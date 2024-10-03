Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 11:36 PM / Updated at 5:53 AM

Two California farm workers test positive for bird flu

By Darryl Coote
California and federal health officials on Thursday said two farm workers tested positive for bird flu they contracted from infected dairy cows. File Photo by Scott Bauer/Agricultural Research Service
California and federal health officials on Thursday said two farm workers tested positive for bird flu they contracted from infected dairy cows. File Photo by Scott Bauer/Agricultural Research Service

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Two California farm workers have tested positive for bird flu, federal health officials said Thursday, marking the first two human cases of the virus in the state.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a release that both patients became infected with H5N1 bird flu through occupational exposure to infected dairy cows.

Advertisement

There is no link between the cases, according to the CDC, which said this suggests two separate instances of animal-to-human spread of the virus.

"CDC continues to collaborate closely with California and other state public health officials to support state-run efforts to control the spread of H5N1 from infected animals to humans," it said in the release.

Related

The announcement came after the California Department of Public Health reported the cases to the public, stating that both are Central Valley residents, and at least one had worked at a dairy facility experiencing an outbreak of the disease among cattle.

Both patients experienced mild symptoms, including conjunctivitis, and neither reported respiratory symptoms nor were hospitalized, it said.

"The risk to the general public remains low, but people who interact with infected animals, like dairy or poultry farm workers, are at higher risk of getting bird flu," the CDPH warned in a release, while informing the public that pasteurized milk and dairy products continue to be safe to consume.

Advertisement

Outbreaks of H5N1, as the bird flu variant is known, were detected among diary herds in California in August, with the first dairy case confirmed in the United States on March 24.

The CDC confirmed an H5N1 infection in a person with exposure to dairy cows in Texas, which is presumed to be the first instance of likely mammal to human spread of the virus.

In May, it began reporting additional sporadic human cases with exposure to dairy cows.

According to CDC statistics, there have been 14 reported human bird flu cases in the United States since March, and 15 since 2022, when the United States' first case was detected. Four total cases were due to exposure to diary cows, 10 from poultry and one from an unknown source, it said.

The CDC said that 254 diary herds have been infected.

Despite the cases, the CDC maintains risk to the general public remains low.

Latest Headlines

Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
Health News // 15 hours ago
Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
In a new study, stem cell therapy showed promise at treating small gaps in the macula, the central part of the eye's retina, which can cause distorted or blurred vision.
Flu vaccine in Southern Hemisphere reduced risk of hospitalization by nearly 35%
Health News // 15 hours ago
Flu vaccine in Southern Hemisphere reduced risk of hospitalization by nearly 35%
The Southern Hemisphere's flu season is winding down, and new data shows this year's flu shot was 34.5% effective in keeping folks there who got influenza from needing hospital care.
Study: Lithium supplements might ease brain fog of Long COVID
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Lithium supplements might ease brain fog of Long COVID
A small dose of the nutritional supplement lithium asparate may not ease the fatigue and brain fog of Long COVID, but a larger dose might work, a new trial suggests.
Record number of U.S. kindergartners did not get recommended vaccines
Health News // 16 hours ago
Record number of U.S. kindergartners did not get recommended vaccines
New government data shows that a record number of kindergartners were exempted from the required shots during the last school year.
Sitting less helps stop back pain from getting worse
Health News // 16 hours ago
Sitting less helps stop back pain from getting worse
Avoiding couches and chairs might be a good way of keeping your back pain from getting worse, new research suggests.
New research links excessive sweating, sensitive skin
Health News // 18 hours ago
New research links excessive sweating, sensitive skin
If you sweat excessively, you're likely to have sensitive skin as well, with new research confirming the two go hand-in-hand.
Good friendships crucial to happiness of young adults
Health News // 19 hours ago
Good friendships crucial to happiness of young adults
If you're a 20-something who is unattached, having good friends is a key to happiness, new research shows.
Survey: Most Americans struggle with poor sleep, daytime drowsiness
Health News // 21 hours ago
Survey: Most Americans struggle with poor sleep, daytime drowsiness
Nearly 8 in 10 Americans go through the day in a sleepy fog that interferes with their jobs, their moods and their relationships.
CDC warns against potentially counterfeit meds sold by online pharmacies
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC warns against potentially counterfeit meds sold by online pharmacies
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The search for more affordable medications might cause people to access dangerous counterfeit drugs sold as genuine products by online pharmacies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Wednesday.
George the Frenchie's cancer journey might help other dogs, human children
Health News // 1 day ago
George the Frenchie's cancer journey might help other dogs, human children
The short but much-loved life of a French bulldog named George leaves a legacy of learning for those who care for animals and humans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bright-light therapy improves outcomes in treating non-seasonal depression, study shows
Bright-light therapy improves outcomes in treating non-seasonal depression, study shows
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
Study: Lithium supplements might ease brain fog of Long COVID
Study: Lithium supplements might ease brain fog of Long COVID
CDC warns against potentially counterfeit meds sold by online pharmacies
CDC warns against potentially counterfeit meds sold by online pharmacies
Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement