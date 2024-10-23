Poll: Most Americans stressed about election, future of nation

Most Americans say they're stressed out over the future of the United States and the presidential election, a new poll shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Most Americans say they're stressed out over the future of the United States and the presidential election, a new poll shows. The Stress in America poll, conducted by the American Psychological Association (APA), found that 77% of adults are stressed about the future of the nation, and 69% are worried about the upcoming election. Advertisement

The economy is another significant source of stress, with 73% reporting worry over it.

People are particularly worried about the potential fallout from the election results.

About 72% said they are worried the election results could lead to violence. More than half (56%) believe the election could be the end of democracy in the United States.

Further, this stress is testing people's relationships with those close to them. About a third (32%) say the political climate has caused strain between themselves and family members, and 20% say they limit time with relatives who don't share their views.

"For nearly a decade, people have faced a political climate that is highly charged, which has led to the erosion of civil discourse and strained our relationships with our friends and our families. But isolating ourselves from our communities is a recipe for adding more stress to our lives," said American Psychological Association CEO Arthur Evans Jr.

"We must remember that the most extreme voices are often the loudest, and that the majority of adults share similar values and concerns," Evans added in an APA news release.

Stress related to this election is similar to that felt by people in 2020, 69% compared with 68%, the poll found. By comparison, only 52% of Americans were stressed over the 2016 election.

Misinformation and disinformation are a factor in this stress. About 73% of adults said it's stressful to know how fake information can look or seem real, and 82% are worried that people are basing their values and opinions on "fake news."

The poll also found that across the country, Americans' trust has been shaken in the government and in each other:

Most adults (54%) said they have very little to no trust in the U.S. government, and 41% said they've considered moving to a different country.

Half of adults (50%) said tension over politics and social issues makes them less interested in connecting with others, and about 3 in 10 (28%) say they have nothing in common with people whose political opinions differ from theirs.

About 46% said they wouldn't date someone who didn't share the same political opinions (47% of women and 45% of men).

Interestingly, national anxieties cut evenly across all political stripes, the poll found.

Stress over the future of the nation was reported by 80% of Republicans, 79% of Democrats and 73% of independents.

Likewise, similar numbers agreed the country's system of checks and balances isn't working -- 76% of Republicans, 71% of Democrats and 74% of Independents.

Republicans, Democrats and Independents also shared stress that politicians aren't talking about the things that are most important to them (62%, 58% and 60%) and that politics has caused strain with family members (32%, 35% and 32%).

Most Americans aren't giving into their despair, however.

More than three-quarters (77%) intend to vote in the presidential election, and half (51%) said they feel compelled to volunteer or support causes they value.

Diverse communities in particular are embracing their political power, with 73% of Black adults and 67% of Hispanic adults saying they feel their vote matters.

About 3 in 5 adults (61%) are hopeful about the change this election will bring, particularly that the election will lead to a more inclusive society (59%). More than 2 in 5 (42%) say they haven't felt this excited about an election in years.

The survey involved 3,305 Americans 18 and older who were polled between Aug.1 and Aug. 23.

"Stress surrounding the upcoming election seems overwhelming. But despite concerns about a nation divided across cultural identities and political parties, it's encouraging that hope could be the catalyst, where people can come together and have a stake in deciding their future," Evans said. "We see people's desire for positive change as an opportunity to channel our collective stress into meaningful conversations and actions that promote healing and understanding."

