Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 4, 2024 / 10:11 AM

Colonoscopies among young people on the rise

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Colon cancers are increasing among younger Americans, so much so that experts advise colonoscopy screening begin at the age of 45. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Colon cancers are increasing among younger Americans, so much so that experts advise colonoscopy screening begin at the age of 45. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Colon cancers are increasing among younger Americans, so much so that experts advised in 2021 that colonoscopy screening begin at the age of 45, not 50 as had been previously recommended.

Now, research shows the new guideline may have led to a tripling in the use of the gold-standard screen among folks ages 45 to 49.

Advertisement

Still, in terms of the absolute number of people screened, colonoscopy rates remain too low, according to study senior author Xiaomei Ma.

"Although it is encouraging to observe a three-fold increase in colorectal cancer screening among the age group of 45 to 49 years, only 11.5% of average-risk individuals eligible for screening after May 2021 received screening before they turned 50," noted Ma. She's a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health.

Related

According to the American Cancer Society, about 11% of colorectal cancer cases are now diagnosed in people younger than age 50. That equals about 20,000 people in this age group per year.

In May of 2021, the influential U.S. Preventive Services Task Force dropped the recommended age for first colonoscopy among people at average risk for colon cancer to 45. The American Cancer Society also issued similar guidelines.

Advertisement

The new Yale study, published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open, was based on data gleaned from more than 10 million insured Americans aged 45 to 49.

Besides noting the sharp rise in colonoscopy uptake following the 2021 change in recommendations, Ma's team noticed that a person's income and location were key.

"Despite having health insurance, access to cancer screening services strongly depends on where you live," said study lead author Sunny Siddique, a Ph.D. student at the Yale School of Public Health.

In fact, people residing in a zip code that placed them in the top 20% of U.S. income had a rate of increase in getting a colonoscopy that was 69% higher than folks living in zip codes in the bottom 20% of income, the research showed.

"Residing in a high-income or urban area may enhance your knowledge about colorectal cancer screening or make it easier for you to find a provider," Siddique said in a Yale news release.

Folks living in cities were also 45% more likely to get a colonoscopy compared to people living in rural areas.

So, it's more than simply a person's ability to afford a colonoscopy, Siddique said.

"Health insurance is not enough to reduce disparities," said Siddique. "We need to selectively help people living in low-income and rural areas receive their recommended screening. Identifying and addressing barriers to screening will be key to reducing these disparities."

Advertisement

Ma agreed.

"Given the rapid increase in the incidence of colorectal cancer among Americans younger than 50, it is critical to develop and implement initiatives to improve screening for all," she said.

More information

Find out more about colonoscopy prep at the Cleveland Clinic.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Fluoride in drinking water might be less beneficial today
Health News // 50 minutes ago
Fluoride in drinking water might be less beneficial today
The health benefits of fluoridated drinking water may be waning as Americans increasingly turn to using toothpastes and mouthwashes that already contain fluoride, a new review suggests.
Mpox vaccine protection fades within 1 year, boosters needed
Health News // 1 hour ago
Mpox vaccine protection fades within 1 year, boosters needed
Antibodies provided by mpox vaccination all but disappear within six to 12 months, new research finds, underscoring the need for boosters to maintain strong protection.
Two California farm workers test positive for bird flu
Health News // 11 hours ago
Two California farm workers test positive for bird flu
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Two California farm workers have tested positive for bird flu, federal health officials said Thursday, marking the first two human cases of the virus in the state.
Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
Health News // 19 hours ago
Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
In a new study, stem cell therapy showed promise at treating small gaps in the macula, the central part of the eye's retina, which can cause distorted or blurred vision.
Flu vaccine in Southern Hemisphere reduced risk of hospitalization by nearly 35%
Health News // 19 hours ago
Flu vaccine in Southern Hemisphere reduced risk of hospitalization by nearly 35%
The Southern Hemisphere's flu season is winding down, and new data shows this year's flu shot was 34.5% effective in keeping folks there who got influenza from needing hospital care.
Study: Lithium supplements might ease brain fog of Long COVID
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Lithium supplements might ease brain fog of Long COVID
A small dose of the nutritional supplement lithium asparate may not ease the fatigue and brain fog of Long COVID, but a larger dose might work, a new trial suggests.
Record number of U.S. kindergartners did not get recommended vaccines
Health News // 21 hours ago
Record number of U.S. kindergartners did not get recommended vaccines
New government data shows that a record number of kindergartners were exempted from the required shots during the last school year.
Sitting less helps stop back pain from getting worse
Health News // 21 hours ago
Sitting less helps stop back pain from getting worse
Avoiding couches and chairs might be a good way of keeping your back pain from getting worse, new research suggests.
New research links excessive sweating, sensitive skin
Health News // 23 hours ago
New research links excessive sweating, sensitive skin
If you sweat excessively, you're likely to have sensitive skin as well, with new research confirming the two go hand-in-hand.
Good friendships crucial to happiness of young adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Good friendships crucial to happiness of young adults
If you're a 20-something who is unattached, having good friends is a key to happiness, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bright-light therapy improves outcomes in treating non-seasonal depression, study shows
Bright-light therapy improves outcomes in treating non-seasonal depression, study shows
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
Two California farm workers test positive for bird flu
Two California farm workers test positive for bird flu
Study: Lithium supplements might ease brain fog of Long COVID
Study: Lithium supplements might ease brain fog of Long COVID
Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement