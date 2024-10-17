Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 3:24 PM

Wegovy, other weight-loss drugs might help with alcoholism, opioid addiction

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Weight-loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro or Zepbound appear to help people battle alcoholism and opioid addiction, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Weight-loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro or Zepbound appear to help people battle alcoholism and opioid addiction, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Weight-loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro or Zepbound appear to help people battle alcoholism and opioid addiction, a new study finds.

People taking this class of drugs, called glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1), have a 50% lower rate of drunkenness than people with addiction disorders not on the meds, researchers reported Thursday in the journal Addiction.

Advertisement

GLP-1 patients also have a 40% lower rate of opioid overdose, results show.

GLP-1 drugs "exhibited a strong protective association with alcohol intoxication among those with alcohol use disorder," concluded the research team led by Fares Qeadan, an associate professor of biostatistics at Loyola University in Chicago.

Related

"Related prescriptions additionally displayed a strong protective association with opioid overdose among individuals with opioid use disorder," the researchers added in a journal news release.

GLP-1 drugs promote weight loss by mimicking a hormone produced in response to eating. Taking the drug helps stabilize blood sugar levels, decrease feelings of hunger and slow digestion, researchers noted.

The brain region targeted by GLP-1 "overlaps with the same processes that are responsible for the development and maintenance of addictive behaviors such as chronic substance use," the researchers said.

Advertisement

For this study, researchers analyzed data on more than 500,000 people with a history of opioid addiction and 817,000 with a history of alcoholism. The data, drawn from 136 U.S. health systems, spanned January 2014 to September 2022.

Researchers tracked these folks' use of GLP-1 drugs, as well as any bouts of intoxication or overdose they experienced.

"This study may introduce a promising new treatment for substance use disorders," researchers said.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on GLP-1 drugs.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
Health News // 6 minutes ago
Many older people relocate after dementia diagnosis
A new diagnosis of Alzheimer's or other dementia often spurs a person to move from their home, new research shows.
New treatment plan may extend survival for cervical cancer patients
Health News // 50 minutes ago
New treatment plan may extend survival for cervical cancer patients
In some good news for women battling locally advanced cervical cancer, new research shows that adding six weeks of chemotherapy to standard treatment cuts the risk of death by 40%.
Study: Men using diabetes drug metformin won't increase birth defect risk
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Men using diabetes drug metformin won't increase birth defect risk
A new, reassuring study finds that men can take the diabetes drug metformin without worrying that their offspring will suffer from birth defects.
Just standing more might not benefit health
Health News // 4 hours ago
Just standing more might not benefit health
Got yourself a standing desk because you know sitting is unhealthy? It might be the wrong move, new research suggests.
Review compares clot-busting drugs for stroke patients
Health News // 4 hours ago
Review compares clot-busting drugs for stroke patients
An off-label clot-busting drug appears to work slightly better in treating stroke patients than an approved medication, a new review finds.
Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Health News // 5 hours ago
Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Alzheimer's disease may begin with an early phase that slowly and silently damages the brain.
Survey: Improvements needed for breast cancer treatment side effects
Health News // 1 day ago
Survey: Improvements needed for breast cancer treatment side effects
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A global survey of breast cancer patients reveals a gap in support services for managing the mental and physical side effects experienced by those undergoing treatment.
Women more likely to die from complications after heart surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Women more likely to die from complications after heart surgery
Women and men experience similar rates of dangerous complications after a major heart surgery. So why are women dying at higher rates than men when these complications strike?
Survey: Most older Americans don't trust AI-generated health info
Health News // 1 day ago
Survey: Most older Americans don't trust AI-generated health info
Most Americans 50 and older don't place much trust in health advice generated by artificial intelligence, a new survey finds.
Obesity linked to hormone-positive breast cancers in older women
Health News // 1 day ago
Obesity linked to hormone-positive breast cancers in older women
About 40% of hormone-positive breast cancers in postmenopausal women might be linked to excess body fat, researchers reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Human sense of smell may be quicker than you think
Human sense of smell may be quicker than you think
Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Review: No evidence of nut allergens spreading via air ventilation on planes
Review: No evidence of nut allergens spreading via air ventilation on planes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement