Oct. 25, 2024 / 11:31 AM

Brain scans may help detect if injury pain will become chronic

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Brain scans can provide early warning of who will develop chronic pain following a whiplash injury, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Brain scans can provide early warning of who will develop chronic pain following a whiplash injury, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Brain scans can provide early warning of who will develop chronic pain following a whiplash injury, a new study finds.

Higher levels of "cross talk" between two specific brain regions within one to three days of the injury increases the risk that pain will last long-term, researchers found.

The more the hippocampus (the brain's memory center) talked to the cortex (involved in long-term memory), the more likely a person was to develop chronic pain, results showed.

In addition, the higher a person's anxiety was immediately after a whiplash accident, the more precisely doctors could predict the chronic pain they would feel a year later.

These results highlight the role that memory plays in a person's pain perception, said lead researcher Paulo Branco, an assistant professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.

"While we commonly think of pain as relating only to an injury, it is the brain that actually makes up the pain experience," Branco said in a Northwestern news release. "The brain makes the decision about whether a movement should be painful or not, and we think this may rely on previous experiences stored in memory."

For the study, researchers gathered data on more than 200 whiplash patients, of whom 177 had MRI scans performed on their brains within three days of their injury. The data was collected from March 2016 to December 2021.

Patients were then tracked over the next year to see who went on to suffer chronic pain and who recovered fully from their whiplash.

The increased communication observed between the hippocampus and the cortex could be cementing into place new memories related to the initial pain of the whiplash, researchers said.

"The hippocampus is responsible for consolidating new memories into long-lasting ones," Branco explained.

In this theory, the brains of these patients are encoding a powerful memory associating head and neck movement with pain.

"This creates expectations and associations," Branco said. "If the memory has high emotional significance, then it makes these patients associate this movement with pain. When the brain receives these signals, it pays more attention to them based on the painful memories that were formed by the accident."

If this proves true, then managing a person's pain and anxiety immediately after an injury could have a direct role in their risk for chronic pain, researchers said.

"Now that we know there is this critical time period when this happens, we can focus our treatment efforts at this early stage to prevent chronic pain rather than try to cure it, which is much more difficult," said researcher Apkar Apkarian, director of the Center for Translational Pain Research at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"Since anxiety plays an important role for the brain changes, targeting the anxiety immediately after the injury may be able to halt these changes, possibly through anti-anxiety drugs or other medications," Apkarian said. "Future novel treatments targeting hippocampal activity and connectivity through pharmacology or through neuro-modulation techniques also are possible."

Future research will focus on the underlying mechanisms behind this brain communication in response to injury, by assessing the physical and mental factors that might drive them, researchers said.

They also will examine whether the findings related to whiplash would apply to other chronic pain conditions.

The new study was published Thursday in the journal Nature Mental Health.

More information

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more about chronic pain.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Weight-loss surgeries decline 25% as GLP-1 drugs grow in popularity
Health News // 22 minutes ago
Weight-loss surgeries decline 25% as GLP-1 drugs grow in popularity
As the popularity of GLP-1 meds like Wegovy and Zepbound grows, fewer Americans are turning to weight-loss surgeries to trim their waistlines, a new report finds.
CDC: Some people may need extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 2 hours ago
CDC: Some people may need extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Some Americans should get more than one shot of the updated COVID-19 vaccines because their age or certain health conditions make them more vulnerable to severe infections, U.S. health officials advised this week.
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
Health News // 2 hours ago
Vigorous workouts suppress hunger, especially in women
A heart-pounding workout suppresses a person's hunger levels better than less strenuous exercises like a brisk walk or active yoga, a new study shows.
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
NEW YORK, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Discrimination -- prejudiced actions toward people based on their identity -- may cause stress that impairs gut health and lead to the growth of unhealthy bacteria that promote inflammation, a new study has found.
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
Health News // 20 hours ago
Simple test helps gauge signs of aging in people 50 and over
People over 50 who can stand on one leg for 30 seconds are aging gracefully, particularly if it's not their strong leg, a new study finds.
Genome analysis of newborns spots more health issues than standard screening
Health News // 21 hours ago
Genome analysis of newborns spots more health issues than standard screening
DNA analysis of newborns can detect many more preventable or treatable health problems than standard newborn screening does, a new study shows.
More kids with food allergies seeking psychological care
Health News // 22 hours ago
More kids with food allergies seeking psychological care
Anxiety is driving more children with potentially dangerous food allergies to seek out psychological care, a new study finds.
Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Nutritional supplements with curcumin could curb macular degeneration, study suggests
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Nutritional supplements that contain curcumin -- a natural anti-inflammatory compound -- may protect the eyes from the development and progression of age-related macular degeneration, a new study suggests.
EPA finalizes tougher standards for lead paint dust
Health News // 23 hours ago
EPA finalizes tougher standards for lead paint dust
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced the finalization of a rule that declares any detectable amount of the toxin in a home or child care center to be hazardous.
Ozempic, Wegovy might lower Alzheimer's risk in Type 2 diabetics
Health News // 1 day ago
Ozempic, Wegovy might lower Alzheimer's risk in Type 2 diabetics
People with Type 2 diabetes taking semaglutide appeared to have a significantly lower risk of developing Alzheimer's compared to patients taking seven other diabetes drugs, researchers reported.
