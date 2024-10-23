Trending
Health News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 10:00 AM

Dirty air might increase odds of peanut allergy in kids

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Babies who breathe in polluted air tend to have higher rates of peanut allergy as they grow up, but the same wasn't true for immune-based conditions like egg allergy or eczema, researchers report. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Babies who breathe in polluted air tend to have higher rates of peanut allergy as they grow up, but the same wasn't true for immune-based conditions like egg allergy or eczema, Australian researchers report.

Why the connection to peanut allergy in particular?

That's not yet clear, said study lead author Dr. Diego Lopez, of the University of Melbourne.

"Air pollutants have an irritant and inflammatory effect that may boost the immune systems pro-allergic response, potentially triggering the development of food allergies," said Lopez, a researcher at the university's School of Population and Global Health.

"However, the underlying mechanisms of how air pollution increases the risk of a peanut allergy, and why eczema and egg allergy aren't impacted in the same way, need to be explored further," he said in a news release from the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute (MCRI).

The new research involved nearly 5,300 children living in Melbourne who'd been enrolled at the age of 1 and then followed up at ages 4, 6 and 10.

Lopez's team was able to track local data on air pollution for whatever neighborhood the child lived in. They looked specifically at two types of pollution: fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

As rates of air pollution rose, so did a child's odds of developing a peanut allergy, the team found. Food allergies were diagnosed using a food challenge, the "gold standard" for diagnosis.

"The rise in allergy prevalence has occurred at a similar time to increased urbanization, leading to the belief that environmental factors may be contributing to high allergy rates," noted MCRI researcher and associate professor Rachel Peters. She's wasn't involved in the new research.

The findings will be published Wednesday in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

Melbourne resident Eleanor Jenkin, whose 8-year-old daughter Mae has a severe egg allergy, believes the research is important for families dealing with any type of food allergy.

"Multiple factors are behind the allergy epidemic and if higher levels of air pollution are impacting the prevalence and persistence, then that's an important discovery ," she said in the MCRI news release. "We want to see the quality of life improve for children living with allergies as well as fewer children having to go through what Mae has experienced. The more we know about how to prevent allergies the better."

More information

Find out more about food allergies at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

MRI might help rectal cancer patients avoid surgery, colostomy
Health News // 6 minutes ago
MRI might help rectal cancer patients avoid surgery, colostomy
Some rectal cancer patients might be spared surgery and the lifelong need for a colostomy bag if they undergo MRI screening, a new study finds.
Four farmworkers in Washington state test positive for bird flu
Health News // 9 hours ago
Four farmworkers in Washington state test positive for bird flu
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Four agricultural workers in Washington state have tested positive for bird flu, the first human cases of H5N1 virus to be reported in the state. Washington is the sixth state to report a human infection of avian flu.
Black patients 22% more likely to die after bypass surgeries
Health News // 20 hours ago
Black patients 22% more likely to die after bypass surgeries
Heart bypass operations have gotten safer, but not everyone is benefiting equally: New data shows that Black patients face a 22% higher odds of dying in the hospital after their surgeries.
Study: Fatal opioid-meth overdoses fall by 37% in United States
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Fatal opioid-meth overdoses fall by 37% in United States
Expanded access to addiction treatment and the overdose-reversal med naloxone likely prompted a 37% reduction in OD deaths linked to opioids taken with meth or other stimulant drugs, a new study suggests.
Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
Health News // 1 day ago
Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
NEW YORK, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A low-carbohydrate diet may help adults with type 2 diabetes gain better blood sugar control and make it possible to decrease diabetes medication, a new study suggests.
Brain stimulation treatment might safely ease depression at home
Health News // 1 day ago
Brain stimulation treatment might safely ease depression at home
At-home brain stimulation therapy can safely and effectively treat severe to moderate depression, a new clinical trial shows.
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Experiments in sheep are hinting that doses of caffeine given to women in pregnancy, as well as their newborns after birth, could prevent cerebral palsy.
Black patients more likely to receive 'opioids only' pain relief after surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Black patients more likely to receive 'opioids only' pain relief after surgery
After Black patients undergo a surgery, they are much more likely than their White peers to receive only an opioid for post-op pain relief, rather than a more nuanced combo of analgesics, a new study finds.
More teens using protein bars, shakes to boost muscle
Health News // 1 day ago
More teens using protein bars, shakes to boost muscle
Teenagers are increasingly turning to protein-packed bars, shakes and powders to help them add muscle to their frames, a new study shows.
Despite improvements, salt in restaurant meals remains high, can hurt the heart
Health News // 2 days ago
Despite improvements, salt in restaurant meals remains high, can hurt the heart
NEW YORK, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Consumers thinking of dining out for their next meal may want to consider one instruction for the server -- hold the salt.
