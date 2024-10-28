Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 28, 2024 / 2:18 PM

Marijuana use during pregnancy could impact children's behavior, thinking skills

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Cannabis exposure in the womb is associated in early childhood with poorer thinking skills, researchers reported Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Adobe Stock/HealthDay
Cannabis exposure in the womb is associated in early childhood with poorer thinking skills, researchers reported Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Adobe Stock/HealthDay

Smoking marijuana during pregnancy may quell your morning sickness, but it could also harm your child's development, a new study warns.

Cannabis exposure in the womb is associated in early childhood with poorer thinking skills, researchers reported Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Advertisement

These kids also have behavioral problems like impulse control, poor attention and aggressive behavior, researchers found.

"Although cannabis is a natural product, there are still many risks to using it during pregnancy," said lead researcher Sarah Keim, principal investigator in the Center for Biobehavioral Health at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio.

Related

"Some women may turn to cannabis to help deal with some common issues of pregnancy including nausea, sleep problems and stress," Keim said. "This is not recommended. Consulting with a health care provider to find safer options to help with these issues during pregnancy is important."

For the study, researchers combined multiple assessment tools to track the development of preschool children.

Kids exposed to weed during pregnancy had more difficulty controlling their impulses, paying attention and planning, based on observations of their behavior in a play laboratory environment. They also tended to show more aggressive behavior.

"Our findings were not surprising -- they actually confirm and expand on longstanding evidence from previous research," Keim said in a hospital news release.

Advertisement

"With our more contemporary and diverse sample of women and children, and with much higher potency of cannabis now than in past decades, this study validates previous research and supports existing clinical recommendations for patients."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about cannabis and pregnancy.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Rapid defibrillator use saves lives from cardiac arrest, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Rapid defibrillator use saves lives from cardiac arrest, study finds
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Every minute spent waiting for a first shock from a defibrillator cuts the odds of surviving cardiac arrest by 6%, a new Dutch study finds.
Weight-loss surgeries decline 25% as GLP-1 drugs grow in popularity
Health News // 3 days ago
Weight-loss surgeries decline 25% as GLP-1 drugs grow in popularity
As the popularity of GLP-1 meds like Wegovy and Zepbound grows, fewer Americans are turning to weight-loss surgeries to trim their waistlines, a new report finds.
Brain scans may help detect if injury pain will become chronic
Health News // 3 days ago
Brain scans may help detect if injury pain will become chronic
Brain scans can provide early warning of who will develop chronic pain following a whiplash injury, a new study finds.
CDC: Some people may need extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC: Some people may need extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Some Americans should get more than one shot of the updated COVID-19 vaccines because their age or certain health conditions make them more vulnerable to severe infections, U.S. health officials advised this week.
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Health News // 3 days ago
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
A heart-pounding workout suppresses a person's hunger levels better than less strenuous exercises like a brisk walk or active yoga, a new study shows.
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
NEW YORK, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Discrimination -- prejudiced actions toward people based on their identity -- may cause stress that impairs gut health and lead to the growth of unhealthy bacteria that promote inflammation, a new study has found.
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Health News // 3 days ago
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
People over 50 who can stand on one leg for 30 seconds are aging gracefully, particularly if it's not their strong leg, a new study finds.
Genome analysis of newborns spots more health issues than standard screening
Health News // 3 days ago
Genome analysis of newborns spots more health issues than standard screening
DNA analysis of newborns can detect many more preventable or treatable health problems than standard newborn screening does, a new study shows.
More kids with food allergies seeking psychological care
Health News // 4 days ago
More kids with food allergies seeking psychological care
Anxiety is driving more children with potentially dangerous food allergies to seek out psychological care, a new study finds.
Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Health News // 4 days ago
Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Nutritional supplements that contain curcumin -- a natural anti-inflammatory compound -- may protect the eyes from the development and progression of age-related macular degeneration, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
Halloween candy binges can overload gut microbiome, spooking helpful bacteria
Halloween candy binges can overload gut microbiome, spooking helpful bacteria
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement