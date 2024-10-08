Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 8, 2024 / 10:09 AM

Study finds AI is not ready to run emergency rooms

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
AI isn't ready to run a hospital's emergency room just yet, a new study concludes. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
AI isn't ready to run a hospital's emergency room just yet, a new study concludes. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

AI isn't ready to run a hospital's emergency room just yet, a new study concludes.

ChatGPT likely would ask for unnecessary x-rays and antibiotics for some patients, and admit others who don't really need hospital treatment, researchers reported Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Advertisement

"This is a valuable message to clinicians not to blindly trust these models," said lead researcher Chris Williams, a postdoctoral scholar with the University of California, San Francisco.

"ChatGPT can answer medical exam questions and help draft clinical notes, but it's not currently designed for situations that call for multiple considerations, like the situations in an emergency department," Williams added in a UCSF news release.

Related

For the new study, researchers challenged the ChatGPT AI model to provide the sort of recommendations an ER doctor would make after initially examining a patient.

The team ran data from 1,000 prior ER visits past the AI, drawn from an archive of more than 251,000 visits.

The AI had to answer "yes" or "no" as to whether each patient should be admitted, sent for X-rays or prescribed antibiotics.

Overall, ChatGPT tended to recommend more services than were actually needed, results showed.

Advertisement

The ChatGPT-4 model was 8% less accurate than human doctors, and ChatGPT-3.5 was 24% less accurate.

This tendency to overprescribe might be explained by the fact that the AI models are trained on the internet, Williams said. Legitimate medical advice sites aren't designed to answer emergency medical questions, but to forward patients to a doctor who can.

"These models are almost fine-tuned to say, 'seek medical advice,' which is quite right from a general public safety perspective," Williams said. "But erring on the side of caution isn't always appropriate in the ED setting, where unnecessary interventions could cause patients harm, strain resources and lead to higher costs for patients."

To be more useful in the ER, AI models will need better frameworks built by designers who can thread the needle between catching serious illnesses while not asking for unnecessary exams and treatments, Williams said.

"There's no perfect solution," he said, "But knowing that models like ChatGPT have these tendencies, we're charged with thinking through how we want them to perform in clinical practice."

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about AI in healthcare.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Breast cancer treatments might speed aging
Health News // 28 minutes ago
Study: Breast cancer treatments might speed aging
Any form of breast cancer treatment appears to speed the aging of the recipient's cells, a new study finds.
Marijuana use linked to worse school outcomes for teens
Health News // 18 hours ago
Marijuana use linked to worse school outcomes for teens
A massive study of available data finds teens who use marijuana have significantly worse outcomes at school.
Blood test may help predict survival from advanced prostate cancer
Health News // 19 hours ago
Blood test may help predict survival from advanced prostate cancer
A simple blood test may help doctors decide the best way to treat a man with advanced prostate cancer.
People might hold arms incorrectly for blood pressure tests
Health News // 19 hours ago
People might hold arms incorrectly for blood pressure tests
Arm position makes a "huge difference" when it comes to getting an accurate blood pressure measurement, new research shows.
Increases in human lifespan beginning to slow
Health News // 19 hours ago
Increases in human lifespan beginning to slow
New research shows that the dramatic increases in life expectancy seen during the 19th and 20th centuries have slowed considerably.
U.S. overdose deaths drop 10%, new data shows
Health News // 23 hours ago
U.S. overdose deaths drop 10%, new data shows
In findings that suggest inroads are being made in the battle against America's opioid epidemic, new government data shows a 10% drop in overdose deaths.
Fluoride in drinking water might be less beneficial today
Health News // 3 days ago
Fluoride in drinking water might be less beneficial today
The health benefits of fluoridated drinking water may be waning as Americans increasingly turn to using toothpastes and mouthwashes that already contain fluoride, a new review suggests.
Colonoscopies among young people on the rise
Health News // 4 days ago
Colonoscopies among young people on the rise
Colon cancers are increasing among younger Americans, so much so that experts advise colonoscopy screening begin at the age of 45.
Mpox vaccine protection fades within 1 year, boosters needed
Health News // 4 days ago
Mpox vaccine protection fades within 1 year, boosters needed
Antibodies provided by mpox vaccination all but disappear within six to 12 months, new research finds, underscoring the need for boosters to maintain strong protection.
Two California farm workers test positive for bird flu
Health News // 4 days ago
Two California farm workers test positive for bird flu
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Two California farm workers have tested positive for bird flu, federal health officials said Thursday, marking the first two human cases of the virus in the state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

People might hold arms incorrectly for blood pressure tests
People might hold arms incorrectly for blood pressure tests
Sitting less helps stop back pain from getting worse
Sitting less helps stop back pain from getting worse
Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
Marijuana use linked to worse school outcomes for teens
Marijuana use linked to worse school outcomes for teens
Increases in human lifespan beginning to slow
Increases in human lifespan beginning to slow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement