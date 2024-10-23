Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 10:53 AM

Study: Shaking head after impact might signal concussion in athletes

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
About 72% of athletes -- and 92% of football players -- said they've quickly shaken their head back and forth following a concussion, researchers report. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
About 72% of athletes -- and 92% of football players -- said they've quickly shaken their head back and forth following a concussion, researchers report. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Maybe you've seen a cartoon character shake their head back and forth following a sharp blow -- clearing away whatever stars or birds are circling their noggins.

Turns out, that same move might help coaches and physical trainers identify a concussion that's occurred on the field.

Advertisement

About 72% of athletes -- and 92% of football players -- said they've quickly shaken their head back and forth following a concussion, researchers report.

These SHAAKEs -- Spontaneous Headshake After a Kinematic Event -- might help identify up to 33% of concussions that might otherwise be missed, researchers argued.

Related

"Sports and medical organizations should immediately add SHAAKE to their lists of potential concussion signs," said researcher Chris Nowinski, co-founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

"Coaches, medical professionals and concussion spotters should be trained to recognize when a SHAAKE happens and remove athletes for further assessment," Nowinski added. "It's an easy change, with no downside, that could prevent catastrophic outcomes and save careers."

Advertisement

A SHAAKE occurs within seconds or minutes of an impact, researchers said.

People shake their heads side to side two to eight times a second, typically for less than two seconds, and they aren't trying to communicate non-verbally with someone else.

Nowinski recognized SHAAKE as a potential concussion sign after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a controversial undiagnosed concussion during a game on Sept. 25, 2022.

Tagovailoa rapidly shook his head side to side two separate times after his head hit the ground during a play. He then stumbled and collapsed.

Doctors on the field attributed the collapse to a prior back injury, so Tagovailoa wasn't diagnosed with a concussion. The quarterback lost consciousness in another game just days later following a suspected second concussion, and was removed from the field on a stretcher.

For the study, nearly 350 current and former athletes ages 18 to 29 were surveyed. They were shown video examples of a SHAAKE and asked about their experiences with them.

Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) said they'd performed a SHAAKE, with 93% reporting a SHAAKE in association with concussion at least once.

"In the athletes we studied, about three out of every four SHAAKEs happened because of a concussion," said senior researcher Dr. Dan Daneshvar, co-chair of sports concussion at Mass General Brigham.

Advertisement

"Based on our data, SHAAKE is a reliable signal that a concussion may have occurred, like an athlete clutching their head after contact, being slow to get up, or losing their balance," Dansehvar added. "Just like after these other concussion signs, if athletes exhibit a SHAAKE, they should be removed from play and evaluated for a potential concussion."

Athletes said they most commonly shook their heads following a concussion due to:

"Disorientation or confusion" (25%)

"A feeling like you needed to jumpstart your brain" (23%)

"Changes to your perception of space or perception of your body in space." (14%)

Other reasons for shaking the head after a concussion included headache, dizziness, inability to maintain train of thought, and changes to vision, hearing or balance.

"Studies consistently show that an unacceptably high number of their concussions are not voluntarily reported by athletes, either because they don't realize they have a concussion or because, in the heat of the moment, they don't want to be removed from the game," researcher Dr. Robert Cantu, medical director of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, said in a foundation news release. "It is critical we take every potential concussion sign seriously to ensure the health and well-being of athletes."

Advertisement

The new study was published Wednesday in the journal Diagnostics.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on concussion.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Dirty air might increase odds of peanut allergy in kids
Health News // 1 hour ago
Dirty air might increase odds of peanut allergy in kids
Babies who breathe in polluted air tend to have higher rates of peanut allergy as they grow up, but the same wasn't true for immune-based conditions like egg allergy or eczema, researchers report.
MRI might help rectal cancer patients avoid surgery, colostomy
Health News // 1 hour ago
MRI might help rectal cancer patients avoid surgery, colostomy
Some rectal cancer patients might be spared surgery and the lifelong need for a colostomy bag if they undergo MRI screening, a new study finds.
Four farmworkers in Washington state test positive for bird flu
Health News // 10 hours ago
Four farmworkers in Washington state test positive for bird flu
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Four agricultural workers in Washington state have tested positive for bird flu, the first human cases of H5N1 virus to be reported in the state. Washington is the sixth state to report a human infection of avian flu.
Black patients 22% more likely to die after bypass surgeries
Health News // 22 hours ago
Black patients 22% more likely to die after bypass surgeries
Heart bypass operations have gotten safer, but not everyone is benefiting equally: New data shows that Black patients face a 22% higher odds of dying in the hospital after their surgeries.
Study: Fatal opioid-meth overdoses fall by 37% in United States
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Fatal opioid-meth overdoses fall by 37% in United States
Expanded access to addiction treatment and the overdose-reversal med naloxone likely prompted a 37% reduction in OD deaths linked to opioids taken with meth or other stimulant drugs, a new study suggests.
Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
Health News // 1 day ago
Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
NEW YORK, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A low-carbohydrate diet may help adults with type 2 diabetes gain better blood sugar control and make it possible to decrease diabetes medication, a new study suggests.
Brain stimulation treatment might safely ease depression at home
Health News // 1 day ago
Brain stimulation treatment might safely ease depression at home
At-home brain stimulation therapy can safely and effectively treat severe to moderate depression, a new clinical trial shows.
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Experiments in sheep are hinting that doses of caffeine given to women in pregnancy, as well as their newborns after birth, could prevent cerebral palsy.
Black patients more likely to receive 'opioids only' pain relief after surgery
Health News // 2 days ago
Black patients more likely to receive 'opioids only' pain relief after surgery
After Black patients undergo a surgery, they are much more likely than their White peers to receive only an opioid for post-op pain relief, rather than a more nuanced combo of analgesics, a new study finds.
More teens using protein bars, shakes to boost muscle
Health News // 2 days ago
More teens using protein bars, shakes to boost muscle
Teenagers are increasingly turning to protein-packed bars, shakes and powders to help them add muscle to their frames, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
Study: Fatal opioid-meth overdoses fall by 37% in United States
Study: Fatal opioid-meth overdoses fall by 37% in United States
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Four farmworkers in Washington state test positive for bird flu
Four farmworkers in Washington state test positive for bird flu
Black patients 22% more likely to die after bypass surgeries
Black patients 22% more likely to die after bypass surgeries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement