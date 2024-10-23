Election stress? An expert offers coping tips

Stress is flooding the nation as the 2024 U.S. presidential election nears its climax. Experts say this stress is natural but can be managed. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Stress is flooding the nation as the 2024 U.S. presidential election nears its climax. This stress is only natural, but it can be managed, said Eric Storch, vice chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Advertisement

"There is uncertainty with change," Storch said in a Baylor news release. "People worry about how their lives will change depending on the election results or that the elected individual may not represent them or their values -- this can heighten feelings of distress throughout the election."

A new poll from the American Psychological Association shows just how distressed Americans are: About 77% of adults are stressed about the future of the nation, while 69% are worried about the upcoming election.

It's tricky to manage that stress, so Storch recommends a mixed bag of tactics to help keep it together through the end of the year:

Take control over the things within your power to control, such as actively supporting your political position and voting

Limit exposure to the media, which can trigger fresh stress

Understand that whether your candidate wins or loses, another election will take place in the future

Focus on stress relievers like physical activity, good sleep and socializing with loved ones

If you find your anxiety unmanageable, seek counseling

"Distress can be channeled into feelings of helplessness, or it can be channeled into a position of optimism," Storch said. "It won't always be one way. Take a meaningful approach, be active and make sure your vote counts."

Political conversations might be inevitable among families and friends. In that case, a civil dialogue and respectful conversation can help moderate everyone's anxiety, Storch said.

"It is often difficult to convince someone to share your political views. If it's going to lead to a heated conversation, think about your end goal and if engaging in dialogue is helpful," Storch said.

Tips for de-escalating tension in a political conversation include:

Politely agree to disagree

Step away if it becomes uncomfortable

Shift the conversation to a less tense topic

Limit alcohol consumption

