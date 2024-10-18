Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 12:23 PM

Family, friends crucial to women getting screened for cancer

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Having close family and friends who care about their health makes women more likely to get regularly screened for cancer, a new study has found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Having close family and friends who care about their health makes women more likely to get regularly screened for cancer, a new study has found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Having close family and friends who care about their health makes women more likely to get regularly screened for cancer, a new study has found.

Women are more likely to undergo regular cancer screening if they have a tighter web of social and emotional connections, researchers reported Thursday in the journal Cancer Causes & Control.

Advertisement

For example, women who never or rarely receive social and emotional support are 39% less likely to be up-to-date with mammogram screening, researchers found.

They also were 24% less likely to have undergone regular cervical cancer screening, compared to women who always have social and emotional support, results show.

Related

Living with a spouse or partner also increased the likelihood of regular cancer screening, researchers noted.

"These findings highlight the need for interventions that can help mobilize social support networks and address the unmet social needs of parents and caregivers," said lead researcher Jordan Baeker Bispo, principal scientist for cancer disparity research at the American Cancer Society.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from the 2021 edition of an annual U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention poll, the National Health Interview Survey.

As part of the poll, participants were asked about their living arrangements and perceived social support.

Advertisement

Results show that living with a spouse or partner increased the likelihood of regular screenings for breast and colon cancer.

Women were 44% more likely to participate in regular breast cancer screening and 42% more likely to get screened for colon cancer if they live with a spouse or partner, researchers found.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on cancer screening tests.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Human cravings for carbs might stem from ancient DNA
Health News // 1 hour ago
Human cravings for carbs might stem from ancient DNA
Folks who struggle to reduce their carb intake might be able to blame ancient DNA still lurking in humans, a new study suggests.
Study links depression, outcome of sports concussion
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study links depression, outcome of sports concussion
Depression can make it tougher for athletes to recover from a concussion, and vice versa, a new study finds.
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' common in tap, bottled water globally
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' common in tap, bottled water globally
PFAS "forever chemicals" can be found in drinking water around the world, whether it comes from a tap or a bottle, a new study warns.
Sick kitten in Nebraska sparked efforts to stop spread of rabies
Health News // 3 hours ago
Sick kitten in Nebraska sparked efforts to stop spread of rabies
The 2023 illness and death in Nebraska of a stray kitten infected with rabies set off a large-scale effort to discover how the feline became infected in the first place.
Youth tobacco use reaches 25-year low, CDC says
Health News // 21 hours ago
Youth tobacco use reaches 25-year low, CDC says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- About 2.25 million U.S. middle- and high-school students this year say they use tobacco products, which is 500,000 fewer than a year ago, the Centers for Disease Control said Thursday.
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
Health News // 21 hours ago
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
A new diagnosis of Alzheimer's or other dementia often spurs a person to move from their home, new research shows.
Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs might help with alcoholism, opioid addiction
Health News // 21 hours ago
Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs might help with alcoholism, opioid addiction
Weight-loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro or Zepbound appear to help people battle alcoholism and opioid addiction, a new study finds.
New treatment plan may extend survival for cervical cancer patients
Health News // 22 hours ago
New treatment plan may extend survival for cervical cancer patients
In some good news for women battling locally advanced cervical cancer, new research shows that adding six weeks of chemotherapy to standard treatment cuts the risk of death by 40%.
Study: Men using diabetes drug metformin won't increase birth defect risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Men using diabetes drug metformin won't increase birth defect risk
A new, reassuring study finds that men can take the diabetes drug metformin without worrying that their offspring will suffer from birth defects.
Just standing more might not benefit health
Health News // 1 day ago
Just standing more might not benefit health
Got yourself a standing desk because you know sitting is unhealthy? It might be the wrong move, new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
Survey: Most older Americans don't trust AI-generated health info
Survey: Most older Americans don't trust AI-generated health info
Youth tobacco use reaches 25-year low, CDC says
Youth tobacco use reaches 25-year low, CDC says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement