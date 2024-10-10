Trending
Health News
Oct. 10, 2024 / 3:06 PM

Robot finger might someday take your pulse, check for tumors

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A newly developed soft robotic finger with a sophisticated sense of touch could one day help your doctor perform routine office examinations, a new study suggests. Photo by Hongbo Wang/HealthDay News
A newly developed soft robotic finger with a sophisticated sense of touch could one day help your doctor perform routine office examinations, a new study suggests. Photo by Hongbo Wang/HealthDay News

A newly developed soft robotic finger with a sophisticated sense of touch could one day help your doctor perform routine office examinations, a new study suggests.

The finger can take a person's pulse and detect abnormal lumps, researchers reported Thursday in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science.

Such technology could help detect diseases like breast cancer at earlier and more treatable stages, researchers said.

It also might help ease patients who are anxious about being handled and felt by a doctor, they added.

"By further development to improve its efficiency, we also believe that a dexterous hand made of such fingers can act as a 'Robodoctor' in a future hospital, like a physician," said investigator Hongbo Wang, a sensing technologies researcher at the University of Science and Technology of China.

"Combined with machine learning, automatic robotic examination and diagnosis can be achieved, particularly beneficial for these undeveloped areas where there is a serious shortage in health workers," Wang added in a journal news release.

Rigid robotic fingers already exist, but they haven't proven to be up to the task of delicate medical examination, researchers said.

More recently, lightweight, safe and low-cost soft robotics have been recreating the movement of human hands, but haven't been able to mimic the sense of touch that real fingers enjoy.

"Despite the remarkable progress in the last decade, most soft fingers presented in the literature still have substantial gaps compared to human hands," the researchers wrote.

To overcome this challenge, the researchers placed conducive fiber coils inside a soft robotic finger that could monitor in real time how far the digit bends as it touches an object, as well as how much force occurs at the fingertip.

Researchers tested the soft finger's abilities by stroking it with a feather, tapping and pushing it with a glass rod, and repeatedly bending it. The device's sensors accurately perceived the type and quantity of force applied in these tests.

To check its potential medical usefulness, the team also mounted the finger on a robotic arm and ran it across a large silicone sheet containing three lumps.

The finger detected all three lumps, and also correctly located an artery on a person's wrist and took their pulse.

"Humans can easily recognize the stiffness of diverse objects by simply pressing it with their finger," the researchers write. "Similarly, since the [device] has the ability to sense both its bending deformation and the force at the fingertip, it can detect stiffness similar to our human hand by simply pressing an object."

The team next plans to add additional sensors to create even more flexibility in the finger, which would be needed for effective and efficient medical examinations.

"We hope to develop an intelligent, dexterous hand, together with a sensorized artificial muscle-driven robotic arm, to mimic the unparalleled functions and fine manipulations of the human hands," Wang said.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more about robotics and medicine.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Study: Loneliness raises odds of dementia by 31%
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Loneliness raises odds of dementia by 31%
A new study finds persistent loneliness taking a toll on aging brains and significantly raising a person's odds for dementia.
Lingering infection may be causing Long COVID
Health News // 4 hours ago
Lingering infection may be causing Long COVID
Some people might have Long COVID symptoms because the coronavirus is still active inside their bodies, a new study finds.
California confirms third human case of H5 bird flu
Health News // 4 hours ago
California confirms third human case of H5 bird flu
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday California has confirmed a third human case of H5 bird flu. All three confirmed cases had occupational exposure to infected dairy cows.
Report gives update on boys with rare brain disease 6 years after gene therapy
Health News // 5 hours ago
Report gives update on boys with rare brain disease 6 years after gene therapy
Most boys treated with breakthrough gene therapy for a rare but deadly brain illness are faring well six years later, two new reports find.
MS might increase risk of certain cancers
Health News // 6 hours ago
MS might increase risk of certain cancers
There's a small but significant increased risk of certain cancers in people battling multiple sclerosis (MS), new research shows.
Study: Extreme rainfall raises risk of death, with wet, arid regions worst affected
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Extreme rainfall raises risk of death, with wet, arid regions worst affected
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An observational study published Wednesday of more than 100 million deaths across all six continents over four decades has found heightened mortality risk among people who live in areas that experience extreme rainfall.
Health plans at 1 in 5 large companies cover weight-loss drugs for employees
Health News // 1 day ago
Health plans at 1 in 5 large companies cover weight-loss drugs for employees
Only a fifth of large U.S. companies cover pricey GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound in their health insurance plans, a new survey shows.
U.S. cases of tick-borne babesiosis disease steadily rising
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. cases of tick-borne babesiosis disease steadily rising
Cases of a tick-borne parasitic disease have steadily increased in recent years, a new study shows.
Common acne creams might become carcinogenic at room temperature
Health News // 1 day ago
Common acne creams might become carcinogenic at room temperature
Widely-used acne creams can become contaminated with a known carcinogen even if kept at room temperature, a new study warns.
Heat stress during pregnancy might affect baby's development
Health News // 1 day ago
Heat stress during pregnancy might affect baby's development
Hot weather can be more than just uncomfortable and annoying: New research finds it can impact an infant's development both before and after birth.
