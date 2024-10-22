Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 22, 2024 / 9:45 AM

Brain stimulation treatment might safely ease depression at home

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
At-home brain stimulation therapy can safely and effectively treat severe to moderate depression, a new clinical trial shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
At-home brain stimulation therapy can safely and effectively treat severe to moderate depression, a new clinical trial shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

At-home brain stimulation therapy can safely and effectively treat severe to moderate depression, a new clinical trial shows.

Rates of treatment response and depression remission were three times higher in people receiving the noninvasive brain stimulation, researchers said.

Advertisement

"The study results bring promise that an innovative treatment modality may become available for patients suffering from mood disorders some time in the near future," said co-lead researcher Dr. Jaire Soares, chair of psychiatry with the University of Texas McGovern Medical School.

For the study, 174 people diagnosed with depression were randomly assigned to receive or forego brain stimulation during a 10-week course of treatment.

Related

Those receiving brain stimulation got five 30-minute sessions a week for the first three weeks, followed by three 30-minute sessions a week for the next seven weeks.

The therapy is called transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), in which a current of between 0.5 to 2 milliampere is applied to the scalp through two electrodes. This amount of electricity causes at most a slight tingling sensation along the scalp.

The stimulation was self-administered by patients in their own homes, researchers said.

About 45% of people receiving the stimulation wound up with their depression in remission, compared with 22% of the control group, researchers found.

Advertisement

"The burden of depression is mostly keenly felt by the 280 million people worldwide currently managing symptoms. While a combination of antidepressants and therapy generally proves to be effective for many people, medication can have side effects that some can find disruptive," said senior researcher Dr. Cynthia Fu, a professor of affective neuroscience and psychotherapy at King's College London.

"Our study has demonstrated that tDCS is a potential first-line option that could help those in need," Fu added in a University of Texas news release.

The study was funded by Flow Neuroscience, the manufacturer of the stimulation device.

The study was published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on depression.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
Health News // 1 hour ago
Low-carb diet may enable type 2 diabetics to reduce medication
NEW YORK, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A low-carbohydrate diet may help adults with type 2 diabetes gain better blood sugar control and make it possible to decrease diabetes medication, a new study suggests.
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study links caffeine with preventing cerebral palsy in kids
Experiments in sheep are hinting that doses of caffeine given to women in pregnancy, as well as their newborns after birth, could prevent cerebral palsy.
Black patients more likely to receive 'opioids only' pain relief after surgery
Health News // 23 hours ago
Black patients more likely to receive 'opioids only' pain relief after surgery
After Black patients undergo a surgery, they are much more likely than their White peers to receive only an opioid for post-op pain relief, rather than a more nuanced combo of analgesics, a new study finds.
More teens using protein bars, shakes to boost muscle
Health News // 1 day ago
More teens using protein bars, shakes to boost muscle
Teenagers are increasingly turning to protein-packed bars, shakes and powders to help them add muscle to their frames, a new study shows.
Despite improvements, salt in restaurant meals remains high, can hurt the heart
Health News // 1 day ago
Despite improvements, salt in restaurant meals remains high, can hurt the heart
NEW YORK, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Consumers thinking of dining out for their next meal may want to consider one instruction for the server -- hold the salt.
Music might speed recovery from surgery
Health News // 3 days ago
Music might speed recovery from surgery
Pop tunes, smooth jams and banging beats can help people more easily recover from surgery with fewer painkillers, a new review finds.
Cancer diagnosis can take devastating toll on family finances
Health News // 3 days ago
Cancer diagnosis can take devastating toll on family finances
Ruined credit scores and big risks for bankruptcy: All part of the long-term financial fallout from the words "You have cancer," according to two new studies.
Study confirms RSV vaccine's protective power for seniors
Health News // 3 days ago
Study confirms RSV vaccine's protective power for seniors
A global real-world study of the vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) finds it offers folks aged 60 and over 80% protection against severe illness and/or hospitalization.
Family, friends crucial to women getting screened for cancer
Health News // 3 days ago
Family, friends crucial to women getting screened for cancer
Having close family and friends who care about their health makes women more likely to get regularly screened for cancer, a new study has found.
Human cravings for carbs might stem from ancient DNA
Health News // 3 days ago
Human cravings for carbs might stem from ancient DNA
Folks who struggle to reduce their carb intake might be able to blame ancient DNA still lurking in humans, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cancer diagnosis can take devastating toll on family finances
Cancer diagnosis can take devastating toll on family finances
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Black patients more likely to receive 'opioids only' pain relief after surgery
Black patients more likely to receive 'opioids only' pain relief after surgery
Despite improvements, salt in restaurant meals remains high, can hurt the heart
Despite improvements, salt in restaurant meals remains high, can hurt the heart
More teens using protein bars, shakes to boost muscle
More teens using protein bars, shakes to boost muscle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement