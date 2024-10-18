Trending
Oct. 18, 2024 / 11:45 AM

Human cravings for carbs might stem from ancient DNA

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Folks who struggle to reduce their carb intake might be able to blame ancient DNA still lurking in humans, a new study suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Folks who struggle to reduce their carb intake might be able to blame ancient DNA still lurking in humans, a new study suggests.

Humans carry multiple copies of the salivary amylase gene (AMY1), which helps begin breaking down starch in the mouth -- the first step in digesting carb-laden foods like bread and pasta, researchers said.

The duplication of this gene might have occurred as far back as more than 800,000 years ago, long before the advent of farming, and it helped shape human adaptation to starchy foods, researchers argue.

Amylase is an enzyme that breaks down starch into glucose, and it also gives bread its distinctive taste, researchers said.

"The idea is that the more amylase genes you have, the more amylase you can produce and the more starch you can digest effectively," said researcher Omer Gokcumen, a professor of biological sciences with the University of Buffalo.

For the study, researchers analyzed the genetics of 68 ancient human bodies, including a person who lived 45,000 years ago in Siberia.

They found that pre-agricultural hunter-gatherers carried an average of four to eight AMY1 copies in their genetic makeup, suggesting that people already had adapted to eating starchy foods long before they began growing foods like wheat and potatoes.

AMY1 gene duplications also were found in ancient human ancestors like Neanderthals and Denisovans, the researchers added.

"This suggests that the AMY1 gene may have first duplicated more than 800,000 years ago, well before humans split from Neanderthals and much further back than previously thought," said researcher Kwondo Kim, a postdoctoral associate with the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine.

These initial duplications of the AMY1 gene "allow[ed] humans to adapt to shifting diets as starch consumption rose dramatically with the advent of new technologies and lifestyles," Gokcumen said in a lab news release.

As humans spread around the world, the flexibility in the number of AMY1 copies allowed them to adapt to new diets, depending on the environment around them, researchers said.

Farming further altered human genetics. European farmers saw a surge in the average number of AMY1 copies over the past 4,000 years, likely driven by their starch-rich diets.

"Individuals with higher AMY1 copy numbers were likely digesting starch more efficiently and having more offspring," Gokcumen said. "Their lineages ultimately fared better over a long evolutionary timeframe than those with lower copy numbers, propagating the number of the AMY1 copies."

The new study was published Thursday in the journal Science.

This research could have practical, real-world consequences for modern humans suffering from obesity and Type 2 diabetes, researchers said.

"Given the key role of AMY1 copy number variation in human evolution, this genetic variation presents an exciting opportunity to explore its impact on metabolic health and uncover the mechanisms involved in starch digestion and glucose metabolism," said researcher Feyza Yilmaz, an associate computational scientist at the Jackson Laboratory. "Future research could reveal its precise effects and timing selection, providing critical insights into genetics, nutrition and health."

More information

The National Institutes of Health has more on the digestive system.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Family, friends crucial to women getting screened for cancer
Health News // 49 minutes ago
Family, friends crucial to women getting screened for cancer
Having close family and friends who care about their health makes women more likely to get regularly screened for cancer, a new study has found.
Study links depression, outcome of sports concussion
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study links depression, outcome of sports concussion
Depression can make it tougher for athletes to recover from a concussion, and vice versa, a new study finds.
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' common in tap, bottled water globally
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' common in tap, bottled water globally
PFAS "forever chemicals" can be found in drinking water around the world, whether it comes from a tap or a bottle, a new study warns.
Sick kitten in Nebraska sparked efforts to stop spread of rabies
Health News // 3 hours ago
Sick kitten in Nebraska sparked efforts to stop spread of rabies
The 2023 illness and death in Nebraska of a stray kitten infected with rabies set off a large-scale effort to discover how the feline became infected in the first place.
Youth tobacco use reaches 25-year low, CDC says
Health News // 21 hours ago
Youth tobacco use reaches 25-year low, CDC says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- About 2.25 million U.S. middle- and high-school students this year say they use tobacco products, which is 500,000 fewer than a year ago, the Centers for Disease Control said Thursday.
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
Health News // 21 hours ago
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
A new diagnosis of Alzheimer's or other dementia often spurs a person to move from their home, new research shows.
Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs might help with alcoholism, opioid addiction
Health News // 21 hours ago
Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs might help with alcoholism, opioid addiction
Weight-loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro or Zepbound appear to help people battle alcoholism and opioid addiction, a new study finds.
New treatment plan may extend survival for cervical cancer patients
Health News // 22 hours ago
New treatment plan may extend survival for cervical cancer patients
In some good news for women battling locally advanced cervical cancer, new research shows that adding six weeks of chemotherapy to standard treatment cuts the risk of death by 40%.
Study: Men using diabetes drug metformin won't increase birth defect risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Men using diabetes drug metformin won't increase birth defect risk
A new, reassuring study finds that men can take the diabetes drug metformin without worrying that their offspring will suffer from birth defects.
Just standing more might not benefit health
Health News // 1 day ago
Just standing more might not benefit health
Got yourself a standing desk because you know sitting is unhealthy? It might be the wrong move, new research suggests.
