Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 11:32 AM

Election stress? An expert offers coping tips

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Stress is flooding the nation as the 2024 U.S. presidential election nears its climax. Experts say this stress is natural but can be managed. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Stress is flooding the nation as the 2024 U.S. presidential election nears its climax. Experts say this stress is natural but can be managed. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Stress is flooding the nation as the 2024 U.S. presidential election nears its climax.

This stress is only natural, but it can be managed, said Eric Storch, vice chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Advertisement

"There is uncertainty with change," Storch said in a Baylor news release. "People worry about how their lives will change depending on the election results or that the elected individual may not represent them or their values -- this can heighten feelings of distress throughout the election."

A new poll from the American Psychological Association shows just how distressed Americans are: About 77% of adults are stressed about the future of the nation, while 69% are worried about the upcoming election.

Related

It's tricky to manage that stress, so Storch recommends a mixed bag of tactics to help keep it together through the end of the year:

Take control over the things within your power to control, such as actively supporting your political position and voting

Limit exposure to the media, which can trigger fresh stress

Understand that whether your candidate wins or loses, another election will take place in the future

Advertisement

Focus on stress relievers like physical activity, good sleep and socializing with loved ones

If you find your anxiety unmanageable, seek counseling

"Distress can be channeled into feelings of helplessness, or it can be channeled into a position of optimism," Storch said. "It won't always be one way. Take a meaningful approach, be active and make sure your vote counts."

Political conversations might be inevitable among families and friends. In that case, a civil dialogue and respectful conversation can help moderate everyone's anxiety, Storch said.

"It is often difficult to convince someone to share your political views. If it's going to lead to a heated conversation, think about your end goal and if engaging in dialogue is helpful," Storch said.

Tips for de-escalating tension in a political conversation include:

Politely agree to disagree

Step away if it becomes uncomfortable

Shift the conversation to a less tense topic

Limit alcohol consumption

More information

Harvard Medical School has more on reducing daily stress.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Shaking head after impact might signal concussion in athletes
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Study: Shaking head after impact might signal concussion in athletes
About 72% of athletes -- and 92% of football players -- said they've quickly shaken their head back and forth following a concussion, researchers report.
Dirty air might increase odds of peanut allergy in kids
Health News // 1 hour ago
Dirty air might increase odds of peanut allergy in kids
Babies who breathe in polluted air tend to have higher rates of peanut allergy as they grow up, but the same wasn't true for immune-based conditions like egg allergy or eczema, researchers report.
MRI might help rectal cancer patients avoid surgery, colostomy
Health News // 1 hour ago
MRI might help rectal cancer patients avoid surgery, colostomy
Some rectal cancer patients might be spared surgery and the lifelong need for a colostomy bag if they undergo MRI screening, a new study finds.
Four farmworkers in Washington state test positive for bird flu
Health News // 10 hours ago
Four farmworkers in Washington state test positive for bird flu
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Four agricultural workers in Washington state have tested positive for bird flu, the first human cases of H5N1 virus to be reported in the state. Washington is the sixth state to report a human infection of avian flu.
Black patients 22% more likely to die after bypass surgeries
Health News // 22 hours ago
Black patients 22% more likely to die after bypass surgeries
Heart bypass operations have gotten safer, but not everyone is benefiting equally: New data shows that Black patients face a 22% higher odds of dying in the hospital after their surgeries.
Study: Fatal opioid-meth overdoses fall by 37% in United States
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Fatal opioid-meth overdoses fall by 37% in United States
Expanded access to addiction treatment and the overdose-reversal med naloxone likely prompted a 37% reduction in OD deaths linked to opioids taken with meth or other stimulant drugs, a new study suggests.
Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
Health News // 1 day ago
Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
NEW YORK, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A low-carbohydrate diet may help adults with type 2 diabetes gain better blood sugar control and make it possible to decrease diabetes medication, a new study suggests.
Brain stimulation treatment might safely ease depression at home
Health News // 1 day ago
Brain stimulation treatment might safely ease depression at home
At-home brain stimulation therapy can safely and effectively treat severe to moderate depression, a new clinical trial shows.
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Experiments in sheep are hinting that doses of caffeine given to women in pregnancy, as well as their newborns after birth, could prevent cerebral palsy.
Black patients more likely to receive 'opioids only' pain relief after surgery
Health News // 2 days ago
Black patients more likely to receive 'opioids only' pain relief after surgery
After Black patients undergo a surgery, they are much more likely than their White peers to receive only an opioid for post-op pain relief, rather than a more nuanced combo of analgesics, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
Study: Fatal opioid-meth overdoses fall by 37% in United States
Study: Fatal opioid-meth overdoses fall by 37% in United States
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Four farmworkers in Washington state test positive for bird flu
Four farmworkers in Washington state test positive for bird flu
Black patients 22% more likely to die after bypass surgeries
Black patients 22% more likely to die after bypass surgeries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement