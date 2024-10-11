Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 11, 2024 / 10:41 AM

Friendships in teen years important for future happiness

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Friendships forged during a person's turbulent teenage years lay the essential foundation for their happiness later in life, a new study suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Friendships forged during a person's turbulent teenage years lay the essential foundation for their happiness later in life, a new study suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Friendships forged during a person's turbulent teenage years lay the essential foundation for their happiness later in life, a new study suggests.

Being broadly accepted by peers in early adolescence and forming close connections as an older teen both predict how well-adjusted a person will be in adulthood, researchers found.

Advertisement

"Friendships during the teenage years provide youth with one of their first forays into intimate consensual relationships," said researcher David Szwedo, an associate professor of clinical and school psychology at James Madison University.

"Because friends may come and go, friendships are a context in which teens must develop skills to maintain and grow the friendship or risk its loss," he added in a news release. "These skills are likely to be subsequently helpful for forming future friendships and longer-term romantic relationships."

Related

For the study, researchers interviewed 184 U.S. students at 13 and 14 and 17 and 18 years of age to measure the quality of their friendships and social acceptance.

The team then caught up with the group at 28 to 30 years of age, asking about their health, careers and personal lives.

Adults who thought their peers liked them as teens reported lower levels of anxiety and aggression, better physical health, more social connection, and higher satisfaction in their professional and romantic lives.

Advertisement

The study also found that different types of friendship benefitted people in their early and late teens.

Young teenagers who were more generally accepted by their peers had better well-being as adults, while older teenagers appeared to draw more benefit from developing close friendships with a few pals, results show.

On the other hand, older teens didn't seem to suffer from a lack of the high levels of social acceptance that are important to young teens, researchers found.

"A teen's perception of how broadly socially accepted they are by their peers in early adolescence is particularly influential in predicting adult wellbeing," said lead researcher Emily Shah, a doctoral student at the University of Arkansas. "Conversely, in late adolescence, the quality of their more intimate close friendships is more influential for predicting adult wellbeing."

However, Shah added that teens struggling to be accepted shouldn't assume they're doomed to an unhappy adulthood.

"I want teens to know that they aren't alone," she said in the news release. "It's not easy being a teenager in this world, and I choose to believe that teens are doing the best that they can with the skills that they have. I hope that adults who interact with teenagers consider sharing that perspective, to hold space for empathy and compassion."

Advertisement

The new study appears in the journal Frontiers in Developmental Psychology.

More information

The University of California-Berkeley has more on the importance of positive peer relationships among schoolkids.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Survey finds 6% of U.S. adults have ADHD amid ongoing drug shortages
Health News // 48 minutes ago
Survey finds 6% of U.S. adults have ADHD amid ongoing drug shortages
More than 15.5 million U.S. adults have been diagnosed with ADHD, and nearly three-quarters of those taking medication to treat it say drug shortages are hampering their ability to get help, a new report finds.
Injected 'nanodiscs' might provide brain stimulation therapy without implants
Health News // 2 hours ago
Injected 'nanodiscs' might provide brain stimulation therapy without implants
Microscopic magnetic nanodiscs could provide a much less invasive means of providing deep brain stimulation, a new study says.
Breakdancers risk 'headspin hole' or lump on scalp, study warns
Health News // 17 hours ago
Breakdancers risk 'headspin hole' or lump on scalp, study warns
NEW YORK, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Repetitive headspins in breakdancing may cause a protruding lump on the scalp, hair loss and tenderness, a new study from Denmark cautions.
Robot finger might someday take your pulse, check for tumors
Health News // 21 hours ago
Robot finger might someday take your pulse, check for tumors
A newly developed soft robotic finger with a sophisticated sense of touch could one day help your doctor perform routine office examinations, a new study suggests.
Study: Loneliness raises odds of dementia by 31%
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Loneliness raises odds of dementia by 31%
A new study finds persistent loneliness taking a toll on aging brains and significantly raising a person's odds for dementia.
Lingering infection may be causing Long COVID
Health News // 1 day ago
Lingering infection may be causing Long COVID
Some people might have Long COVID symptoms because the coronavirus is still active inside their bodies, a new study finds.
California confirms third human case of H5 bird flu
Health News // 1 day ago
California confirms third human case of H5 bird flu
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday California has confirmed a third human case of H5 bird flu. All three confirmed cases had occupational exposure to infected dairy cows.
Report gives update on boys with rare brain disease 6 years after gene therapy
Health News // 1 day ago
Report gives update on boys with rare brain disease 6 years after gene therapy
Most boys treated with breakthrough gene therapy for a rare but deadly brain illness are faring well six years later, two new reports find.
MS might increase risk of certain cancers
Health News // 1 day ago
MS might increase risk of certain cancers
There's a small but significant increased risk of certain cancers in people battling multiple sclerosis (MS), new research shows.
Study: Extreme rainfall raises risk of death, with wet, arid regions worst affected
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Extreme rainfall raises risk of death, with wet, arid regions worst affected
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An observational study published Wednesday of more than 100 million deaths across all six continents over four decades has found heightened mortality risk among people who live in areas that experience extreme rainfall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Breakdancers risk 'headspin hole' or lump on scalp, study warns
Breakdancers risk 'headspin hole' or lump on scalp, study warns
Health plans at 1 in 5 large companies cover weight-loss drugs for employees
Health plans at 1 in 5 large companies cover weight-loss drugs for employees
Lingering infection may be causing Long COVID
Lingering infection may be causing Long COVID
California confirms third human case of H5 bird flu
California confirms third human case of H5 bird flu
COVID-19 infection seems to increase heart attack, stroke risk up to 3 years later
COVID-19 infection seems to increase heart attack, stroke risk up to 3 years later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement