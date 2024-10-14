Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 14, 2024 / 2:11 PM

More bystanders using naloxone to save people from overdose

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
More bystanders are stepping in to administer naloxone to people who've overdosed on opioids, a new study shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
More bystanders are stepping in to administer naloxone to people who've overdosed on opioids, a new study shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

More bystanders are stepping in to administer naloxone to people who've overdosed on opioids, a new study shows.

Nearly 25,000 OD patients received naloxone from an untrained bystander before paramedics arrived, according to emergency medical services records from June 2020 to June 2022.

Advertisement

"Our findings revealed that people receiving naloxone from laypersons increased by 43.5%, proving that public health efforts are working," said researcher Chris Gage, a doctoral student at the Ohio State University College of Public Health.

However, researchers also noted that more work needs to be done to improve awareness of naloxone, based on the EMS data.

Related

Only about 3% of all OD patients who received naloxone got it from non-medical bystanders, results show.

"In a perfect world, this should be closer to a 100%, highlighting a need to improve naloxone education, enhance access and investigate and remove obstacles to its use," Gage said in a news release.

Naloxone rapidly reverses an overdose by blocking opioid receptors in the body.

"Naloxone is a lifesaving medication that can reverse opioid overdose effects when given immediately," said senior researcher Dr. Ashish Panchal, a clinical professor of emergency medicine at Ohio State University. "Similar to CPR, stepping up to help before emergency crews arrive can be the difference between life and death."

Advertisement

During the past decade, there's been an ongoing campaign to improve access to and awareness of naloxone, researchers said.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter sales of naloxone, and the drug is frequently prescribed whenever someone is prescribed narcotics for medical purposes like pain relief.

In addition, 46 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws that provide legal immunity for Good Samaritans who step in to help someone having an opioid overdose, researchers noted.

Future research will look into groups that make naloxone available to bystanders, and how to make sure the drug is available for patients in need, the team said.

The new study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

More information

The National Institute on Drug Abuse has more about naloxone.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Changing Alzheimer's drug vial size might save big money for Medicare
Health News // 6 minutes ago
Changing Alzheimer's drug vial size might save big money for Medicare
A simple tweak in available vial sizes of the breakthrough Alzheimer's drug Leqembi could save Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars each year, a new analysis claims.
Study: GLP-1 weight-loss drugs might lower, not increase, teen suicide risk
Health News // 50 minutes ago
Study: GLP-1 weight-loss drugs might lower, not increase, teen suicide risk
In a new study, obese kids who used GLP-1 weight-loss drugs had a 33% decline in their risk for thoughts of suicide and suicide attempts compared to adolescents who didn't.
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Health News // 4 hours ago
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Results from a new study suggest a combination of the diabetes drug Ozempic and an innovative new intestinal procedure could help erase the need for insulin in folks with Type 2 diabetes.
About 1 in 4 U.S. adults suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD
Health News // 5 hours ago
About 1 in 4 U.S. adults suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD
About 25% of adults think they have ADHD that hasn't been detected by a doctor, according to a new survey.
Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically, study indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically, study indicates
NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically by disrupting gut microbiota -- the delicate balance of good and bad bacteria, a new study in mice indicates.
FDA approves first once-weekly drug treatment regimen for hemophilia
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves first once-weekly drug treatment regimen for hemophilia
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Patients suffering from hemophilia received a "meaningful" advancement on Friday when federal regulators approved the first once-weekly treatment for the disease.
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Health News // 2 days ago
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Endometriosis could be linked to the health of a woman's microbiome, a new study says. The discovery might help lead to an early test for the painful condition, and possible new treatments.
Survey finds 6% of U.S. adults have ADHD amid ongoing drug shortages
Health News // 3 days ago
Survey finds 6% of U.S. adults have ADHD amid ongoing drug shortages
More than 15.5 million U.S. adults have been diagnosed with ADHD, and nearly three-quarters of those taking medication to treat it say drug shortages are hampering their ability to get help, a new report finds.
Friendships in teen years important for future happiness
Health News // 3 days ago
Friendships in teen years important for future happiness
Friendships forged during a person's turbulent teenage years lay the essential foundation for their happiness later in life, a new study suggests.
Injected 'nanodiscs' might provide brain stimulation therapy without implants
Health News // 3 days ago
Injected 'nanodiscs' might provide brain stimulation therapy without implants
Microscopic magnetic nanodiscs could provide a much less invasive means of providing deep brain stimulation, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically, study indicates
Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically, study indicates
Friendships in teen years important for future happiness
Friendships in teen years important for future happiness
Increases in human lifespan beginning to slow
Increases in human lifespan beginning to slow
Breakdancers risk 'headspin hole' or lump on scalp, study warns
Breakdancers risk 'headspin hole' or lump on scalp, study warns
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Ozempic, new intestinal therapy may eliminate need for insulin in Type 2 diabetics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement