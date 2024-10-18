Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 2:53 PM

Cancer diagnosis can take devastating toll on family finances

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Ruined credit scores and big risks for bankruptcy: All part of the long-term financial fallout from the words "You have cancer," according to two new studies. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Ruined credit scores and big risks for bankruptcy: All part of the long-term financial fallout from the words "You have cancer," according to two new studies. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Ruined credit scores and big risks for bankruptcy: All part of the long-term financial fallout from the words "You have cancer," according to two new studies.

"These are the first studies to provide numerical evidence of financial toxicity among cancer survivors," said study lead author Dr. Benjamin James. He's chief of general surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and an associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School.

Advertisement

In one of the studies, James and colleagues tracked Experian credit data for 2010 through 2019. They looked at long-term financial outcomes for nearly 100,000 Massachusetts residents who'd gotten a cancer diagnosis.

The researchers compared the financial health of the cancer survivors to almost 189,000 people who hadn't gotten cancer.

Related

The survivors had a five times higher odds of filing for bankruptcy over the study period compared to healthy folk.

The survivors' credit scores were also an average of 80 points lower than that of folks without cancer, and they had much higher rates of debt collection, and medical debt collection in particular.

The second study undertaken by James' team focused on the treatment of over 7,200 people with colon cancer and how that might affect their credit scores.

Advertisement

For example, compared to people who had been spared radiation therapy and only underwent surgery to treat their tumor, those who got radiation plus surgery had an average 62-point drop in their credit scores, the research showed.

Patients who got chemotherapy plus surgery had an average 14-point drop in their credit scores, according to James' group.

Cancer type also seemed to matter: People with cancers of the bladder, liver, lung and colon cancers had the highest average declines in credit scores, typically lasting for nearly a decade.

"There are certain [other] factors that are associated with worse financial toxicity, including being under the age of 62, identifying as Black or Hispanic, not being married, having an area deprivation index below the median, not owning a home, and having an income below a median of $52,000 a year," James added.

His team published its findings Friday in San Francisco at the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons.

The permanence of cancer's financial toll was striking, James said in a meeting news release.

"We are looking years after a diagnosis and we see that the credit score goes down and it never comes back up," he noted.

He added that the data came from Massachusetts, which mandates universal health care coverage.

Advertisement

"This persistence of financial challenges, even in a state with relatively high insurance coverage, calls for broader policy changes and reforms, including reconsidering debt collection practices," James said. "Further research is needed, but I think financial security should be a priority in cancer care."

Because these findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

Find out more about resources to help cover the cost of cancer care at the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Music might speed recovery from surgery
Health News // 41 minutes ago
Music might speed recovery from surgery
Pop tunes, smooth jams and banging beats can help people more easily recover from surgery with fewer painkillers, a new review finds.
Study confirms RSV vaccine's protective power for seniors
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study confirms RSV vaccine's protective power for seniors
A global real-world study of the vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) finds it offers folks aged 60 and over 80% protection against severe illness and/or hospitalization.
Family, friends crucial to women getting screened for cancer
Health News // 3 hours ago
Family, friends crucial to women getting screened for cancer
Having close family and friends who care about their health makes women more likely to get regularly screened for cancer, a new study has found.
Human cravings for carbs might stem from ancient DNA
Health News // 4 hours ago
Human cravings for carbs might stem from ancient DNA
Folks who struggle to reduce their carb intake might be able to blame ancient DNA still lurking in humans, a new study suggests.
Study links depression, outcome of sports concussion
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study links depression, outcome of sports concussion
Depression can make it tougher for athletes to recover from a concussion, and vice versa, a new study finds.
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' common in tap, bottled water globally
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' common in tap, bottled water globally
PFAS "forever chemicals" can be found in drinking water around the world, whether it comes from a tap or a bottle, a new study warns.
Sick kitten in Nebraska sparked efforts to stop spread of rabies
Health News // 6 hours ago
Sick kitten in Nebraska sparked efforts to stop spread of rabies
The 2023 illness and death in Nebraska of a stray kitten infected with rabies set off a large-scale effort to discover how the feline became infected in the first place.
Youth tobacco use reaches 25-year low, CDC says
Health News // 1 day ago
Youth tobacco use reaches 25-year low, CDC says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- About 2.25 million U.S. middle- and high-school students this year say they use tobacco products, which is 500,000 fewer than a year ago, the Centers for Disease Control said Thursday.
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
Health News // 1 day ago
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
A new diagnosis of Alzheimer's or other dementia often spurs a person to move from their home, new research shows.
Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs might help with alcoholism, opioid addiction
Health News // 1 day ago
Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs might help with alcoholism, opioid addiction
Weight-loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro or Zepbound appear to help people battle alcoholism and opioid addiction, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs might help with alcoholism, opioid addiction
Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs might help with alcoholism, opioid addiction
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
Survey: Most older Americans don't trust AI-generated health info
Survey: Most older Americans don't trust AI-generated health info
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement