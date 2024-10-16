Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 16, 2024 / 10:17 AM

ERs see more trauma patients on smoggy days

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Accident victims tend to flood emergency rooms on days with heavy air pollution, a new study shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Accident victims tend to flood emergency rooms on days with heavy air pollution, a new study shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Accident victims tend to flood emergency rooms on days with heavy air pollution, a new study shows.

The number of patients treated at ERs increase by 10% to 15% on days with increased particle pollution in the air, researchers found.

Advertisement

That increase is driven by cases of trauma, along with more people suffering breathing difficulties and skin conditions, results showed.

The study reveals "a strong connection between higher levels of particulate matter and visits to the emergency department," said researcher Dr. Andrea Rossetto, an emergency medicine resident with the University of Florence in Italy.

Related

Cases of trauma linked to air pollution were more common among younger patients, while seniors over 65 tended to suffer breathing difficulties that brought them to the ER, researchers found.

"At our hospital, most trauma patients have been involved in road traffic collisions. Traffic is also a primary driver of increased air pollution in urban areas," Rossetto said. "It is likely that heavy traffic is directly responsible for the increase in trauma cases and indirectly for more patients presenting with breathing difficulties linked to air pollution."

"This means we're seeing more patients with breathing difficulties at a time when the emergency department is already under stress with more trauma cases, with potentially worse outcomes for such patients," Rossetto added.

Advertisement

For the study, researchers analyzed data on more than 307,000 ER patients treated at Careggi University Hospital in Florence between 2019 and 2022.

They compared these records with daily levels of particle air pollution near patients' home addresses for up to a month before they went to the ER.

This study needs to be replicated at other hospitals, researchers said.

Researchers reported their findings at the European Society for Emergency Medicine's annual meeting in Copenhagen.

"This study adds to existing evidence that air pollution, even at concentrations within WHO guidelines, is harmful to our health and our health services," Dr. Barbra Backus, chair of the society's abstract selection, said in a meeting news release.

"Understanding this link could allow hospitals to prepare for surges in patient numbers and take action to reduce overcrowding in the emergency department," added Backus, an emergency physician in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, who was not involved in the research. "Hopefully, further research will provide even more information on this topic."

More information

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has more about particle pollution.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Survey: Improvements needed for breast cancer treatment side effects
Health News // 16 hours ago
Survey: Improvements needed for breast cancer treatment side effects
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A global survey of breast cancer patients reveals a gap in support services for managing the mental and physical side effects experienced by those undergoing treatment.
Human sense of smell may be quicker than you think
Health News // 22 hours ago
Human sense of smell may be quicker than you think
People sense millisecond shifts in odor as quickly as they might spot a change in color, new research shows.
Gene therapy might help prevent arthritis, other problems in overweight kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Gene therapy might help prevent arthritis, other problems in overweight kids
Gene therapy could help obese kids avoid health problems associated with excess weight, including arthritis, a new study suggests.
Study: Half of patients with sepsis die within 2 years
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Half of patients with sepsis die within 2 years
Half of people who develop blood poisoning, otherwise known as sepsis, are dead within a couple of years, a new study finds.
Changing Alzheimer's drug vial size might save big money for Medicare
Health News // 1 day ago
Changing Alzheimer's drug vial size might save big money for Medicare
A simple tweak in available vial sizes of the breakthrough Alzheimer's drug Leqembi could save Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars each year, a new analysis claims.
Study: GLP-1 weight-loss drugs might lower, not increase, teen suicide risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: GLP-1 weight-loss drugs might lower, not increase, teen suicide risk
In a new study, obese kids who used GLP-1 weight-loss drugs had a 33% decline in their risk for thoughts of suicide and suicide attempts compared to adolescents who didn't.
More bystanders using naloxone to save people from overdose
Health News // 1 day ago
More bystanders using naloxone to save people from overdose
More bystanders are stepping in to administer naloxone to people who've overdosed on opioids, a new study shows.
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Health News // 1 day ago
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Results from a new study suggest a combination of the diabetes drug Ozempic and an innovative new intestinal procedure could help erase the need for insulin in folks with Type 2 diabetes.
About 1 in 4 U.S. adults suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD
Health News // 2 days ago
About 1 in 4 U.S. adults suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD
About 25% of adults think they have ADHD that hasn't been detected by a doctor, according to a new survey.
Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically, study indicates
Health News // 3 days ago
Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically, study indicates
NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically by disrupting gut microbiota -- the delicate balance of good and bad bacteria, a new study in mice indicates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Study: Half of patients with sepsis die within 2 years
Study: Half of patients with sepsis die within 2 years
More bystanders using naloxone to save people from overdose
More bystanders using naloxone to save people from overdose
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Human sense of smell may be quicker than you think
Human sense of smell may be quicker than you think
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement