Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 25, 2024 / 10:13 AM

CDC: Some people may need extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
Some Americans should get more than one shot of the updated COVID-19 vaccines because their age or certain health conditions make them more vulnerable to severe infections, U.S. health officials advised this week. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Some Americans should get more than one shot of the updated COVID-19 vaccines because their age or certain health conditions make them more vulnerable to severe infections, U.S. health officials advised this week. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Some Americans should get more than one shot of the updated COVID-19 vaccines because their age or certain health conditions make them more vulnerable to severe infections, U.S. health officials advised this week.

Six months after their first shot, people 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised should receive a second dose of the vaccines that rolled out this fall, according to new guidance approved by a vaccine advisory panel and backed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Folks with weakened immune systems also have the option of getting three or more doses if their doctors deem it prudent.

"This vote allows people to make the best decisions possible to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from COVID-19," CDC Director Mandy Cohen said in a news release announcing the new recommendations. "CDC will continue to educate the public on how and when to get their updated vaccinations so they can risk less severe illness and do more of what they love."

Related

The latest move makes it easier for those most at risk for dying or becoming very ill from COVID to get additional protection, the agency noted.

Advertisement

"The recommendation acknowledges the increased risk of severe disease from COVID-19 in older adults and those who are immunocompromised, along with the currently available data on vaccine effectiveness and year-round circulation of COVID-19," the CDC said in its news release. "The recommendation also provides clarity to healthcare providers on how many doses should be given per year to people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and is meant to increase coverage of this second dose for that group."

Experts noted the new advice gives doctors the latitude to decide how many COVID shots a patient might need.

"If the person is willing to get it, great -- we now have the green light to give it to them, in no uncertain terms," Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, told the New York Times.

Despite the availability of updated shots, COVID vaccination rates have been dismal: As of Oct. 12, less than 12 percent of adults reported receiving an updated vaccine, the latest CDC data shows.

While the vaccines offer some defense against infection and the chances of hospitalization and death, immunity wanes over time.

"There's just a greater need than ever to have a more durable strategy, vaccination-wise," Dr. Marc Sala, co-director of the Northwestern Medicine Comprehensive COVID-19 Center in Chicago, told the Times.

Advertisement

COVID has proved to be a wily virus, spreading all year long and spiking unpredictably. That makes it tough to protect people, especially those with compromised immune systems. The CDC's new recommendations reflect that reality, Schaffner said.

"This is not a way we usually give vaccines," he said. But, "we have to move into this new way of providing vaccine protection."

More information

The CDC has more on COVID-19.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Health News // 1 hour ago
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
A heart-pounding workout suppresses a person's hunger levels better than less strenuous exercises like a brisk walk or active yoga, a new study shows.
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
Health News // 1 hour ago
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
NEW YORK, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Discrimination -- prejudiced actions toward people based on their identity -- may cause stress that impairs gut health and lead to the growth of unhealthy bacteria that promote inflammation, a new study has found.
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Health News // 19 hours ago
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
People over 50 who can stand on one leg for 30 seconds are aging gracefully, particularly if it's not their strong leg, a new study finds.
Genome analysis of newborns spots more health issues than standard screening
Health News // 20 hours ago
Genome analysis of newborns spots more health issues than standard screening
DNA analysis of newborns can detect many more preventable or treatable health problems than standard newborn screening does, a new study shows.
More kids with food allergies seeking psychological care
Health News // 21 hours ago
More kids with food allergies seeking psychological care
Anxiety is driving more children with potentially dangerous food allergies to seek out psychological care, a new study finds.
Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Nutritional supplements that contain curcumin -- a natural anti-inflammatory compound -- may protect the eyes from the development and progression of age-related macular degeneration, a new study suggests.
EPA finalizes tougher standards for lead paint dust
Health News // 22 hours ago
EPA finalizes tougher standards for lead paint dust
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced the finalization of a rule that declares any detectable amount of the toxin in a home or child care center to be hazardous.
Ozempic, Wegovy might lower Alzheimer's risk in Type 2 diabetics
Health News // 23 hours ago
Ozempic, Wegovy might lower Alzheimer's risk in Type 2 diabetics
People with Type 2 diabetes taking semaglutide appeared to have a significantly lower risk of developing Alzheimer's compared to patients taking seven other diabetes drugs, researchers reported.
Suicide risk highest on Mondays, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Suicide risk highest on Mondays, study finds
Suicide risk is highest on Monday in the United States and around the world, a team of researchers has discovered.
Researchers patent implant to detect overdose, administer naloxone
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers patent implant to detect overdose, administer naloxone
Researchers have developed an implant that might be able to automatically rescue people from an opioid overdose without outside assistance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Poll: Most Americans stressed about election, future of nation
Poll: Most Americans stressed about election, future of nation
Halloween candy binges can overload gut microbiome, spooking helpful bacteria
Halloween candy binges can overload gut microbiome, spooking helpful bacteria
Suicide risk highest on Mondays, study finds
Suicide risk highest on Mondays, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement