Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 12, 2024 / 6:00 PM

Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically, study indicates

By Susan Kreimer
Researchers demonstrated that chronic stress not only fueled tumor growth, but it also undermined beneficial gut bacteria, especially Lactobacillus genus, which are vital for mounting a healthy immune response against cancer. Photo by Liza Summer/Pexels
1 of 2 | Researchers demonstrated that chronic stress not only fueled tumor growth, but it also undermined beneficial gut bacteria, especially Lactobacillus genus, which are vital for mounting a healthy immune response against cancer. Photo by Liza Summer/Pexels

NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Chronic stress speeds colorectal cancer's spread dramatically by disrupting gut microbiota -- the delicate balance of good and bad bacteria, a new study in mice indicates.

The study, conducted in China, will be presented Sunday at UEG Week 2024, an annual conference of United European Gastroenterology in Vienna.

Advertisement

Researchers demonstrated that chronic stress not only fueled tumor growth, but it also undermined beneficial gut bacteria, especially Lactobacillus genus, which are vital for mounting a healthy immune response against cancer.

To perform the experiment, investigators injected an antibiotic cocktail into two groups of mice -- those with chronic stress and those without -- to rid the gut of healthy bacteria. Both groups experienced weakening of the body's defenses in fighting cancer, researchers reported.

Related

About 11 weeks after the injection, all mice developed tumors in their intestines. After confirming the presence of tumors, researchers euthanized the mice and used special chemical dyes to analyze the characteristics of these growths, the study's lead investigator, Dr. Qing Li, told UPI.

Advertisement

As for inducing a state of physical or emotional tension in the mice, "we employed chronic restraint stress, for six hours each day, until the end of the experiment," said Li, a postdoctoral researcher in the department of gastrointestinal cancer and liver diseases at West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China.

Chronic restraint stress -- a common model for studying rodents in scientific research -- is created by a harmful stimulus that can stem from living conditions, such as crowding and frustration.

She and her collaborators then probed deeper into how this good bacteria influences cells that protect against tumor growth and disease proliferation. To accomplish this, they transplanted the same bacteria into chronically stressed mice and witnessed less tumor formation.

Using good gut bacteria along with traditional anti-tumor medications to treat patients, particularly those who endure chronic stress, shows promise, researchers noted.

"This study highlights the crucial role of gut microbiota changes during chronic stress in promoting colorectal cancer progression," Li said.

Before launching this study, the researchers reviewed scientific literature to understand how mental turmoil affects patients with colorectal cancer. After discovering that persistent stress can alter gut bacteria, they still wondered whether these changes can accelerate worsening of colorectal cancer.

Advertisement

"The initial motivation for this study stemmed from our frequent observations in clinical work that the mental state of cancer patients influences their prognosis," Li said. "Patients who were excessively worried about their condition often had poorer outcomes."

She explained that "when people are diagnosed with a malignant disease like colorectal cancer, it's natural for them to experience feelings of worry and concern.

"However, these emotions are not beneficial for their condition. Our findings suggest that patients should try to adjust their mindset as much as possible to avoid further exacerbation of their disease."

The European Commission reports that colorectal cancer is a major health concern across Europe. It's the second most prevalent malignancy and the second leading cause of cancer-related death on the continent where the gastroenterology conference is taking place.

In the next decade, the incidence of this disease is expected to swell as a result of an aging population, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity and obesity, according to the British medical journal, BMJ Open.

Forging ahead in their scientific endeavor, the researchers intend to collect stool and tumor samples from patients with colorectal cancer. They plan to analyze alterations in gut microbiota among people with and without chronic stress.

Advertisement

The results prompted interest among the medical community.

"The study adds to the increasing body of literature showing that chronic stress negatively impacts the natural history of colorectal cancer. The authors should be congratulated for their study findings," said Dr. Olatunji Alese, director of gastrointestinal oncology at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University in Atlanta. He was not involved in the study.

"Although this was a preclinical study, the results could have implications for medical practice," Alese said, while cautioning that potential intervention "is not yet ready for prime time."

Before then, confirming the findings in humans with colorectal cancer will be necessary, said Dr. Jeffrey Meyerhardt, co-director of the Colon and Rectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

"Nonetheless, these data are an important piece of the puzzle and warrant continued research to allow us to eventually translate this to patients," Meyerhardt said.

Scientists have expended a lot of effort trying to identify specific gut bacteria that may be useful for a therapeutic purpose, said William DePaolo, an immunologist and microbiologist.

But even after years of conducting research, scientists still haven't found a powerful therapeutic agent derived from gut bacteria, said DePaolo, chief executive officer of Tend Health Inc., a Seattle-based biotech startup that developed a device for gut bacteria transplants.

Advertisement

"The field is at such an early stage and so young, there are simple concepts that we have no idea about, let alone in these more complicated diseases," he said.

Latest Headlines

FDA approves first once-weekly drug treatment regimen for hemophilia
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves first once-weekly drug treatment regimen for hemophilia
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Patients suffering from hemophilia received a "meaningful" advancement on Friday when federal regulators approved the first once-weekly treatment for the disease.
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Endometriosis could be linked to the health of a woman's microbiome, a new study says. The discovery might help lead to an early test for the painful condition, and possible new treatments.
Survey finds 6% of U.S. adults have ADHD amid ongoing drug shortages
Health News // 1 day ago
Survey finds 6% of U.S. adults have ADHD amid ongoing drug shortages
More than 15.5 million U.S. adults have been diagnosed with ADHD, and nearly three-quarters of those taking medication to treat it say drug shortages are hampering their ability to get help, a new report finds.
Friendships in teen years important for future happiness
Health News // 1 day ago
Friendships in teen years important for future happiness
Friendships forged during a person's turbulent teenage years lay the essential foundation for their happiness later in life, a new study suggests.
Injected 'nanodiscs' might provide brain stimulation therapy without implants
Health News // 1 day ago
Injected 'nanodiscs' might provide brain stimulation therapy without implants
Microscopic magnetic nanodiscs could provide a much less invasive means of providing deep brain stimulation, a new study says.
Breakdancers risk 'headspin hole' or lump on scalp, study warns
Health News // 2 days ago
Breakdancers risk 'headspin hole' or lump on scalp, study warns
NEW YORK, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Repetitive headspins in breakdancing may cause a protruding lump on the scalp, hair loss and tenderness, a new study from Denmark cautions.
Robot finger might someday take your pulse, check for tumors
Health News // 2 days ago
Robot finger might someday take your pulse, check for tumors
A newly developed soft robotic finger with a sophisticated sense of touch could one day help your doctor perform routine office examinations, a new study suggests.
Study: Loneliness raises odds of dementia by 31%
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Loneliness raises odds of dementia by 31%
A new study finds persistent loneliness taking a toll on aging brains and significantly raising a person's odds for dementia.
Lingering infection may be causing Long COVID
Health News // 2 days ago
Lingering infection may be causing Long COVID
Some people might have Long COVID symptoms because the coronavirus is still active inside their bodies, a new study finds.
California confirms third human case of H5 bird flu
Health News // 2 days ago
California confirms third human case of H5 bird flu
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday California has confirmed a third human case of H5 bird flu. All three confirmed cases had occupational exposure to infected dairy cows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves first once-weekly drug treatment regimen for hemophilia
FDA approves first once-weekly drug treatment regimen for hemophilia
Study: Loneliness raises odds of dementia by 31%
Study: Loneliness raises odds of dementia by 31%
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Researchers developing early test for endometriosis
Injected 'nanodiscs' might provide brain stimulation therapy without implants
Injected 'nanodiscs' might provide brain stimulation therapy without implants
Friendships in teen years important for future happiness
Friendships in teen years important for future happiness
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement