Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 15, 2024 / 9:48 AM

Study: Half of patients with sepsis die within 2 years

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Half of people who develop blood poisoning, otherwise known as sepsis, are dead within a couple of years, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Half of people who develop blood poisoning, otherwise known as sepsis, are dead within a couple of years, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Half of people who develop blood poisoning, otherwise known as sepsis, are dead within a couple of years, a new study finds.

A little more than 50% of patients admitted to an ER with sepsis died within two years, Danish researchers report.

Advertisement

"We found that certain factors increased the risk of death after sepsis, including, not surprisingly, advanced age," said Finn Nielsen, a senior scientist of clinical epidemiology at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark.

"Additionally, conditions such as dementia, heart disease, cancer and previous hospitalization with sepsis within the last six months before admission also elevated the risk of dying during a median follow-up period of two years," Nielsen added in a hospital news release.

Related

For the study, researchers tracked outcomes among patients admitted to Aarhus University Hospital with sepsis between October 2017 and March 2018.

"Our study relied on a sepsis database, which provided valuable information based on prospectively collected patient data," Nielsen said. "Unlike frequently used routine registry data, this approach minimized errors, and allowed for more accurate and detailed insights into sepsis effects."

The researchers identified 714 patients who developed sepsis during that time.

After an average two years, 361 had died -- not just from sepsis, but from any cause.

Advertisement

Old age increased a person's risk of sepsis by 4% for every additional year of age, researchers found.

Further, a history of cancer more than doubled a person's risk of death, clogged arteries increased risk by 39%, and dementia increased risk by 90%, results show.

People with repeated bouts of sepsis also were 48% more likely to die, based on data from hospital patients previously admitted with sepsis within the past six months.

"We believe this knowledge is useful for both clinicians and researchers in the field of acute medicine," Nielsen said. "Recognizing that sepsis is a serious illness with high mortality is crucial."

However, larger studies are needed, given that this research was done at a single hospital, Nielsen noted.

"Similar but larger studies of sepsis-related outcomes need to be repeated across departments, regions and countries to obtain a comprehensive epidemiological picture of sepsis," Nielsen said.

Neilsen presented these findings at the European Society for Emergency Medicine's annual meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"Sepsis is a serious and potentially fatal medical condition. The incidence of sepsis is increasing in several countries, yet so far, there has been limited, reliable information about long-term outcomes for patients who develop sepsis," Dr. Barbra Backus, chair of the society's abstract selection, said in a meeting news release.

Advertisement

"This study has shown certain risk factors that should alert clinicians to the risk of patients with sepsis at an increased risk of dying, so that they can monitor them and follow them up more closely," added Backus, an emergency physician in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, who was not involved in the research.

Findings presented at a medical meeting should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed article.

More information

The U.S.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about sepsis.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Changing Alzheimer's drug vial size might save big money for Medicare
Health News // 18 hours ago
Changing Alzheimer's drug vial size might save big money for Medicare
A simple tweak in available vial sizes of the breakthrough Alzheimer's drug Leqembi could save Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars each year, a new analysis claims.
Study: GLP-1 weight-loss drugs might lower, not increase, teen suicide risk
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: GLP-1 weight-loss drugs might lower, not increase, teen suicide risk
In a new study, obese kids who used GLP-1 weight-loss drugs had a 33% decline in their risk for thoughts of suicide and suicide attempts compared to adolescents who didn't.
More bystanders using naloxone to save people from overdose
Health News // 19 hours ago
More bystanders using naloxone to save people from overdose
More bystanders are stepping in to administer naloxone to people who've overdosed on opioids, a new study shows.
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Health News // 23 hours ago
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Results from a new study suggest a combination of the diabetes drug Ozempic and an innovative new intestinal procedure could help erase the need for insulin in folks with Type 2 diabetes.
About 1 in 4 U.S. adults suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD
Health News // 23 hours ago
About 1 in 4 U.S. adults suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD
About 25% of adults think they have ADHD that hasn't been detected by a doctor, according to a new survey.
Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically, study indicates
Health News // 2 days ago
Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically, study indicates
NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically by disrupting gut microbiota -- the delicate balance of good and bad bacteria, a new study in mice indicates.
FDA approves first once-weekly drug treatment regimen for hemophilia
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves first once-weekly drug treatment regimen for hemophilia
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Patients suffering from hemophilia received a "meaningful" advancement on Friday when federal regulators approved the first once-weekly treatment for the disease.
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Health News // 3 days ago
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Endometriosis could be linked to the health of a woman's microbiome, a new study says. The discovery might help lead to an early test for the painful condition, and possible new treatments.
Survey finds 6% of U.S. adults have ADHD amid ongoing drug shortages
Health News // 3 days ago
Survey finds 6% of U.S. adults have ADHD amid ongoing drug shortages
More than 15.5 million U.S. adults have been diagnosed with ADHD, and nearly three-quarters of those taking medication to treat it say drug shortages are hampering their ability to get help, a new report finds.
Friendships in teen years important for future happiness
Health News // 3 days ago
Friendships in teen years important for future happiness
Friendships forged during a person's turbulent teenage years lay the essential foundation for their happiness later in life, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Breakdancers risk 'headspin hole' or lump on scalp, study warns
Breakdancers risk 'headspin hole' or lump on scalp, study warns
Increases in human lifespan beginning to slow
Increases in human lifespan beginning to slow
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
About 1 in 4 U.S. adults suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD
About 1 in 4 U.S. adults suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD
Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically, study indicates
Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically, study indicates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement