Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 10, 2024 / 12:07 PM

Lingering infection may be causing Long COVID

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Some people might have Long COVID symptoms because the coronavirus is still active inside their bodies, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Some people might have Long COVID symptoms because the coronavirus is still active inside their bodies, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Some people might have Long COVID symptoms because the coronavirus is still active inside their bodies, a new study finds.

People with wide-ranging Long COVID symptoms were twice as likely to have SARS-CoV-2 proteins in their blood, indicating a persistent infection, researchers found.

Advertisement

Overall, more than 4 in 10 patients with multiple Long COVID symptoms have such evidence of persistent infection, researchers reported Tuesday in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection.

This could pave the way to effective treatment of Long COVID in some people, said lead researcher Zoe Swank, a postdoctoral research fellow at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Related

"If we can identify a subset of people who have persistent viral symptoms because of a reservoir of virus in the body, we may be able to treat them with antivirals to alleviate their symptoms," Swank said in a hospital news release.

For the study, researchers analyzed more than 1,500 blood samples collected from about 700 COVID-19 patients.

Those patients who reported Long COVID symptoms affecting their heart, lungs, brain and muscles were twice as likely to still have coronavirus proteins circulating in their blood months after their initial infection, researchers found.

Advertisement

About 43% of people with Long COVID symptoms affecting at least three major systems in the body tested positive for these viral proteins, compared to only 21% of those without Long COVID symptoms, researchers said.

However, that means more than half of patients with Long COVID don't have a persistent infection, researchers noted.

"This finding suggests there is likely more than one cause of Long COVID," said principal investigator David Walt, a professor of pathology at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "For example, another possible cause of Long COVID symptoms could be that the virus harms the immune system, causing immune dysfunction to continue after the virus is cleared."

The notion that virus can remain in the body and keep causing symptoms isn't unique to COVID, researchers said.

"Other viruses are associated with similar post-acute syndromes," Swank said, pointing to Ebola and Zika viruses as examples.

Researchers are now conducting follow-up studies to better understand whether an ongoing infection causes some people's Long COVID symptoms.

"There is still a lot that we don't know about how this virus affects people," said researcher Dr. David Goff, director of the Division of Cardiovascular Sciences at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. "These types of studies are critical to help investigators better understand the mechanisms underlying Long COVID -- which will help bring us closer to identifying the right targets for treatment."

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about Long COVID.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

California confirms third human case of H5 bird flu
Health News // 1 hour ago
California confirms third human case of H5 bird flu
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday California has confirmed a third human case of H5 bird flu. All three confirmed cases had occupational exposure to infected dairy cows.
Report gives update on boys with rare brain disease 6 years after gene therapy
Health News // 3 hours ago
Report gives update on boys with rare brain disease 6 years after gene therapy
Most boys treated with breakthrough gene therapy for a rare but deadly brain illness are faring well six years later, two new reports find.
MS might increase risk of certain cancers
Health News // 3 hours ago
MS might increase risk of certain cancers
There's a small but significant increased risk of certain cancers in people battling multiple sclerosis (MS), new research shows.
Study: Extreme rainfall raises risk of death, with wet, arid regions worst affected
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Extreme rainfall raises risk of death, with wet, arid regions worst affected
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An observational study published Wednesday of more than 100 million deaths across all six continents over four decades has found heightened mortality risk among people who live in areas that experience extreme rainfall.
Health plans at 1 in 5 large companies cover weight-loss drugs for employees
Health News // 22 hours ago
Health plans at 1 in 5 large companies cover weight-loss drugs for employees
Only a fifth of large U.S. companies cover pricey GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound in their health insurance plans, a new survey shows.
U.S. cases of tick-borne babesiosis disease steadily rising
Health News // 23 hours ago
U.S. cases of tick-borne babesiosis disease steadily rising
Cases of a tick-borne parasitic disease have steadily increased in recent years, a new study shows.
Common acne creams might become carcinogenic at room temperature
Health News // 1 day ago
Common acne creams might become carcinogenic at room temperature
Widely-used acne creams can become contaminated with a known carcinogen even if kept at room temperature, a new study warns.
Heat stress during pregnancy might affect baby's development
Health News // 1 day ago
Heat stress during pregnancy might affect baby's development
Hot weather can be more than just uncomfortable and annoying: New research finds it can impact an infant's development both before and after birth.
COVID-19 infection seems to increase heart attack, stroke risk up to 3 years later
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 infection seems to increase heart attack, stroke risk up to 3 years later
NEW YORK, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- People infected with COVID-19 appear to face a higher risk of heart attack and stroke for up to three years, a new study finds.
Review links 'black box' warnings on antidepressants with increase in youth suicides
Health News // 1 day ago
Review links 'black box' warnings on antidepressants with increase in youth suicides
"Black Box" warnings added to antidepressants might have contributed to an increase in suicide attempts and deaths among young people, a new evidence review claims.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Review links 'black box' warnings on antidepressants with increase in youth suicides
Review links 'black box' warnings on antidepressants with increase in youth suicides
COVID-19 infection seems to increase heart attack, stroke risk up to 3 years later
COVID-19 infection seems to increase heart attack, stroke risk up to 3 years later
Common acne creams might become carcinogenic at room temperature
Common acne creams might become carcinogenic at room temperature
U.S. cases of tick-borne babesiosis disease steadily rising
U.S. cases of tick-borne babesiosis disease steadily rising
Study: Extreme rainfall raises risk of death, with wet, arid regions worst affected
Study: Extreme rainfall raises risk of death, with wet, arid regions worst affected
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement