Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 10:03 AM

Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' common in tap, bottled water globally

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
PFAS "forever chemicals" can be found in drinking water around the world, whether it comes from a tap or a bottle, a new study warns. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
PFAS "forever chemicals" can be found in drinking water around the world, whether it comes from a tap or a bottle, a new study warns. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

PFAS "forever chemicals" can be found in drinking water around the world, whether it comes from a tap or a bottle, a new study warns.

Ten specific PFAS chemicals were found in samples of bottled and tap water sourced from 15 countries around the world, researchers report.

Advertisement

For example, the chemicals PFOA and PFOS were detected in more than 99% of bottled water samples tested.

However, researchers also found that boiling water or running it through a carbon filter can substantially reduce PFAS levels in drinking water, lowering them from 50% to 90%.

Related

"Our findings highlight the widespread presence of PFAS in drinking water and the effectiveness of simple treatment methods to reduce their levels," said researcher Stuart Harrad, a professor of environmental chemistry with the University of Birmingham. "Either using a simple water filtration jug or boiling the water removes a substantial proportion of these substances."

For the study, researchers tested 112 bottled water samples from shops and online stores in Britain and China.

The samples covered 87 brands, with water sources originating from 15 countries in Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania, researchers said.

Overall, PFAS chemicals were detected in 63% of bottled waters. There was no significant difference in PFAS levels between waters in glass or plastic containers, or between still and sparkling bottled waters, researchers said.

Advertisement

They also tested 41 tap water samples from Britain and China, and found that Chinese tap water tended to have higher PFAS concentrations than British water.

PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a category of manufactured chemicals that have become an emerging concern to environmental and human health.

PFAS are called "forever chemicals" because they combine carbon and fluorine molecules, one of the strongest chemical bonds possible.

This makes PFAS removal and breakdown very difficult. PFAS compounds have been used in consumer products since the 1940s, including fire extinguishing foam, nonstick cookware and food wrappers, researchers said.

Some of the health concerns linked to PFAS include lowered immune response to vaccination, impaired liver function, decreased birth weight, and increased risk of some cancers, researchers noted.

"Increased awareness about the presence of PFAS in both tap and bottled water can lead to more informed choices by consumers, encouraging the use of water purification methods," said researcher Yi Zheng, associate dean of environmental science and engineering with the Southern University of Science and Technology in China.

The new study was published Thursday in the journal ACS ES&T Water.

More information

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has more about PFAS.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Sick kitten in Nebraska sparked efforts to stop spread of rabies
Health News // 5 minutes ago
Sick kitten in Nebraska sparked efforts to stop spread of rabies
The 2023 illness and death in Nebraska of a stray kitten infected with rabies set off a large-scale effort to discover how the feline became infected in the first place.
Youth tobacco use reaches 25-year low, CDC says
Health News // 18 hours ago
Youth tobacco use reaches 25-year low, CDC says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- About 2.25 million U.S. middle- and high-school students this year say they use tobacco products, which is 500,000 fewer than a year ago, the Centers for Disease Control said Thursday.
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
Health News // 18 hours ago
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
A new diagnosis of Alzheimer's or other dementia often spurs a person to move from their home, new research shows.
Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs might help with alcoholism, opioid addiction
Health News // 18 hours ago
Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs might help with alcoholism, opioid addiction
Weight-loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro or Zepbound appear to help people battle alcoholism and opioid addiction, a new study finds.
New treatment plan may extend survival for cervical cancer patients
Health News // 19 hours ago
New treatment plan may extend survival for cervical cancer patients
In some good news for women battling locally advanced cervical cancer, new research shows that adding six weeks of chemotherapy to standard treatment cuts the risk of death by 40%.
Study: Men using diabetes drug metformin won't increase birth defect risk
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Men using diabetes drug metformin won't increase birth defect risk
A new, reassuring study finds that men can take the diabetes drug metformin without worrying that their offspring will suffer from birth defects.
Just standing more might not benefit health
Health News // 22 hours ago
Just standing more might not benefit health
Got yourself a standing desk because you know sitting is unhealthy? It might be the wrong move, new research suggests.
Review compares clot-busting drugs for stroke patients
Health News // 23 hours ago
Review compares clot-busting drugs for stroke patients
An off-label clot-busting drug appears to work slightly better in treating stroke patients than an approved medication, a new review finds.
Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Health News // 23 hours ago
Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Alzheimer's disease may begin with an early phase that slowly and silently damages the brain.
Survey: Improvements needed for breast cancer treatment side effects
Health News // 2 days ago
Survey: Improvements needed for breast cancer treatment side effects
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A global survey of breast cancer patients reveals a gap in support services for managing the mental and physical side effects experienced by those undergoing treatment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
Survey: Most older Americans don't trust AI-generated health info
Survey: Most older Americans don't trust AI-generated health info
Review: No evidence of nut allergens spreading via air ventilation on planes
Review: No evidence of nut allergens spreading via air ventilation on planes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement