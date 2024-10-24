Trending
Oct. 24, 2024

Ozempic, Wegovy might lower Alzheimer's risk in Type 2 diabetics

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
People with Type 2 diabetes taking semaglutide appeared to have a significantly lower risk of developing Alzheimer's compared to patients taking seven other diabetes drugs, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Add Alzheimer's disease to the list of conditions that might benefit from the revolutionary diabetes drug Ozempic, a new study says.

People with Type 2 diabetes taking semaglutide appeared to have a significantly lower risk of developing Alzheimer's compared to patients taking seven other diabetes drugs, researchers reported Thursday in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia.

The results jibe with other studies that have found semaglutide might protect against dementia, said lead researcher Rong Xu, a biomedical informatics professor with Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, in Cleveland.

"This new study provides real-world evidence for its impact on Alzheimer's disease, even though preclinical research has suggested that semaglutide may protect against neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation," Xu said in a Case Western news release.

Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drug, and is the active agent in Ozempic and its weight-loss cousin, Wegovy. These medications mimic the GLP-1 hormone, which helps control insulin and blood sugar levels, decreases appetite and slows digestion of food.

For the study, researchers analyzed three years of health records for nearly 1 million U.S. patients with Type 2 diabetes.

They found that patients prescribed semaglutide had a significantly lower risk of Alzheimer's disease, compared to those taking seven other diabetes meds.

However, they warned that more research is needed to confirm this potential benefit.

"Our results indicate that further research into semaglutide's use will need to be further investigated through randomized clinical trials so alternative drugs can be tested as potential treatment for this debilitating illness," Xu said.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Suicide risk is highest on Monday in the United States and around the world, a team of researchers has discovered.
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Nutritional supplements that contain curcumin -- a natural anti-inflammatory compound -- may protect the eyes from the development and progression of age-related macular degeneration, a new study suggests.
Researchers have developed an implant that might be able to automatically rescue people from an opioid overdose without outside assistance.
If you're in your 40s or 50s and have trouble getting and staying asleep, that's not a good sign for brain health as you age, new research suggests.
While no candy is truly healthy, some options are better for your gut than others. And there are ways you can help wake your gut from its sugar "spell" after holiday indulgence.
Most Americans say they're stressed out over the future of the United States and the presidential election, a new poll shows.
Long-term exposure to even low levels of arsenic in drinking water can raise a person's risk of heart disease, a new study warns.
Stress is flooding the nation as the 2024 U.S. presidential election nears its climax. Experts say this stress is natural but can be managed.
About 72% of athletes -- and 92% of football players -- said they've quickly shaken their head back and forth following a concussion, researchers report.
Babies who breathe in polluted air tend to have higher rates of peanut allergy as they grow up, but the same wasn't true for immune-based conditions like egg allergy or eczema, researchers report.
