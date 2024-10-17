Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 10:33 AM

Alzheimer's disease might damage brain in two phases

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Alzheimer's disease may begin with an early phase that slowly and silently damages the brain. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Alzheimer's disease may begin with an early phase that slowly and silently damages the brain. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Alzheimer's disease might damage the brain in two distinct phases, a new study suggests.

An early phase that occurs slowly and silently appears to lay the groundwork for a second, more widely destructive phase of Alzheimer's, according to sophisticated brain scans.

Advertisement

"The results fundamentally alter scientists' understanding of how Alzheimer's harms the brain and will guide the development of new treatments for this devastating disorder," said Dr. Richard Hodes, director of the National Institute on Aging.

Previous studies have suggested that the damage caused by Alzheimer's occurs in several stages, characterized by increasing levels of neuron death, inflammation and accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain.

Related

But these results indicate there really are just two phases of Alzheimer's, with most of the traditional symptoms and brain damage happening rapidly during the second phase, researchers said.

Brain scans of 84 people suggest that the first phase occurs prior to any memory problems that might develop.

During this phase, damage occurs to a type of brain cell called an inhibitory neuron that might trigger the neural problems that underlie Alzheimer's, researchers said.

Inhibitory neurons send calming signals to other cells, researchers said. Losing these cells might strip the brain of a key level of protection.

Advertisement

The first phase also is marked by a slow accumulation of toxic protein plaques, activation of the brain's immune system, and damage to the insulation that protects neurons.

"One of the challenges to diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's is that much of the damage to the brain happens well before symptoms occur," Hodes said. "The ability to detect these early changes means that, for the first time, we can see what is happening to a person's brain during the earliest periods of the disease."

Once the stage has been set, the second phase of Alzheimer's ensues. People begin to develop overt memory and cognitive problems, and the damaging hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease rapidly accumulate -- amyloid beta plaques and tau tangles among them.

Researchers learned this by using advanced genetic analysis tools to study the cells of the middle temporal gyrus, a part of the brain that controls language, memory and vision. This region has been shown to be vulnerable to many of the changes caused by Alzheimer's, and has been thoroughly mapped in previous research, researchers said.

By comparing healthy brains to those of Alzheimer's patients, researchers created a genetic and cellular timeline of what happens throughout the disease.

The new study was published Monday in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on Alzheimer's disease.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Survey: Improvements needed for breast cancer treatment side effects
Health News // 1 day ago
Survey: Improvements needed for breast cancer treatment side effects
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A global survey of breast cancer patients reveals a gap in support services for managing the mental and physical side effects experienced by those undergoing treatment.
Women more likely to die from complications after heart surgery
Health News // 19 hours ago
Women more likely to die from complications after heart surgery
Women and men experience similar rates of dangerous complications after a major heart surgery. So why are women dying at higher rates than men when these complications strike?
Survey: Most older Americans don't trust AI-generated health info
Health News // 20 hours ago
Survey: Most older Americans don't trust AI-generated health info
Most Americans 50 and older don't place much trust in health advice generated by artificial intelligence, a new survey finds.
Obesity linked to hormone-positive breast cancers in older women
Health News // 21 hours ago
Obesity linked to hormone-positive breast cancers in older women
About 40% of hormone-positive breast cancers in postmenopausal women might be linked to excess body fat, researchers reported.
More kids having seizures after ingesting medications, illicit drugs
Health News // 22 hours ago
More kids having seizures after ingesting medications, illicit drugs
The number of U.S. children who suffer seizures after swallowing prescription medications or illicit drugs has doubled in recent years, a new study finds.
Review: No evidence of nut allergens spreading via air ventilation on planes
Health News // 1 day ago
Review: No evidence of nut allergens spreading via air ventilation on planes
Folks with peanut allergies don't have to worry that someone might be munching on the nuts during an airline flight, researchers report.
ERs see more trauma patients on smoggy days
Health News // 1 day ago
ERs see more trauma patients on smoggy days
Accident victims tend to flood emergency rooms on days with heavy air pollution, a new study shows.
Human sense of smell may be quicker than you think
Health News // 1 day ago
Human sense of smell may be quicker than you think
People sense millisecond shifts in odor as quickly as they might spot a change in color, new research shows.
Gene therapy might help prevent arthritis, other problems in overweight kids
Health News // 2 days ago
Gene therapy might help prevent arthritis, other problems in overweight kids
Gene therapy could help obese kids avoid health problems associated with excess weight, including arthritis, a new study suggests.
Study: Half of patients with sepsis die within 2 years
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Half of patients with sepsis die within 2 years
Half of people who develop blood poisoning, otherwise known as sepsis, are dead within a couple of years, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Human sense of smell may be quicker than you think
Human sense of smell may be quicker than you think
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Study: Half of patients with sepsis die within 2 years
Study: Half of patients with sepsis die within 2 years
Women more likely to die from complications after heart surgery
Women more likely to die from complications after heart surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement