screen for colorectal cancer in a much less invasive way than colonoscopy, but deaths will increase if many people choose this alternative, a new study indicates.
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Health News // 23 hours ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Smoking marijuana during pregnancy may quell your morning sickness, but it could also harm your child's development, a new study warns.
Rapid defibrillator use saves lives from cardiac arrest, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Rapid defibrillator use saves lives from cardiac arrest, study finds
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Every minute spent waiting for a first shock from a defibrillator cuts the odds of surviving cardiac arrest by 6%, a new Dutch study finds.
Weight-loss surgeries decline 25% as GLP-1 drugs grow in popularity
Health News // 4 days ago
Weight-loss surgeries decline 25% as GLP-1 drugs grow in popularity
As the popularity of GLP-1 meds like Wegovy and Zepbound grows, fewer Americans are turning to weight-loss surgeries to trim their waistlines, a new report finds.
Brain scans may help detect if injury pain will become chronic
Health News // 4 days ago
Brain scans may help detect if injury pain will become chronic
Brain scans can provide early warning of who will develop chronic pain following a whiplash injury, a new study finds.
CDC: Some people may need extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC: Some people may need extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Some Americans should get more than one shot of the updated COVID-19 vaccines because their age or certain health conditions make them more vulnerable to severe infections, U.S. health officials advised this week.
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Health News // 4 days ago
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
A heart-pounding workout suppresses a person's hunger levels better than less strenuous exercises like a brisk walk or active yoga, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
Blood tests for colon cancer screening not ready to replace colonoscopy, study indicates
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills
Rapid defibrillator use saves lives from cardiac arrest, study finds
Rapid defibrillator use saves lives from cardiac arrest, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement